Ross & Wilson Self-Assessment in Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702078309, 9780702078262

Ross & Wilson Self-Assessment in Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness

1st Edition

Authors: Anne Waugh Allison Grant
eBook ISBN: 9780702078262
eBook ISBN: 9780702078279
eBook ISBN: 9780702078286
Paperback ISBN: 9780702078309
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2018
Page Count: 192
Description

This handy self-assessment paperback contains over 500 multiple-choice-questions to help readers evaluate their understanding of introductory level human biology. Fully indexed, with helpful explanations given throughout the answer section, the book will be ideal for students of nursing and allied health professions, biomedical and paramedical science, operating department practice, and complementary therapy and massage therapy.

Key Features

  • Over 500 MCQs support revision and learning

  • Ideal for individual use or in an informal group setting

  • Perfect prior to exams and/or for use during ‘placement breaks’ or ‘on the move’!

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 - Anatomy and organisation of the body

Chapter 2 - Physiological chemistry and processes

Chapter 3 - Cells and tissues

Chapter 4 - The blood

Chapter 5 - The cardiovascular system

Chapter 6 - The lymphatic system

Chapter 7 - The nervous system

Chapter 8 - The special senses

Chapter 9 - The endocrine system

Chapter 10 - The respiratory system

Chapter 11 - Introduction to nutrition

Chapter 12 - The digestive system

Chapter 13 - The urinary system

Chapter 14 - The skin

Chapter 15 - Introduction to immunity

Chapter 16 - The musculoskeletal system

Chapter 17 - Genetics

Chapter 18 - The reproductive system

About the Author

Anne Waugh

School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

Allison Grant

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

