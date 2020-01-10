Rufus Ritchie, A Gentleman and A Scholar, Volume 80
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Inelastic electron excitation of transition metal atoms on metal surfaces: Kondo resonances as a function of the crystal field splitting
Fernando Flores
2. Role of local field effects in surface plasmon characteristics
Pedro Miguel Echenique
3. Correlated model atom in a time-dependent external field: Sign effect in the energy shift
Inigo Aldazabal
4. Dipole-bound states contributions to the formation of anionic carbonitriles in the ISM : a multireference approach for C3N
Franco A. Gianturco
5. Energy loss of charged particles in collision with atoms and surfaces
Karoly Tokesi
6. Dipole oscillator dependent properties for C, F, Si, and Cl
Jens Oddershede and Remigio Cabrera Trujillo
7. Role of electron-phonon interaction in the dynamics of excited electrons in surface states on Cu(110) and Ag(110)
Evgenii Vladimirovich Chulkov
8. Quantum-well states in the K(2x2)/Cu(111) and K(2x2)/Pt(111) systems
Evgenii Vladimirovich Chulkov
9. Calculation of mean excitation energies
Stephan P. A. Sauer, John R. Sabin and Jens Oddershede
Description
Rufus Ritchie, A Gentleman and A Scholar, Volume 80 in the Advances in Quantum Chemistry series celebrates the life and work of Rufus Ritchie, one of the great physicists and gentlemen of the past 100 years. Sections cover Inelastic electron excitation of transition metal atoms on metal surfaces: Kondo resonances as a function of the crystal field splitting, Role of local field effects in surface plasmon characteristics, Correlated model atom in a time-dependent external field: Sign effect in the energy shift, Dipole-bound states contributions to the formation of anionic carbonitriles in the ISM: a multireference approach for C3N, and much more.
Key Features
- Presents surveys of current topics in this rapidly-developing field that has emerged at the cross section of the historically established areas of mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology
- Features detailed reviews written by leading international researchers
Readership
Chemical physicists, bio-physicists, and materials physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 10th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171851
About the Serial Volume Editors
John Sabin Serial Volume Editor
John R. Sabin is Professor of Physics and Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Florida, and Adjungeret Professor at the University of Southern Denmark. He received the AB degree from Williams College in 1962 and the PhD from the University of New Hampshire in 1966. Thereafter he was a postdoctoral student at Uppsala University and at Northwestern University. He was Assistant Professor at the University of Missouri for three years (1968-1971) and then came to the University of Florida where he has been since.
Sabin’s research interest is in the theoretical description of the interaction of fast charged baryon projectiles with atomic and molecular targets, both as neutrals and ions. In this work, he uses molecular quantum mechanics to describe such interactions. In particular, he is interested in the mechanism of absorption of the projectile’s mechanical energy by the target, where it is mostly converted to electronic energy, which is measured by the target’s mean excitation energy. He has written some 250 articles in this and related fields.
Sabin is editor of Advances in Quantum Chemistry and has been editor of the International Journal of Quantum Chemistry. He has edited some 90 volumes and proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Florida, Gainesville, USA
Jens Oddershede Serial Volume Editor
Jens Oddershede is Professor of Chemistry Emeritus at University of Southern Denmark and Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at University of Florida. He graduated from Aarhus University in 1970 with a degree in chemistry and physics with a thesis in quantum chemistry directed by Professor Jan Linderberg. He was awarded the dr. scient. degree from Aarhus University in 1978 and Dr. Science h.c. from University of Florida in 2014. Oddershede was a postdoctoral fellow 1971-73 at University of Utah (Frank E. Harris) and came to University of Southern Denmark in 1977 where he has been since. He was Dean of Science 1992-2001 and University President 2001-2014 at the same university. His research interest focusses on theoretical molecular physics and quantum chemistry, in particular the development and applications of methods (polarization propagator methods) for direct calculation of electronic spectra and properties related to spectra. Also the calculation of stopping powers and shell corrections as well as mean excitation energies and other dipole oscillator strength sum rules are among the current research interests.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern Denmark, Denmark