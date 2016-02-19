Rorschach with Children shows the use of Rorschach test as an aid in clinical diagnoses of children. Other tools of clinical analysis as well as different projective techniques are described in the book as a point of comparison. The book also provides a short description of the scoring categories used for the interpretation of the result of the test. A section of the book is devoted to the discussion of the theories underlying the concept of projections. The book begins with some historical background of psychology with emphasis on the different psycho analytical tools that were used at the time. This section is followed by categories that classify certain projective techniques. The personalities who started some of these projective techniques along with some illustrations of the pictures used for projections are found in the book. The book will be a valuable tool for clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, students, and researchers in the field of psychology.