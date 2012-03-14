Rubber-Pad Forming Processes
1st Edition
Technology and Applications
Description
This book describes different types of rubber-pad forming processes currently being studied for their experimental and numerical advantages and disadvantages. Rubber forming adopts a rubber pad contained in a rigid box in which one of the tools (die or punch) is replaced by the rubber pad. Up to 60% of all sheet metal parts in aircraft industry such as frames, seat parts, ribs, windows and doors are fabricated using rubber-pad forming processes. Key process parameters such as rubber material, stamping velocity, rubber-pad hardness and thickness and friction conditions are investigated.
Key Features
- The potential role of rubber as a flexible punch in metal working processes is to give insight to engineers about different parts that can be produced using this process
- The procedure of suitable die design for each process is presented in detail
- Full defect analysis is undertaken with a thorough report presented to optimize rubber-pad forming processes
Readership
Mechanical, industrial, and manufacturing engineers and students, process engineers and product design engineers.
Table of Contents
List of figures and table
Preface
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction to sheet metal forming processes
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Sheet metal forming processes
1.3 Flexible-die forming
Chapter 2: Principles of rubber-pad forming
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Advantages and disadvantages of rubber-pad forming process
2.3 Guerin process
2.4 Verson-Wheelon process
2.5 Marform process
2.6 Verson hydroform process
2.7 SAAB rubber-diaphragm process
2.8 Maslennikov’s process
2.9 Tube bulging
2.10 Demarest process
Chapter 3: Characteristics of elastomer materials
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Elastomer types
3.3 Compounding
3.4 Typical elastomers used in rubber-pad forming processes
3.5 Mechanical properties of elastomers - linear elastic
3.6 Mechanical properties of elastomers – non-linear elastic
3.7 Hyperelastic models and elastomer mechanics
Chapter 4: Forming of shallow parts using rubber tools
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Guerin process
4.3 Free forming
4.4 Bending
4.5 Multi-point forming of sheet metals with rubber cushions
Chapter 5: Piercing of sheet metals using rubber punch
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Analysis of fracture load
5.3 Analysis of ram movement
5.4 Quality of the pierced specimen
Chapter 6: Deep drawing of sheet metals using the friction-actuated blank-holding technique
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Theoretical investigation of conventional deep drawing of a cylindrical cup from a circular disk
6.3 Friction-actuated blank holding technique
Chapter 7: Deep drawing using Verson hydroforming process
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Theoretical analysis of drawing stress
7.3 Analysis of process parameters
7.4 Deep drawing with elastomer membrane
Chapter 8: Deep drawing of sheet metals by Marform technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Theoretical analysis of the Marform process
8.3 Pressure distribution at different portions of rubber die
8.4 Results of analytical approach
8.5 Development of thickness strain
8.6 Forming a limit diagram
Chapter 9: Deep drawing of sheet metals by Maslennikovâ€™s technique
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Theoretical analysis
9.3 Analysis of first stage drawing
9.4 Analysis of repeated drawing operations
9.5 Collar drawing
9.6 Redrawing with a rubber ring
Chapter 10: Tube bulging using rubber rods
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Tube end bulging
10.3 Bulging at the middle of a tube
10.4 T-branch forming
10.5 Theory of axisymmetric tube bulge forming
10.6 Other tube bulging processes
Chapter 11: Conclusions
Combined bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 14th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095497
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090942
About the Author
Maziar Ramezani
Dr Maziar Ramezani is currently a researcher at Centre for Infrastructure Engineering and Safety, The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New South Wales, Australia
Zaidi Mohd Ripin
Dr Zaidi Mohd Ripin is Associate Professor and Dean of School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia