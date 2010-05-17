Ross and Wilson Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780702032271, 9780702062773

Ross and Wilson Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness

11th Edition

With access to Ross & Wilson website for electronic ancillaries and eBook

Authors: Anne Waugh Allison Grant Anne Waugh Allison Grant
eBook ISBN: 9780702062773
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 17th May 2010
Page Count: 512
Description

This title is unique among textbooks in its appeal to a wide range of healthcare professionals including nurses, nursing students, students in the allied health professions and complementary / alternative medicine, paramedics and ambulance technicians. Each chapter provides an explanation of the normal structure and functions of the human body and the effects of disease or illness on normal physiology. The text is written in straightforward language and is complemented by over 400 extensive clear, colour illustrations.

Key Features

carefully refined, clear and unambiguous text which omits the unnecessary detail that can confuse the student new to the subject

highly illustrated with clear line diagrams, mostly in colour

regular sequences of headings, lists and bullet points help with learning and revision

learning outcomes related to the sections within each chapter

a glossary of common prefixes, suffixes and roots commonly used in anatomy and physiology

an Appendix containing useful biological values for easy reference

an accompanying Colouring and workbook that facilitates structured learning and revision of the material in this book.

access to electronic ancillaries offering a fully searchable, customisable electronic version of the text, high quality animations, web links to supplementary websites, MCQs and an audio pronunciation guide

Table of Contents

Common prefixes, suffixes and roots

SECTION 1 The body and its constituents
1 Introduction to the human body

2 Introduction to the chemistry of life

3 The cells, tissues and organisation of the body

SECTION 2 Communication
4 The blood

5 The cardiovascular system

6 The lymphatic system

7 The nervous system

8 The special senses

9 The endocrine system

SECTION 3 Intake of raw materials and the elimination of waste
10 The respiratory system

11 Introduction to nutrition

12 The digestive system

13 The urinary system

SECTION 4 Protection and survival

14 The skin.

15 Resistance and immunity

16 The musculoskeletal system

17 Introduction to genetics.

18 The reproductive systems


Glossary
Normal values

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Anne Waugh

School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

Allison Grant

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer, Department of Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK

