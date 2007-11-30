Roy and Fraunfelder's Current Ocular Therapy
6th Edition
Description
This book is designed to be concise with a consistent format so that the clinician can focus on a specific area. This edition has had major modifications and embraces evidence-based medicine. The format includes the CPT codes for billing purposes, short description of the condition, etiology/incidence, course/prognosis, laboratory findings, differential diagnosis; prophylaxis, treatment (local and systemic, surgical or other), miscellaneous (names and addresses of support groups) and key references.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 732
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 30th November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721126
About the Authors
F. Hampton Roy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Medical Advisor, Little Rock Surgery Center, Little Rock, AR
Frederick Fraunfelder Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Roy E. Mason and Elizabeth Patee Mason Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mason Eye Institute, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO, USA
Frederick Fraunfelder Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR, USA