Rosai and Ackerman's Surgical Pathology, 10e
1st Edition
Description
Rosai and Ackerman’s Surgical Pathology delivers the authoritative guidance you need to overcome virtually any challenge in surgical pathology. Recognized globally for his unmatched expertise, preeminent specialist Juan Rosai, MD brings you state-of-the-art coverage of the latest advancements in immunohistochemistry, genetics, molecular biology, prognostic/predictive markers, and much more - equipping you to effectively and efficiently diagnose the complete range of neoplastic and non-neoplastic entities. And now, with online access at www.expertconsult.com, you can easily search the contents of this 2-volume masterwork online and download more than 3,300 detailed images.
Key Features
- Efficiently review the clinical presentation, gross and microscopic features, ultrastructural and immunohistochemical findings, differential diagnosis, therapy, and prognosis for virtually every pathologic entity.
- Compare your findings to more than 3,300 outstanding illustrations that capture the characteristic presentation of every type of lesion.
- Avoid diagnostic pitfalls using Dr. Rosai's expert observations on what to look for, what to be careful about, and which presentations can be misleading.
- Find quick answers on tumor staging, quality control procedures, and the handling of gross specimens through valuable appendices.
Search the complete contents online at www.expertconsult.com and download all 3,300+ images, most in full color.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Gross Techniques in Surgical Pathology
Chapter 3 Special Techniques in Surgical Pathology
Chapter 4 Skin
Chapter 5 Oral Cavity and Oropharynx
Chapter 6 Mandible and Maxilla
Chapter 7 Respiratory Tract: Nasal cavity, paranasal sinuses, and nasopharynx - Larynx and trachea - Lung and pleura
Chapter 8 Mediastinum
Chapter 9 Thyroid Gland
Chapter 10 Parathyroid Glands
Chapter 11 Gastrointestinal Tract: Esophagus - Stomach - Small bowel - Appendix - Large bowel - Anus
Chapter 12 Major and Minor Salivary Glands
Chapter 13 Liver
Chapter 14 Gallbladder and Extrahepatic Bile Ducts
Chapter 15 Pancreas and Periampullary Region
Chapter 16 Adrenal Gland and Other Paraganglia
Chapter 17 Urinary Tract: Kidney, renal pelvis, and ureter - Bladder and male urethra
Chapter 18 Male Reproductive System: Prostate and seminal vesicles - Testis - Testicular adnexae - Penis and scrotum
Chapter 19 Female Reproductive System: Vulva - Vagina - Uterus—cervix and corpus - Fallopian tubes
Ovary - Placenta
Chapter 20 Breast
Chapter 21 Lymph Nodes
Chapter 22 Spleen
Chapter 23 Bone Marrow
Chapter 24 Bone and Joints
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2892
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2011
- Published:
- 27th July 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131229842
About the Author
Juan Rosai
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Department of Pathology, National Cancer Institute, Milan, Italy; Professor, Department of Pathology,Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA