Rotating Electrode Methods and Oxygen Reduction Electrocatalysts
1st Edition
Description
Rotating Electrode Methods and Oxygen Reduction Electrocatalysts provides the latest information and methodologies of rotating disk electrode and rotating ring-disk electrode (RDE/RRDE) and oxygen reduction reaction (ORR). It is an ideal reference for undergraduate and graduate students, scientists, and engineers who work in the areas of energy, electrochemistry science and technology, fuel cells, and other electrochemical systems.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive description, from fundamentals to applications, of catalyzed oxygen reduction reaction and its mechanisms
- Portrays a complete description of the RDE (Rotating Disc Electrode)/RRDE (Rotating Ring-Disc Electrode) techniques and their use in evaluating ORR (Oxygen Reduction Reaction) catalysts
- Provides working examples along with figures, tables, photos and a comprehensive list of references to help understanding of the principles involved
Readership
Researchers/scientists and chemical/electrochemical engineers in the fuel cell industry This book could be a course reference for classes related to the fuel cells, electrochemistry/electrochemical engineering, and other electrochemical systems.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Biography
- List of Contributors
- Chapter 1. Oxygen Solubility, Diffusion Coefficient, and Solution Viscosity
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Physical and Chemical Properties of Oxygen
- 1.3. Oxygen Solubility in Aqueous Solutions
- 1.4. O2 Diffusion Coefficients in Aqueous Solution
- 1.5. Viscosity of Aqueous Solution
- 1.6. Oxygen Solubility and Diffusion Coefficient in Nafion® Membranes
- 1.7. Chapter Summary
- Chapter 2. Electrode Kinetics of Electron-Transfer Reaction and Reactant Transport in Electrolyte Solution
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Kinetics of Electrode Electron-Transfer Reaction
- 2.3. Kinetics of Reactant Mass Transport Near Electrode Surface
- 2.4. Effect of Reactant Transport on the Electrode Kinetics of Electron-Transfer Reaction
- 2.5. Kinetics of Reactant Transport Near and within Porous Matrix Electrode Layer
- 2.6. Chapter Summary
- Chapter 3. Electrocatalysts and Catalyst Layers for Oxygen Reduction Reaction
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Concepts of Catalytic Activity and Stability
- 3.3. Current Research Effort in ORR Electrocatalysis
- 3.4. Electrocatalysts Synthesis and Characterization
- 3.5. Catalyst Layers, Fabrication, and Characterization
- 3.6. Chapter Summary
- Chapter 4. Electrochemical Oxygen Reduction Reaction
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Electrochemical Thermodynamics and Electrode Potential of ORR
- 4.3. Electrochemical Kinetics and Mechanism of ORR
- 4.4. ORR on Carbon Materials
- 4.5. ORR on Macrocyclic Transition Metal Complexes
- 4.6. Fundamental Understanding of ORR Mechanisms
- 4.7. Importance of ORR in Fuel Cells
- 4.8. Chapter Summary
- Chapter 5. Rotating Disk Electrode Method
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Rotating Disk Electrode Theory
- 5.3. Experimental Measurements of Rotating Disk Electrode
- 5.4. Chapter Summary
- Chapter 6. Rotating Ring-Disk Electrode Method
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Theory of Rotating Ring-Disk Electrode Technique
- 6.3. RRDE Collection Efficiency
- 6.4. RRDE Instrumentation
- 6.5. RRDE Measurements
- 6.6. RRDE Data Analysis for ORR
- 6.7. Chapter Summary
- Chapter 7. Applications of RDE and RRDE Methods in Oxygen Reduction Reaction
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. RDE/RRDE Study for ORR on Pt-based Electrode Surfaces
- 7.3. RDE/RRDE Study for ORR on Carbon-Based Electrode Surfaces
- 7.4. Oxygen Reduction Reaction on Monolayer Substances-Modified Carbon Electrode Surfaces
- 7.5. RDE/RRDE Study for ORR on the Surfaces of Supported Pt Particle- and Pt Alloy Particle-Based Catalyst Layer
- 7.6. RDE/RRDE Study for ORR on the Surfaces of Non-Noble Metal Catalyst Layer
- 7.7. Chapter Summary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 25th April 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444633286
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632784
About the Author
Wei Xing
Dr. Wei Xing is a Professor and Dean at the Advanced Chemical Power Sources, Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CIAC-CAS). Prof. Xing received his PhD in Electrochemistry from CIAC-CAS in 1987, since then, as one of the key senior researchers, he established, and continues to lead the Laboratory of Advanced Power Sources at CIAC-CAS, that develops novel proton exchange membrane fuel cells (PEMFC) catalysts and technologies. His research is mainly concentrated on the R&D of fuel cell technologies including PEMFCs, direct methanol fuel cells (DMFCs), direct formic acid fuel cells (DFAFCs), in which cathode catalyst development for oxygen reduction reaction is the major focus. To date, he has published more than 160 referred journal papers, 3 books, 39 patents. Dr. Xing’s research and scientific contributions are internationally recognized.
Affiliations and Expertise
Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Changchun PR China
Geping Yin
Dr. Geping Yin is a Professor and Vice Dean at the School of Chemical Engineering and Technology, and Director at the Centre for Chemical Power Sources, Harbin Institute of Technology. Dr. Yin received her B.S. in Electrochemistry in 1982 and her Ph.D. in Environmental Science in 1988 from Harbin Institute of Technology, respectively. She has more than 30 years of experience in electrochemistry and over 20 years of R&D activity in fuel cells and electrocatalysis. Dr. Yin is internationally renowned in electrochemistry and is distinguished for her contributions to fuel cell catalysis. She has published more than 180 papers in prestigious journals with over 2800 citations, 3 edited books, and 60 conference proceeding papers. She also holds over 20 patents and 6 patent pending in the area of electrochemistry and electrocatalysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harbin Institute of Technology, PR China
Jiujun Zhang
Dr. Jiujun Zhang is a Senior Research Officer and Catalysis Core Competency Leader at the National Research Council of Canada Institute for Fuel Cell Innovation (NRC-IFCI, now changed to Energy, Mining & Environment Portfolio (NRC-EME)). Dr. Zhang received his B.S. and M.Sc. in Electrochemistry from Peking University in 1982 and 1985, respectively, and his Ph.D. in Electrochemistry from Wuhan University in 1988. After completing his Ph.D., he took a position as an associate professor at the Huazhong Normal University for two years. Starting in 1990, he carried out three terms of postdoctoral research at the California Institute of Technology, York University, and the University of British Columbia. Dr. Zhang has over 30 years of R&D experience in theoretical and applied electrochemistry, including over fourteen years of fuel cell R&D (among these 6 years at Ballard Power Systems and 9 years at NRC-IFCI), and 3 years of electrochemical sensor experience. Dr. Zhang holds several adjunct professorships, including one at the University of Waterloo, one at the University of British Columbia and one at Peking University. Up to now, Dr. Zhang has co-authored 290 publications including 190 refereed journal papers with more than 5000 citations, 9 edited /co-authored books, 11 conferences proceeding papers, 12 book chapters, as well as 50 conference and invited oral presentations. He also holds over 10 US/EU/WO/JP/CA patents, 9 US patent publications, and produced in excess of eighty industrial technical reports. Dr. Zhang serves as the editor /editorial board member for several international journals as well as Chief-in-Editor for book series (Electrochemical Energy Storage and Conversion, CRC press). Dr. Zhang is an active member of The Electrochemical Society, the International Society of Electrochemistry, and the American Chemical Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Fuel Cell Innovation, National Research Council of Canada. Vancouver, BC, Canada