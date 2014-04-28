Ross and Wilson Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780702053252, 9780702063404

Ross and Wilson Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness

12th Edition

Authors: Anne Waugh Allison Grant
eBook ISBN: 9780702063404
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th April 2014
Page Count: 522
Description

Ross and Wilson has been the number one choice for over a million students since it first published, over 50 years ago. One of the world’s most popular textbooks of anatomy and physiology, it introduces the structure and functions of the human body and the effects of disease or illness on normal body function. More than any other text Ross and Wilson uses easy-to-understand, straightforward language, enhanced by colour illustrations and a huge range of interactive online activities, to make learning more visual and engaging.

Ross and Wilson is essential reading for anyone embarking on a career as a healthcare professional, especially in the nursing and allied health professions, complementary / alternative medicine or as paramedics and ambulance technicians.

"There are new sections on the implications of normal ageing on the structure and function of the body systems. The glossary has been expanded, as have the online access, learning outcomes and normal values tables. This book is excellent value for money." Reviewed by: Nursing Standard Date: Aug 2014

Key Features

  • Carefully refined, clear and unambiguous text which omits the unnecessary detail that can confuse the student new to the subject

  • Highly illustrated with clear colour diagrams and photographs

  • Regular sequences of headings, lists and bullet points help with learning and revision

  • Learning outcomes related to the sections within each chapter

  • Common prefixes, suffixes and roots commonly used in anatomy and physiology

  • Appendix containing useful biological values for easy reference

  • Access to additional electronic resources, including high-quality animations, colouring exercises, case studies, self-testing questions, an audio pronunciation guide and weblinks

  • An accompanying Colouring and workbook that facilitates structured learning and revision of the material in this book.

     

    Table of Contents

    Section 1 The body and its constituents

    1 Introduction to the human body

    2 Introduction to the chemistry of life

    3 The cells, tissues and organisation of the body

    Section 2 Communication

    4 The blood

    5 The cardiovascular system

    6 The lymphatic system

    7 The nervous system

    8 The special senses

    9 The endocrine system

    Section 3 Intake of raw materials and elimination of waste

    10 The respiratory system

    11 Introduction to nutrition

    12 The digestive system

    13 The urinary system

    Section 4 Protection and survival

    14 The skin

    15 Resistance and immunity

    16 The musculoskeletal system

    17 Introduction to genetics

         18 The reproductive systems

    Details

    No. of pages:
    522
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Churchill Livingstone 2014
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Churchill Livingstone
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702063404

    About the Author

    Anne Waugh

    School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

    Allison Grant

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Lecturer, Department of Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

