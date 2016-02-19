Role of the Gut Flora in Toxicity and Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125999205, 9780323147057

Role of the Gut Flora in Toxicity and Cancer

1st Edition

Editors: I Rowland
eBook ISBN: 9780323147057
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1988
Page Count: 528
Description

Role of the Gut Flora in Toxicity and Cancer examines the relationship between the gut microflora and its host. The aim is to provide a comprehensive view of the contribution of the gut flora to foreign compound metabolism in man and laboratory animals. The object has been to relate this bacterial metabolism to toxic events occurring in mammals and to consider the interrelationships of bacterial and mammalian metabolic pathways. The early chapters are set the scene and provide a background to the sections on metabolism of specific groups of compounds which follow. Subsequent chapters encompass the bacterial metabolism of both xenobiotics and food components, and concentrate on those reactions which have actual or potential toxicological and/or clinical importance. The concluding chapters provide assessments of the role of the gut flora in the etiology of cancer, in particular from the point of view of the formation of carcinogens, mutagens, and promotors within the large bowel.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Methodological Considerations for the Study of Bacterial Metabolism

2 The Bacterial Flora of the Intestine

3 Alimentary Tract Physiology: Interactions Between the Host and its Microbial Flora

4 Deconjugation of Biliary Metabolites by Microflora, ß-glucuronidases, Sulphatases and Cysteine Conjugate ß-lyases and their Subsequent Enterohepatic Circulation

5 Hydrolysis of Glycosides and Esters

6 Metabolism of Nitro Compounds

7 Nitrate, Nitrite and N-Nitroso compounds: The Role of the Gut Microflora

8 Intense Sweeteners and the Gut Microflora

9 Metabolism of Toxic Metals

10 Bacterial Metabolism of Protein and Endogenous Nitrogen Compounds

11 Metabolism of Fats, Bile Acids and Steroids

12 Metabolism of Carbohydrates

13 The Effects of Dietary Fiber Utilization on the Colonic Microflora

14 Mammalian Lignans and Phyto-oestrogens Recent Studies on Their Formation, Metabolism and Biological Role in Health and Disease

15 Factors Affecting the Gut Microflora

16 Cecal Enlargement

17 Mutagens in Human Feces and Cancer of the Large Bowel

18 Gut Flora and Cancer in Humans and Laboratory Animals

Index


No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147057

About the Editor

I Rowland

