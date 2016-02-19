Routes of Drug Administration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723609223, 9781483183619

Routes of Drug Administration

1st Edition

Topics in Pharmacy

Editors: A. T. Florence E. G. Salole
eBook ISBN: 9781483183619
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th August 1990
Page Count: 168






Description

Routes of Drug Administration covers topics about parenteral and enteral routes of drug administration. The book discusses the anatomy and physiology of administration sites; the formulation and design of delivery systems; and other relevant aspects of biopharmaceutics. The text describes pulmonary delivery, nasal, buccal, and transdermal routes of administration for systemic delivery, as well as a number of systems for more localized therapy with antibiotics. Innovative methods of antibiotic administration, such as continuous and intermittent infusion, endotracheal installation, aerosol delivery, antibiotic-impregnated catheters, antibiotic-containing bone cement, and beads, are also considered. Senior undergraduate and postgraduate students in pharmacy, medicine, nursing and allied health sciences and practitioners in these fields, as well as other professionals concerned with the preparation and administration of medicines and the monitoring of drug therapy will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


Series Preface

Preface

List of Contributors

1 Nasal Drug Delivery

Introduction

Assessment of Nasal Absorption

Drug Absorption Across the Nasal Mucosa

Nasal Drug Delivery Systems

Implications of Nasal Drug Delivery

Conclusions

References

Further Reading

2 Buccal and Sublingual Delivery of Drugs

Introduction

Anatomy of the Oral Cavity

Physiology of Drug Absorption from the Oral Cavity

Drugs Given Buccally or Sublingually

Experimental Aspects of Sublingual and Buccal Drug Delivery

Summary

References

Further Reading

3 Drug Delivery to the Respiratory Tract

Introduction

Respiratory Tract Morphology and Physiology

Diseases of the Lung

Chemotherapy of Respiratory Diseases

Fate of Compounds Administered to the Respiratory Tract

Generation of Therapeutic Aerosols

Particle Size Analysis of Therapeutic Aerosols

References

Further Reading

4 Transdermal Drug Delivery

Introduction

Skin Structure and Barrier Properties

Skin-Permeability Enhancement

Development of Therapeutic Systems

Marketed Transdermal Systems

Concluding Remarks

References

Further Reading

5 Innovative Methods of Antibiotic Administration

Introduction

Continuous versus Intermittent Infusion

Endotracheal or Aerosolized Instillation of Antimicrobials

Antibiotic-Impregnated Catheters

Antibiotic-Impregnated Bone Cement

Antibiotic-Impregnated Beads

Conclusion

References

Index




About the Editor

A. T. Florence

E. G. Salole

