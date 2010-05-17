Ross and Wilson Anatomy and Physiology in Health and Illness
11th Edition
With access to Ross & Wilson website for electronic ancillaries and eBook
Description
This title is unique among textbooks in its appeal to a wide range of healthcare professionals including nurses, nursing students, students in the allied health professions and complementary / alternative medicine, paramedics and ambulance technicians. Each chapter provides an explanation of the normal structure and functions of the human body and the effects of disease or illness on normal physiology. The text is written in straightforward language and is complemented by over 400 extensive clear, colour illustrations.
Key Features
carefully refined, clear and unambiguous text which omits the unnecessary detail that can confuse the student new to the subject
highly illustrated with clear line diagrams, mostly in colour
regular sequences of headings, lists and bullet points help with learning and revision
learning outcomes related to the sections within each chapter
a glossary of common prefixes, suffixes and roots commonly used in anatomy and physiology
an Appendix containing useful biological values for easy reference
an accompanying Colouring and workbook that facilitates structured learning and revision of the material in this book.
access to electronic ancillaries offering a fully searchable, customisable electronic version of the text, high quality animations, web links to supplementary websites, MCQs and an audio pronunciation guide
Table of Contents
Common prefixes, suffixes and roots
SECTION 1 The body and its constituents
1 Introduction to the human body
2 Introduction to the chemistry of life
3 The cells, tissues and organisation of the body
SECTION 2 Communication
4 The blood
5 The cardiovascular system
6 The lymphatic system
7 The nervous system
8 The special senses
9 The endocrine system
SECTION 3 Intake of raw materials and the elimination of waste
10 The respiratory system
11 Introduction to nutrition
12 The digestive system
13 The urinary system
SECTION 4 Protection and survival
14 The skin.
15 Resistance and immunity
16 The musculoskeletal system
17 Introduction to genetics.
18 The reproductive systems
Glossary
Normal values
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 17th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062773
About the Author
Anne Waugh
School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK
Allison Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK
Anne Waugh
School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK
Allison Grant
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Department of Health and Life Sciences, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow, UK