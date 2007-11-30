Roy and Fraunfelder's Current Ocular Therapy

This book is designed to be concise with a consistent format so that the clinician can focus on a specific area. This edition has had major modifications and embraces evidence-based medicine. The format includes the CPT codes for billing purposes, short description of the condition, etiology/incidence, course/prognosis, laboratory findings, differential diagnosis; prophylaxis, treatment (local and systemic, surgical or other), miscellaneous (names and addresses of support groups) and key references.