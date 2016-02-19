Role of the Gut Flora in Toxicity and Cancer
1st Edition
Role of the Gut Flora in Toxicity and Cancer examines the relationship between the gut microflora and its host. The aim is to provide a comprehensive view of the contribution of the gut flora to foreign compound metabolism in man and laboratory animals. The object has been to relate this bacterial metabolism to toxic events occurring in mammals and to consider the interrelationships of bacterial and mammalian metabolic pathways. The early chapters are set the scene and provide a background to the sections on metabolism of specific groups of compounds which follow. Subsequent chapters encompass the bacterial metabolism of both xenobiotics and food components, and concentrate on those reactions which have actual or potential toxicological and/or clinical importance. The concluding chapters provide assessments of the role of the gut flora in the etiology of cancer, in particular from the point of view of the formation of carcinogens, mutagens, and promotors within the large bowel.
Preface
1 Methodological Considerations for the Study of Bacterial Metabolism
2 The Bacterial Flora of the Intestine
3 Alimentary Tract Physiology: Interactions Between the Host and its Microbial Flora
4 Deconjugation of Biliary Metabolites by Microflora, ß-glucuronidases, Sulphatases and Cysteine Conjugate ß-lyases and their Subsequent Enterohepatic Circulation
5 Hydrolysis of Glycosides and Esters
6 Metabolism of Nitro Compounds
7 Nitrate, Nitrite and N-Nitroso compounds: The Role of the Gut Microflora
8 Intense Sweeteners and the Gut Microflora
9 Metabolism of Toxic Metals
10 Bacterial Metabolism of Protein and Endogenous Nitrogen Compounds
11 Metabolism of Fats, Bile Acids and Steroids
12 Metabolism of Carbohydrates
13 The Effects of Dietary Fiber Utilization on the Colonic Microflora
14 Mammalian Lignans and Phyto-oestrogens Recent Studies on Their Formation, Metabolism and Biological Role in Health and Disease
15 Factors Affecting the Gut Microflora
16 Cecal Enlargement
17 Mutagens in Human Feces and Cancer of the Large Bowel
18 Gut Flora and Cancer in Humans and Laboratory Animals
Index
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1988
- Published:
- 28th January 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323147057