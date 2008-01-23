Chapter 1: The Rotary Kiln Evolution & Phenomenon

The Rotary Kiln Evolution Types of Rotary Kilns

Wet Kilns Long Kilns

Short Dry Kilns

Coolers and Dryers

References

Chapter 2: Basic Description of Rotary Kiln Operation

Subtopics anticipated will include but not limited to the following: Bed Phenomenon

Geometrical Features and their Transport Effects Transverse Bed Motion

Experimental Observations of Transverse Flow Behavior

Axial Motion

Dimensionless Residence Time

References

Chapter 3: Freeboard Aerodynamic Phenomena

Fluid Flow in Pipes - General Background

Basic Equations of Multicomponent Reacting Flows Development of a Turbulent Jet

Confined Jets

Swirling Jets

Precessing Jets

The Particle-laden Jet

Dust Entrainment

Induced Draft Fan

References

Chapter 4: Granular Flows in Rotary Kilns

Flow of Granular Materials (Granular Flows)

The Equations of Motion for Granular Flows

Particulate Flow Behavior in Rotary Kilns

Overview of the Observed Flow Behavior in a Rotary Drums

Modeling the Granular Flow in the Transverse Plain Particulate Flow Model in Rotary Kilns

Model Description

Simplifying Assumptions

Governing Equations for Momentum Conservation Integral Equation for Momentum Conservation

Solution of the Momentum Equation in the Active Layer of the Bed Velocity Profile in the Active Layer

Density and Granular Temperature Profiles

An Analytical Expression for the Thickness of the Active Layer

Numerical Solution Scheme for the Momentum Equation

Model Results and Validation

Application of the Flow Model

References

Chapter 5: Mixing & Segregation

Modeling of Particle Mixing and Segregation in Rotary Kilns Bed Segregation Model The Governing Equations for Segregation Boundary Conditions Solution of the Segregation Equation Numerical Solution of the Governing Equations Validation of the Segregation Model Application of Segregation Model References

Chapter 6: Combustion and Flame

Combustion

Mole and Mass Fractions

Combustion Chemistry

Practical Stoichiometry

Adiabatic flame temperature

Types of Fuels used in Rotary Kilns

Coal Types, Ranking, and Analysis

Petroleum Coke Combustion

Scrap Tire Combustion

Pulverized Fuel (coal/coke) Firing in Kilns

Pulverized Fuel Delivery and Firing Systems

Estimation of Combustion Air Requirement

Reaction Kinetics of Carbon Particles

Fuel Oil Firing

Combustion Modeling

Flow Visualization Modeling (Acid Alkali Modeling) Mathematical Modeling including CFD

Gas-Phase Conservation Equations used in CFD Modeling

Particle-Phase Conservation Equations used in CFD Modeling

Emissions Modeling

CFD Evaluation of a Rotary Kiln Pulverized Fuel Burner

Reference

Chapter 7: Freeboard Heat Transfer

Overview of Heat Transfer Mechanisms Conduction Heat Transfer Convection Heat Transfer Conduction-Convection Problems Shell Losses Refractory Lining Materials Radiation Heat Transfer The concept of blackbody Radiation Shape Factors Radiation Exchange Between Multiple Gray Surfaces Radiative Effect of Combustion Gases Heat Transfer Coefficients for Radiation in the Freeboard of a Rotary Kiln Radiative Exchange from the Freeboard Gas to Exposed Bed and Wall Surfaces Radiative Heat Transfer among Exposed Freeboard Surfaces Reference

Chapter 8: Heat Transfer Processes in the Rotary Kiln Bed

Heat Transfer between the Covered Wall and the Bed Modified Penetration Model for Rotary Kiln Wall-to-Bed Heat Transfer Effective Thermal Conductivity of Packed Beds Effective Thermal Conductivity in Rotating Bed Mode Thermal Modeling of Rotary Kiln Processes Description of the Thermal Model One-dimensional Thermal Model for Bed and Freeboard Two-dimensional Thermal Model for the Bed The Combined Axial and Cross-sectional Model – The Quasi 3-Dimensional Model for the Bed Solution Procedure Model Results and Application Single-Particle Heat transfer Modeling for Expanded Shale Processing Reference

Chapter 9: Mass & Energy Balance

Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy and Entropy Global Heat and Material Balance Thermal Module for Chemically Reactive System Mass Balance Inputs Chemical Compositions Energy Balance Inputs

Chapter 10: Rotary Kiln Minerals Process Applications

Lime Making Limestone Dissociation (Calcination) The rotary Lime Kiln The Cement Making Process The Cement Process chemistry Rotary Cement Kiln Energy Usage Mineral Ore Reduction Processes in Rotary Kilns The Rotary Kiln SL/RN Process Roasting of Titaniferous Materials The Rotary Kiln Lightweight Aggregate Making Process Raw Material Characterization Mineralogy Thermal History References

Appendices