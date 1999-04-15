Root Cause Failure Analysis
1st Edition
Description
Root Cause Failure Analysis provides the concepts needed to effectively perform industrial troubleshooting investigations. It describes the methodology to perform Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA), one of the hottest topics currently in maintenance engineering. It also includes detailed equipment design and troubleshooting guidelines, which are needed to perform RCFA on machinery found in most production facilities.
This is the latest book in a new series published by Butterworth-Heinemann in association with PLANT ENGINEERING magazine. PLANT ENGINEERING fills a unique information need for the men and women who operate and maintain industrial plants. It bridges the information gap between engineering education and practical application. As technology advances at increasingly faster rates, this information service is becoming more and more important. Since its first issue in 1947, PLANT ENGINEERING has stood as the leading problem-solving information source for America's industrial plant engineers, and this book series will effectively contribute to that resource and reputation.
Key Features
Provides information essential to industrial troubleshooting investigations Describes the methods of root cause failure analysis, a hot topic in maintenance engineering Includes detailed equipment-design guidelines
Readership
Mechanical engineers: industrial, plant and maintenance engineers and operators
Table of Contents
PART ONE: RCFA Methods: Introduction; General Analysis Techniques; Root Cause Failure Analysis Methodology; Safety Related Issues; Regulatory Compliance Issues; Process Performance PART TWO: Equipment Fundamentals: Pumps; Fans, Blowers, and Fluidizers; Conveyors; Compressors; Mixers and Agitators; Dust Collectors; Process Rolls; Gearboxes/Reducers; Steam Traps; Inverters; Control Valves; Seals and Packing. PART THREE: Troubleshooting Guide: Pumps; Fans and Blowers; Conveyors; Compressors; Mixers and Agitators; Dust Collectors; Process Rolls; Gearboxes/Reducers; Steam Traps; Inverters; Control Valves; Seals and Packing
Details
296
- 296
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
15th April 1999
- 15th April 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
9780080516424
- 9780080516424
About the Author
R. Keith Mobley
Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA