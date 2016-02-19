Rorschach with Children
1st Edition
A Comparative Study of the Contribution Made by the Rorschach and Other Projective Techniques to Clinical Diagnosis in Work with Children
Description
Rorschach with Children shows the use of Rorschach test as an aid in clinical diagnoses of children. Other tools of clinical analysis as well as different projective techniques are described in the book as a point of comparison. The book also provides a short description of the scoring categories used for the interpretation of the result of the test. A section of the book is devoted to the discussion of the theories underlying the concept of projections. The book begins with some historical background of psychology with emphasis on the different psycho analytical tools that were used at the time. This section is followed by categories that classify certain projective techniques. The personalities who started some of these projective techniques along with some illustrations of the pictures used for projections are found in the book. The book will be a valuable tool for clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, students, and researchers in the field of psychology.
Table of Contents
List of Illustrations
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Chapter 1. Theory of Projection
Chapter 2. Classification of Projective Techniques
Chapter 3. Children's Rorschach—Scoring Symbols and Modifications in Administration of the Test with Children
Chapter 4. The Effect of Development of Visual Perception in Children on the Changing Character of Response to Rorschach and Its Patterning
Chapter 5. Characteristic Differences between the Rorschachs of Children and Adults
Chapter 6. Differential Diagnosis—Some Diagnostic Indicators
Chapter 7. Problems of Diagnosis illustrated by Children's Rorschach Records
Chapter 8. The Use of the Rorschach in the Study of the Personality Development of Cerebral Palsied Children
Chapter 9. A Serial Study of an Institutionalized Child Showing the Comparative Contribution to Rorschach Findings of Two Other Projective Techniques—the Children's Apperception Test and the Family Relations Test
Chapter 10. A Psychological Study of Patterns of Personality Growth in Deprived Children
Chapter 11. Use of Rorschach in a Follow-up Study through School Life of a Boy who had a Severe Schizophrenic Breakdown at Five Years
Chapter 12. Growing into Adolescence and Conclusions
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1968
- Published:
- 1st January 1968
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483181226