Routes of Drug Administration
1st Edition
Topics in Pharmacy
Description
Routes of Drug Administration covers topics about parenteral and enteral routes of drug administration. The book discusses the anatomy and physiology of administration sites; the formulation and design of delivery systems; and other relevant aspects of biopharmaceutics. The text describes pulmonary delivery, nasal, buccal, and transdermal routes of administration for systemic delivery, as well as a number of systems for more localized therapy with antibiotics. Innovative methods of antibiotic administration, such as continuous and intermittent infusion, endotracheal installation, aerosol delivery, antibiotic-impregnated catheters, antibiotic-containing bone cement, and beads, are also considered. Senior undergraduate and postgraduate students in pharmacy, medicine, nursing and allied health sciences and practitioners in these fields, as well as other professionals concerned with the preparation and administration of medicines and the monitoring of drug therapy will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
1 Nasal Drug Delivery
Introduction
Assessment of Nasal Absorption
Drug Absorption Across the Nasal Mucosa
Nasal Drug Delivery Systems
Implications of Nasal Drug Delivery
Conclusions
2 Buccal and Sublingual Delivery of Drugs
Introduction
Anatomy of the Oral Cavity
Physiology of Drug Absorption from the Oral Cavity
Drugs Given Buccally or Sublingually
Experimental Aspects of Sublingual and Buccal Drug Delivery
Summary
3 Drug Delivery to the Respiratory Tract
Introduction
Respiratory Tract Morphology and Physiology
Diseases of the Lung
Chemotherapy of Respiratory Diseases
Fate of Compounds Administered to the Respiratory Tract
Generation of Therapeutic Aerosols
Particle Size Analysis of Therapeutic Aerosols
4 Transdermal Drug Delivery
Introduction
Skin Structure and Barrier Properties
Skin-Permeability Enhancement
Development of Therapeutic Systems
Marketed Transdermal Systems
Concluding Remarks
5 Innovative Methods of Antibiotic Administration
Introduction
Continuous versus Intermittent Infusion
Endotracheal or Aerosolized Instillation of Antimicrobials
Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheters
Antibiotic-Impregnated Bone Cement
Antibiotic-Impregnated Beads
Conclusion
