Root Cause Failure Analysis provides the concepts needed to effectively perform industrial troubleshooting investigations. It describes the methodology to perform Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), one of the hottest topics currently in maintenance engineering. It also includes detailed equipment design and troubleshooting guidelines, which are needed to perform RCFA on machinery found in most production facilities.

