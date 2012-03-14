Rubber-Pad Forming Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090942, 9780857095497

Rubber-Pad Forming Processes

1st Edition

Technology and Applications

Authors: Maziar Ramezani Zaidi Mohd Ripin
eBook ISBN: 9780857095497
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090942
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th March 2012
Page Count: 310
Description

This book describes different types of rubber-pad forming processes currently being studied for their experimental and numerical advantages and disadvantages. Rubber forming adopts a rubber pad contained in a rigid box in which one of the tools (die or punch) is replaced by the rubber pad. Up to 60% of all sheet metal parts in aircraft industry such as frames, seat parts, ribs, windows and doors are fabricated using rubber-pad forming processes. Key process parameters such as rubber material, stamping velocity, rubber-pad hardness and thickness and friction conditions are investigated.

Key Features

  • The potential role of rubber as a flexible punch in metal working processes is to give insight to engineers about different parts that can be produced using this process
  • The procedure of suitable die design for each process is presented in detail
  • Full defect analysis is undertaken with a thorough report presented to optimize rubber-pad forming processes

Readership

Mechanical, industrial, and manufacturing engineers and students, process engineers and product design engineers.

Table of Contents

List of figures and table

Preface

About the authors

Chapter 1: Introduction to sheet metal forming processes

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Sheet metal forming processes

1.3 Flexible-die forming

Chapter 2: Principles of rubber-pad forming

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Advantages and disadvantages of rubber-pad forming process

2.3 Guerin process

2.4 Verson-Wheelon process

2.5 Marform process

2.6 Verson hydroform process

2.7 SAAB rubber-diaphragm process

2.8 Maslennikov’s process

2.9 Tube bulging

2.10 Demarest process

Chapter 3: Characteristics of elastomer materials

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Elastomer types

3.3 Compounding

3.4 Typical elastomers used in rubber-pad forming processes

3.5 Mechanical properties of elastomers - linear elastic

3.6 Mechanical properties of elastomers – non-linear elastic

3.7 Hyperelastic models and elastomer mechanics

Chapter 4: Forming of shallow parts using rubber tools

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Guerin process

4.3 Free forming

4.4 Bending

4.5 Multi-point forming of sheet metals with rubber cushions

Chapter 5: Piercing of sheet metals using rubber punch

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Analysis of fracture load

5.3 Analysis of ram movement

5.4 Quality of the pierced specimen

Chapter 6: Deep drawing of sheet metals using the friction-actuated blank-holding technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Theoretical investigation of conventional deep drawing of a cylindrical cup from a circular disk

6.3 Friction-actuated blank holding technique

Chapter 7: Deep drawing using Verson hydroforming process

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Theoretical analysis of drawing stress

7.3 Analysis of process parameters

7.4 Deep drawing with elastomer membrane

Chapter 8: Deep drawing of sheet metals by Marform technique

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Theoretical analysis of the Marform process

8.3 Pressure distribution at different portions of rubber die

8.4 Results of analytical approach

8.5 Development of thickness strain

8.6 Forming a limit diagram

Chapter 9: Deep drawing of sheet metals by Maslennikovâ€™s technique

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Theoretical analysis

9.3 Analysis of first stage drawing

9.4 Analysis of repeated drawing operations

9.5 Collar drawing

9.6 Redrawing with a rubber ring

Chapter 10: Tube bulging using rubber rods

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tube end bulging

10.3 Bulging at the middle of a tube

10.4 T-branch forming

10.5 Theory of axisymmetric tube bulge forming

10.6 Other tube bulging processes

Chapter 11: Conclusions

Combined bibliography

Index

About the Author

Maziar Ramezani

Dr Maziar Ramezani is currently a researcher at Centre for Infrastructure Engineering and Safety, The University of New South Wales, Sydney, Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New South Wales, Australia

Zaidi Mohd Ripin

Dr Zaidi Mohd Ripin is Associate Professor and Dean of School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Universiti Sains Malaysia, Malaysia

