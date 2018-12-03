Ross & Wilson Self-Assessment in Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness
1st Edition
Description
This handy self-assessment paperback contains over 500 multiple-choice-questions to help readers evaluate their understanding of introductory level human biology. Fully indexed, with helpful explanations given throughout the answer section, the book will be ideal for students of nursing and allied health professions, biomedical and paramedical science, operating department practice, and complementary therapy and massage therapy.
Key Features
- Over 500 MCQs support revision and learning
- Ideal for individual use or in an informal group setting
- Perfect prior to exams and/or for use during ‘placement breaks’ or ‘on the move’!
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 - Anatomy and organisation of the body
Chapter 2 - Physiological chemistry and processes
Chapter 3 - Cells and tissues
Chapter 4 - The blood
Chapter 5 - The cardiovascular system
Chapter 6 - The lymphatic system
Chapter 7 - The nervous system
Chapter 8 - The special senses
Chapter 9 - The endocrine system
Chapter 10 - The respiratory system
Chapter 11 - Introduction to nutrition
Chapter 12 - The digestive system
Chapter 13 - The urinary system
Chapter 14 - The skin
Chapter 15 - Introduction to immunity
Chapter 16 - The musculoskeletal system
Chapter 17 - Genetics
Chapter 18 - The reproductive system
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 3rd December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078262
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078279
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702078286
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702078309
About the Author
Anne Waugh
School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK
Allison Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK