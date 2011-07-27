Rosai and Ackerman's Surgical Pathology, 10e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131229842

Rosai and Ackerman's Surgical Pathology, 10e

1st Edition

Authors: Juan Rosai
Hardcover ISBN: 9788131229842
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 27th July 2011
Page Count: 2892
Description

Rosai and Ackerman’s Surgical Pathology delivers the authoritative guidance you need to overcome virtually any challenge in surgical pathology. Recognized globally for his unmatched expertise, preeminent specialist Juan Rosai, MD brings you state-of-the-art coverage of the latest advancements in immunohistochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, prognostic/predictive markers, and much more - equipping you to effectively and efficiently diagnose the complete range of neoplastic and non-neoplastic entities. And now, with online access at www.expertconsult.com, you can easily search the contents of this 2-volume masterwork online and download more than 3,300 detailed images.

Key Features

  • Efficiently review the clinical presentation, gross and microscopic features, ultrastructural and immunohistochemical findings, differential diagnosis, therapy, and prognosis for virtually every pathologic entity.

  • Compare your findings to more than 3,300 outstanding illustrations that capture the characteristic presentation of every type of lesion.

  • Avoid diagnostic pitfalls using Dr. Rosai's expert observations on what to look for, what to be careful about, and which presentations can be misleading.

  • Find quick answers on tumor staging, quality control procedures, and the handling of gross specimens through valuable appendices.

Search the complete contents online at www.expertconsult.com and download all 3,300+ images, most in full color.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Gross Techniques in Surgical Pathology

Chapter 3 Special Techniques in Surgical Pathology

Chapter 4 Skin

Chapter 5 Oral Cavity and Oropharynx

Chapter 6 Mandible and Maxilla

Chapter 7 Respiratory Tract: Nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and nasopharynx - Larynx and trachea - Lung and pleura

Chapter 8 Mediastinum

Chapter 9 Thyroid Gland
Chapter 10 Parathyroid Glands

Chapter 11 Gastrointestinal Tract: Esophagus - Stomach - Small bowel - Appendix - Large bowel - Anus

Chapter 12 Major and Minor Salivary Glands

Chapter 13 Liver

Chapter 14 Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Bile Ducts

Chapter 15 Pancreas and Periampullary Region

Chapter 16 Adrenal Gland and Other Paraganglia

Chapter 17 Urinary Tract: Kidney, renal pelvis, and ureter - Bladder and male urethra

Chapter 18 Male Reproductive System: Prostate and seminal vesicles - Testis - Testicular adnexae - Penis and scrotum

Chapter 19 Female Reproductive System: Vulva - Vagina - Uterus—cervix and corpus - Fallopian tubes
Ovary - Placenta

Chapter 20 Breast

Chapter 21 Lymph Nodes

Chapter 22 Spleen

Chapter 23 Bone Marrow

Chapter 24 Bone and Joints
Details

No. of pages:
2892
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Hardcover ISBN:
9788131229842

About the Author

Juan Rosai

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Department of Pathology, National Cancer Institute, Milan, Italy; Professor, Department of Pathology,Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

