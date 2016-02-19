Rorschach with Children - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080130569, 9781483181226

Rorschach with Children

1st Edition

A Comparative Study of the Contribution Made by the Rorschach and Other Projective Techniques to Clinical Diagnosis in Work with Children

Authors: Jessie Francis-Williams
Editors: Hugh L. Freeman
eBook ISBN: 9781483181226
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 180
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Rorschach with Children shows the use of Rorschach test as an aid in clinical diagnoses of children. Other tools of clinical analysis as well as different projective techniques are described in the book as a point of comparison. The book also provides a short description of the scoring categories used for the interpretation of the result of the test. A section of the book is devoted to the discussion of the theories underlying the concept of projections. The book begins with some historical background of psychology with emphasis on the different psycho analytical tools that were used at the time. This section is followed by categories that classify certain projective techniques. The personalities who started some of these projective techniques along with some illustrations of the pictures used for projections are found in the book. The book will be a valuable tool for clinical psychologists, psychiatrists, students, and researchers in the field of psychology.

Table of Contents


List of Illustrations

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. Theory of Projection

Chapter 2. Classification of Projective Techniques

Chapter 3. Children's Rorschach—Scoring Symbols and Modifications in Administration of the Test with Children

Chapter 4. The Effect of Development of Visual Perception in Children on the Changing Character of Response to Rorschach and Its Patterning

Chapter 5. Characteristic Differences between the Rorschachs of Children and Adults

Chapter 6. Differential Diagnosis—Some Diagnostic Indicators

Chapter 7. Problems of Diagnosis illustrated by Children's Rorschach Records

Chapter 8. The Use of the Rorschach in the Study of the Personality Development of Cerebral Palsied Children

Chapter 9. A Serial Study of an Institutionalized Child Showing the Comparative Contribution to Rorschach Findings of Two Other Projective Techniques—the Children's Apperception Test and the Family Relations Test

Chapter 10. A Psychological Study of Patterns of Personality Growth in Deprived Children

Chapter 11. Use of Rorschach in a Follow-up Study through School Life of a Boy who had a Severe Schizophrenic Breakdown at Five Years

Chapter 12. Growing into Adolescence and Conclusions

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181226

About the Author

Jessie Francis-Williams

About the Editor

Hugh L. Freeman

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.