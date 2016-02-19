Roots and Branches - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080253671, 9781483152073

Roots and Branches

1st Edition

Current Directions in Slave Studies

Editors: Michael Craton
eBook ISBN: 9781483152073
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 304
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Roots and Branches: Current Directions in Slave Studies discusses slavery including its history and impact on modern society. Organized into nine chapters, the book first covers slavery in the Americas, and then discusses slavery and its legacy. The first two chapters discuss the dispersion of African population and slavery within Africa, and the third chapter concerns itself with slave plantations. Chapter 4 discusses the Afro-American slave culture, while Chapter 5 covers the relationship between slavery and Protestant ethics. The sixth chapter covers the legacy of slave families in North America, and the next chapter relates slavery and peasantry as a process. Chapter 8 tackles the relationship between race and slavery in the Americas, and the last chapter deals with slavery and underdevelopment. Readers concerned with sociological issues, specifically slavery, will find this book a great source of insights.

Table of Contents


Foreword

1. The African Diaspora

2. Indigenous African Slavery

Commentary One

Commentary Two

3. Plantations, Sugar Cane and Slavery

4. Afro-American Slave Culture

Commentary One

Commentary Two

Commentary Three

5. Slavery and the Protestant Ethic

Commentary One

Commentary Two

6. Slave Family and Its Legacies

Commentary One

Commentary Two

7. Slavery and the Rise of Peasantries

Commentary One

Commentary Two

Commentary Three

8. Slavery and Race

Commentary

9. Slavery and Underdevelopment

Commentary

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483152073

About the Editor

Michael Craton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.