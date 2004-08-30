Roles of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Memory Processing, Volume 50

The Roles of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Memory Processing reviews research progress in a subfield of Behavioral Pharmacology concerned with vasopressin’s (VP’s) and oxytocin (OT’s) roles in memory processing (MP). As hormones, VP is well-known for its pressor and antidiuretic action, and OT for its contribution to parturition and nursing. As neurotransmitters, they participate in a wide variety of self- and species-preserving functions expressed at psychological, physiological and behavioral levels.

Advances in Pharmacology is available online on ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 48 onwards.



Elsevier book series on ScienceDirect gives multiple users throughout an institution simultaneous online access to an important compliment to primary research. Digital delivery ensures users reliable, 24-hour access to the latest peer-reviewed content. The Elsevier book series are compiled and written by the most highly regarded authors in their fields and are selected from across the globe using Elsevier’s extensive researcher network.



For more information about the Elsevier Book Series on ScienceDirect Program, please visit: http://www.info.sciencedirect.com/bookseries/