Ross & Wilson Pocket Reference Guide to Anatomy and Physiology

THE CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

The relations between the pulmonary and systemic circulations / The inner aspect of a vein / The location of the heart in the thorax / Organs in relation to the heart / Layers of the wall of the heart / Inner aspect of the heart / The mitral valve / Direction of blood flow inside the heart / Section of the aorta opened to show the semilunar cusps of the aortic valve / The flow of blood inside the heart and the systemic and pulmonary circulations / The coronary arteries / The conducting system of the heart / The skeletal muscle pump / The main sites for taking the pulse / The aorta and the main arteries of the limbs / The venae cavae and the main veins of the limbs / The aorta and its main branches / The venae cavae and their main tributaries / The main arteries of the left side of the head and neck / The arteries forming the cerebral arterial circle (the circle of Willis) and its main branches to the brain / The right vertebral artery / The veins of the left side of the head and neck / The main arteries of the right arm / The main veins of the right arm / The coeliac artery with its branches and the inferior phrenic arteries / The superior and inferior mesenteric arteries and their branches / The venous drainage of the abdominal organs and the formation of the portal vein / The portal vein: its origin and termination / The femoral artery and its main branches / The popliteal artery and its main branches / The superficial veins of the lower limb / The relation of the placenta to the uterine wall

THE LYMPHATIC SYSTEM

The main constituents of the lymphatic system / The origin of a lymphatic capillary / Section through a lymphatic vessel opened to show the cusps / Section through a lymph node / Some lymph nodes of the face and neck / The spleen / Section through the spleen / The adult thymus and adjacent structures

THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

The structure of neuron / The arrangement of the myelin sheath / Diagram of a synapse / Transverse section through a peripheral nerve showing its protective coats / Frontal section showing the meninges covering the brain and the spinal cord / The location of the cerebral ventricles: left lateral phantom view on the surface of the brain / Frontal section of the cranium / Median section through the brain showing its main components / The lobes and the main sulci of the cerebral hemispheres / Frontal section of the brain / The left cerebral hemisphere and its main functional areas / The pathways of the motor neurons - upper and lower motor neurons / Areas of the cerebral cortex involved in superior mental activities / The cerebellum and associated structures / The meninges covering the spinal cord / Transverse sections of the spinal canal showing the epidural space / The spinal cord and the spinal nerves / Transverse section of the spinal cord showing the nerve roots on one side / One of the sensory pathways from the skin to the cerebral hemispheres / The patellar (knee-jerk) reflex: left side/ The relations between the sympathetic nervous system and the mixed spinal nerves / The meninges covering the spinal cord, the spinal nerves and their plexuses / The cervical plexus / The main nerves of the upper limb / Distribution and origin of the cutaneous nerves of the upper limb / The lumbosacral and coccygeal plexuses / The main nerves of the lower limb / Distribution and origin of the cutaneous nerves of the lower limb / Cranial nerves and associated structures on the inferior aspect of the brain / Cutaneous distribution of the main branches of the right trigeminal nerve / Location of the vagus nerve in the thorax / The sympathetic nervous system: its main targets and its stimulatory effects / The parasympathetic nervous system: its main targets and its stimulatory effects

THE SENSE ORGANS

The components of the ear / The auditory ossicles / The internal ear / Transverse section of the cochlea showing the spiral organ (of Corti) / The transmission of sound waves / Cross-section of the eye / The choroid, the ciliary body and the iris / The lens and its suspensory ligament: frontal view / Blown-up section of the retina / The optic nerves and their pathways / Section of the eye showing the focusing of light rays on the retina / Accommodation: how the ciliary muscle alters the shape of the lens / The components of the visual field: monocular and binocular vision / The extrinsic ocular muscles / Section of the eye and its adnexal structures / The lacrimal apparatus / The sense of smell / The structure of the taste-buds

THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM

The locations of the endocrine glands / Median section showing the location of the pituitary gland and associated structures / The pituitary gland / Location of the thyroid gland and adjacent structures / Location of the parathyroid glands and adjacent structures

THE RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

The structures associated with the respiratory system / The constituent structures of the nasal septum / The lateral wall of the right nasal cavity / View of the passage of air from nose to larynx / Larynx / The cricoid cartilage / The vocal cords / Extreme positions of the vocal cords in abduction (open) / Extreme positions of the vocal cords in adduction (closed) / The trachea and some adjacent structures / The relations between the trachea and the oesophagus / The cells lining the trachea / Organs related to the lungs / The pulmonary lobes and the blood vessels/airways of each lobe / The relations of the pleura and of the lungs / The flow of blood between heart and lungs / The lower airways / The alveoli and their capillary plexuses / The alveoli and their capillary plexuses / The intercostal muscles and the bones of the thorax / The diaphragm / Changes in the size of the thorax during breathing / Changes in the size of the thorax during breathing - inspiratory phase / Changes in the size of the thorax during breathing - expiratory phase / Intrapulmonary gas exchange / Intra-tissular gas exchange / Intrapulmonary gas exchange intratissular gas exchange / Some structures involved in the control of breathing

