Roles of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Memory Processing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120329519, 9780080524511

Roles of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Memory Processing, Volume 50

1st Edition

Authors: Barbara McEwen
eBook ISBN: 9780080524511
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120329519
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 30th August 2004
Page Count: 640
Table of Contents

Preface Acknowledgements General Introduction to Vasopressin (VP) and Oxytocin (OT): Structure/Metabolism, Evolutionary Aspects, Neural Pathway/Receptor Distribution and Functional Aspects Relevant to Memory Processing (MP) De Wied and Colleagues I: Evidence for a VP and OT Influence on MP: Launching the “VP/OT Central Memory Theory” De Wied and Colleagues II: Further Clarification of the Roles of VP and OT in MP
De Wied and Colleagues III: Brain Sites and Transmitter Systems Involved in the VP and OT Influence on MP
De Wied & Colleagues IV: Research into Mechanisms of Action by which VP and OT Influence MP
The Research Studies of Koob and Colleagues: The “ VP/Dual Action Theory” Contributions of Sahgal and Colleagues: The “VP Central Arousal Theory”
Role of Attentional Processing in Mediating VP’s Influence on MP
Expansion of VP and OT Memory Research I: Effects of their Peripheral Administration on Learning and Memory
Expansion of VP and OT Memory Research II: Brain Structures and Transmitter Systems Involved in VP’s and OT’s Effects on MP
Expansion of VP and OT Memory Research III: Research Summary and Commentary on Theoretical and Methodological Issues
Research Contributions of Dantzer, Bluthe and Colleagues to the Study of VP’s Role in Rodent Olfactory-Based Social Recognition Memory (SRM)
Expansion of Olfactory-Based Social SRM Research: The Roles of VP and OT in SRM
The Brain Fluid Barriers: Relevance for Theoretical Controversies Regarding VP/OT Memory Research
Closing Remarks: Review and Commentary on Selected Aspects of VP’s and OT’s Roles in MP References

Description

The Roles of Vasopressin and Oxytocin in Memory Processing reviews research progress in a subfield of Behavioral Pharmacology concerned with vasopressin’s (VP’s) and oxytocin (OT’s) roles in memory processing (MP). As hormones, VP is well-known for its pressor and antidiuretic action, and OT for its contribution to parturition and nursing. As neurotransmitters, they participate in a wide variety of self- and species-preserving functions expressed at psychological, physiological and behavioral levels.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of both alternative theories and relevant research
  • Several key chapters reviewed by researchers whose studies and theories formed the subject matter of these chapters
  • Basic laboratory research focus with potential application for understanding and treating human memory disorders

Readership

Pharmacology, Neuroscience, Neurochemistry, Experimental Psychology

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080524511
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120329519

Reviews

@quote:"This book is really a must for all neurobiologists since it not only clarifies the reasons for the many controversies about the exact roles of vasopressin and oxytocin in memory processing, but it also provides those researchers who are interested in functionality as well as mechanisms a guide to avoid the dangers that are inherent to such research. Barbara McEwen's book comes at the right time since the current tendency favored by most granting institutions and amplified by the intrusion of news in science is to extrapolate from more or less sophisticated in vitro studies to in vivo functions in both normal and clinical conditions. In these times of sweeping generalizations, it is important to remember that results of any research carried out within the context of a given experimental paradigm are only valid for that particular paradigm. Barbara McEwen must be thanked for reiterating this lesson even though it took 654 pages and more than 1000 bibliographical references to do so!" @source:Robert Dantzer, Integrative Neurobiology, DNRS-INRA, University of Bordeaux2, Institut Francois Magendie, 3077 Bordeaux Cedex, FRANCE for Psychoneuroendocrinology (July 2005)

About the Authors

Barbara McEwen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Southern Connecticut State University, U.S.A.

