Rubber Seals for Fluid and Hydraulic Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction; Rubber Properties for seal functional requirements; Seals for Radioactive media – Nuclear plants; Airborne Rubber seals; Rubber seals for oil field service; Rubbers chemical and compounding for ‘O’ rings & seals; Rubber expansion Joints; Swelling Aspects of Rubber related to seal performance; Rubber to Metal bonding; Manufacture of seals & ‘O’ rings; Storage and service life of rubber seals
Description
Rubber Seals for Fluid and Hydraulic Systems is a comprehensive guide to the manufacturing and applications of rubber seals, with essential coverage for industry sectors including aviation, oil drilling and the automotive industry.
Fluid leakage costs industry millions of dollars every year. In addition to wasted money, unattended leaks can result in downtime, affect product quality, pollute the environment, and cause injury. Successful sealing involves containment of fluid within a system while excluding the contaminants; the resilience of rubber enables it to be used to achieve these two objectives and create a tight sealing effect. A sound understanding of the complex factors involved in successful fluid sealing is essential for engineers who specify, design, operate and maintain machinery and mechanical equipment.
This book focuses on the characteristics of rubbers as seals, their manufacturing procedures, the implications of their physical and chemical characteristics for the sealing function in the fluid and hydraulic systems, how rubbers seal and prevent leaks, what properties are required for sealing function, and how they change before and after installation.
The chapter on Manufacture of Seals and ‘O’Rings includes approximately 25 workable starting point formulations based on different rubbers, with cure and property data of those formulations as guidelines for technologists and engineers.
Key Features
- Emphasis on important areas such as applications of rubber as fluid seals in the nuclear, aviation, oil drilling and automotive industries
- Includes a chapter on Rubber Expansion Joints as the function of such expansion joints as pipe connectors is indirectly linked with leakage and prevention of fluid flow through the pipes
- The chapter on Manufacture of Seals and ‘O’Rings includes approx. 25 workable starting point formulations based on different rubbers, with cure and property data of those formulations as guidelines for technologists and engineers
Readership
Chemists in the discipline of rubber science and technology; engineers in the field of chemical, mechanical, nuclear, oil field and aviation engineering; teachers, students, research fellows and practicing professionals in several fields of science and technology; buying and marketing professionals in various engineering sectors.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2010
- Published:
- 28th September 2009
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815520764
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815520757
About the Authors
Chellappa Chandrasekaran Author
Dr. Chellappa Chandrasekaran has over 40 years of experience in the Rubber Industry as a Rubber Technologist, has been exposed to several user industries and has written several books on various topics in Rubber Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Can C Consulting, Chennai, India