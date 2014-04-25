Rotating Electrode Methods and Oxygen Reduction Electrocatalysts

Dr. Jiujun Zhang is a Senior Research Officer and Catalysis Core Competency Leader at the National Research Council of Canada Institute for Fuel Cell Innovation (NRC-IFCI, now changed to Energy, Mining & Environment Portfolio (NRC-EME)). Dr. Zhang received his B.S. and M.Sc. in Electrochemistry from Peking University in 1982 and 1985, respectively, and his Ph.D. in Electrochemistry from Wuhan University in 1988. After completing his Ph.D., he took a position as an associate professor at the Huazhong Normal University for two years. Starting in 1990, he carried out three terms of postdoctoral research at the California Institute of Technology, York University, and the University of British Columbia. Dr. Zhang has over 30 years of R&D experience in theoretical and applied electrochemistry, including over fourteen years of fuel cell R&D (among these 6 years at Ballard Power Systems and 9 years at NRC-IFCI), and 3 years of electrochemical sensor experience. Dr. Zhang holds several adjunct professorships, including one at the University of Waterloo, one at the University of British Columbia and one at Peking University. Up to now, Dr. Zhang has co-authored 290 publications including 190 refereed journal papers with more than 5000 citations, 9 edited /co-authored books, 11 conferences proceeding papers, 12 book chapters, as well as 50 conference and invited oral presentations. He also holds over 10 US/EU/WO/JP/CA patents, 9 US patent publications, and produced in excess of eighty industrial technical reports. Dr. Zhang serves as the editor /editorial board member for several international journals as well as Chief-in-Editor for book series (Electrochemical Energy Storage and Conversion, CRC press). Dr. Zhang is an active member of The Electrochemical Society, the International Society of Electrochemistry, and the American Chemical Society.