THE ALIMENTARY SYSTEM

The alimentary system / General structure of the alimentary system / The peritoneal cavity, the abdominal organs of the alimentary system and the pelvic organs / The greater omentum / Peristaltic movement of a bolus / The cylindrical epithelium with its goblet cells / Structures visible with the mouth wide open / Inferior surface of the tongue / The permanent teeth and the bones of the jaw / The roof of the mouth / Section of a tooth / The salivary glands / The oesophagus and some adjacent structures / The muscles of mastication / Section of the face and neck showing the location of the structures during swallowing / The stomach and adjacent structures / Longitudinal section of the stomach / The muscular coat of the stomach wall / The microstructure of the gastric mucosa showing the gastric glands / The duodenum and adjacent structures / The jejunum, the ileum and adjacent structures / The intestinal villi / Nutrient absorption by the intestinal villi / Mean volumes of fluids ingested, secreted, absorbed and excreted daily by the alimentary tract / The segments of the large intestine and their location / The interior of the caecum / Arrangement of the muscle fibres of the colon, rectum and anus / The pancreas in relation to the duodenum and the biliary tract / The liver / A hepatic lobule / Direction of the flow of bile from liver to duodenum

THE URINARY SYSTEM

The components of the urinary system (without the urethra) and some adjacent structures / Anterior view of the kidneys, showing their sites of contact with adjacent structures / Longitudinal section of the right kidney / A nephron and its associated blood vessels / The serial arrangement of the blood vessels in the kidney / Glomerular filtration / The glomerulus and the glomerular capsule / The ureters and their relations to the kidneys and the bladder / The location of the ureter where it goes through the bladder wall / Summary of the three stages of urine formation / The pelvic organs adjacent to the bladder and the urethra in women / The pelvic organs adjacent to the bladder and the urethra in men / Section of the bladder showing the trigone / Reflex control of micturition when a conscious effort fails to arrest the reflex to urinate / Control of micturition after bladder control is established

THE SKIN

The main structures of the skin / The sensory nerves of the dermis / The nail

THE MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

A long bone - partially sectioned / Sections of a flat bone and of an irregular bone / Microstructure of compact bone / Microstructure of spongy bone / Developmental stages of a long bone / Developmental stages of a long bone / Stages of bone repair / The skeleton / The cranial bones and their sutures (joints) / The bones of the cranial base and of the cranial fossae / The right temporal bone / The occipital bone / The sphenoid bone / The right nasal cavity / The facial bones / The left mandible / The cranium with its fontanelles and its sutures / The vertebral column / A lumbar vertebra showing the features of a typical vertebra / A cervical vertebra showing its typical features / The atlas, the first cervical vertebra / The axis, the second cervical vertebra / The atlas and the axis in place together with the transverse ligament / A thoracic vertebra / The sacrum and the coccyx / Section of the vertebral column showing the ligaments, the intervertebral discs and the intervertebral foramina / The thoracic cage / The sternum and its attachment sites / A typical rib / The right clavicle / The right scapula / The right humerus / The right radius and ulna with the interosseous membrane / The bones of the right hand, wrist and fingers / The right hip bone / The components of the hip bone and the upper part of the left femur / The left femur / The left tibia and left fibula with the interosseous membrane / The bones of the left foot / The tendons and ligaments supporting the arches of the left foot / A fibrous or fixed cranial joint / A cartilaginous joint between the bodies of adjacent vertebrae / The basic structure of a synovial joint / The right shoulder joint / The right elbow and the proximal radio-ulnar joints / The proximal radio-ulnar joint / Section of the elbow joint partially flexed / The right wrist and distal radio-ulnar joint / The wrist and the distal radio-ulnar joint / The carpal tunnel and the synovial sheaths at the wrist and in the hand / The left hip joint / The left knee joint / The left ankle joint / The main muscles of the right side of the face, head and neck / The main muscles of the right side of the back / The muscles of the anterior abdominal wall / The deep muscles of the posterior abdominal wall / Transverse section of the muscles and aponeuroses of the anterior abdominal wall / The pelvic floor muscles in women / The main muscles that mobilise the joints of the upper limb / The main muscles of the left lower limb

THE REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEMS

The female external genitalia / Lateral view of the intra-pelvic female genitalia and related structures / The intra-pelvic female genitalia / The layers of the uterine wall / The main suspensory ligaments of the uterus / Section of an ovary showing the developmental stages of an ovarian follicle / The structure of the breast / The male reproductive organs and adjacent structures / The testis / Section of the prostate and of associated reproductive structures / The penis / Transverse section of the penis / Section of the male reproductive organs