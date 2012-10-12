Rotator Cuff Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749485, 9781455747719

Rotator Cuff Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 31-4

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Brockmeier
eBook ISBN: 9781455747719
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749485
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th October 2012
Page Count: 240
In this issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Dr. Stephen Brockmeier from the University of Virginia has assembled a group of experts to provide the latest updates on Rotator Cuff Surgery.  This issue begins with the epidemiology and natural history of rotator cuff tears, followed by articles on: Imaging Evaluation of the Rotator Cuff; Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair: Techniques in 2012; Biologics in the Management of Rotator Cuff Surgery; Outcomes of Rotator Cuff Surgery: What Does the Evidence Tell Us?; Rotator Cuff Injury in the Overhead Athlete; Failed Rotator Cuff Surgery, Evaluation and Decision-Making; Revision Rotator Cuff Repair; Non-Arthroplasty Options for the Management of Massive and Irreparable Rotator Cuff Tears; and Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty for Irreparable Rotator Cuff Tears and Cuff Tear Arthroplasty.

Stephen Brockmeier

Assistant Professor, Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Virginia

