Roy and Fraunfelder's Current Ocular Therapy - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416024477, 9781437721126

Roy and Fraunfelder's Current Ocular Therapy

6th Edition

Authors: F. Hampton Roy Frederick Fraunfelder Frederick Fraunfelder
eBook ISBN: 9781437721126
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th November 2007
Page Count: 732
Description

This book is designed to be concise with a consistent format so that the clinician can focus on a specific area. This edition has had major modifications and embraces evidence-based medicine. The format includes the CPT codes for billing purposes, short description of the condition, etiology/incidence, course/prognosis, laboratory findings, differential diagnosis; prophylaxis, treatment (local and systemic, surgical or other), miscellaneous (names and addresses of support groups) and key references.

About the Authors

F. Hampton Roy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Arkansas College of Medicine, Medical Advisor, Little Rock Surgery Center, Little Rock, AR

Frederick Fraunfelder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Roy E. Mason and Elizabeth Patee Mason Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, Mason Eye Institute, University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine, Columbia, MO, USA

Frederick Fraunfelder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Ophthalmology, Casey Eye Institute, Oregon Health Sciences University, Portland, OR, USA gregory.ginsberg.uphs.upenn.edu; (Kelly)

