Roots and Branches
1st Edition
Current Directions in Slave Studies
Description
Roots and Branches: Current Directions in Slave Studies discusses slavery including its history and impact on modern society. Organized into nine chapters, the book first covers slavery in the Americas, and then discusses slavery and its legacy. The first two chapters discuss the dispersion of African population and slavery within Africa, and the third chapter concerns itself with slave plantations. Chapter 4 discusses the Afro-American slave culture, while Chapter 5 covers the relationship between slavery and Protestant ethics. The sixth chapter covers the legacy of slave families in North America, and the next chapter relates slavery and peasantry as a process. Chapter 8 tackles the relationship between race and slavery in the Americas, and the last chapter deals with slavery and underdevelopment. Readers concerned with sociological issues, specifically slavery, will find this book a great source of insights.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1. The African Diaspora
2. Indigenous African Slavery
Commentary One
Commentary Two
3. Plantations, Sugar Cane and Slavery
4. Afro-American Slave Culture
Commentary One
Commentary Two
Commentary Three
5. Slavery and the Protestant Ethic
Commentary One
Commentary Two
6. Slave Family and Its Legacies
Commentary One
Commentary Two
7. Slavery and the Rise of Peasantries
Commentary One
Commentary Two
Commentary Three
8. Slavery and Race
Commentary
9. Slavery and Underdevelopment
Commentary
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152073