Role of Blockchain Technology in IoT Applications, Volume 115
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Technical aspects of blockchain and IoT
Hany F. Atlam and Gary B. Wills
2. Integrated platforms for blockchain enablement
Md Sadek Ferdous, Kamanashis Biswas, Mohammad Jabed Morshed Chowdhury,
Niaz Chowdhury and Vallipuram Muthukkumarasamy
3. Intersections between IoT and distributed ledger
Hany F. Atlam and Gary B. Wills
4. Blockchain technology for decentralized autonomous organizations
Madhusudan Singh and Shiho Kim
5. Blockchain applications in healthcare and the opportunities and the advancements due to the new information technology framework
Ramzi Abujamra and David Randall
6. Testing at scale of IoT blockchain applications
Michael A. Walker, Douglas C. Schmidt and Abhishek Dubey
7. Consensus mechanisms and information security technologies
Peng Zhang, Douglas C. Schmidt, Jules White and Abhishek Dubey
8. A blockchain based access control framework for the security and privacy of IoT with strong anonymity unlinkability and intractability guarantees
Aafaf Ouaddah
9. Blockchain with IOT: Applications and use cases for a new paradigm of supply chain driving efficiency and cost
Arnab Banerjee
10. Integration of IoT with blockchain and homomorphic encryption: Challenging issues and opportunities
Rakesh Shrestha and Shiho Kim
Description
Role of Blockchain Technology in IoT Applications, Volume 115 in the Advances in Computers series, reviews the latest information on this topic that promises many applications in human life. According to forecasts made by various market research/survey agencies, there will be around 50 Billion connected devices (IoT) by 2020. Updates in this new release include chapters on the Technical Aspects of Blockchain and IoT, Integrated Platforms for Blockchain-Enablement, Intersections Between IoT and Distributed Ledger, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence: How and Why Combining These Two Groundbreaking Technologies, Blockchain Applications in Health Care and Opportunities and Advancements Due to New Information Technology Frameworks, and more.
Key Features
- Explores blockchain technology research trends in secured device to device communication
- Includes updates on secure vehicular communication (VANET) using blockchain technology
- Provides the latest on secure IoT communication using blockchain technology
- Presents use cases of blockchain technology in healthcare, the food chain, ERP and other emerging areas
Readership
Faculty members, IT industry professionals, final year undergraduate students and postgraduate students of computer science and software engineering who are undertaking courses/research in IoT
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128171899
About the Serial Volume Editors
Shiho Kim Serial Volume Editor
Shiho Kim is a professor in the school of integrated technology at Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea. His previous assignment includes, System on chip design engineer, at LG Semicon Ltd. (currently SK Hynix), Korea, Seoul [1995-1996], Director of RAVERS (Research center for Advanced Hybrid Electric Vehicle Energy Recovery System, a government-supported IT research center. Associate Director of the ICT consilience program, which is a Korea National program for cultivating talented engineers in the field of information and communication Technology, Korea [2011-2012], Director of Seamless Transportation Lab, at Yonsei university, Korea [since 2011-]. His main research interest includes Development of software and hardware technologies for intelligent vehicles, Blockchain technology for intelligent transportation systems, and reinforcement learning for autonomous vehicles. He is the member of the editorial board and reviewer for various Journals and International conferences. So far he has organized 2 International Conference as Technical Chair/General Chair. He is a member of IEIE (Institute of Electronics and Information Engineers of Korea), KSAE (Korean Society of Automotive Engineers), vice president of KINGC (Korean Institute of Next Generation Computing), and a senior member of IEEE. He is the co-author for over 100 papers and holding more than 50 patents in the area of information and communication technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea
Ganesh Chandra Deka Serial Volume Editor
Ganesh Chandra Deka is Deputy Director in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, New Delhi-110001, India. His research interests include Blockchain Technology, Bigdata Analytics, NoSQL Database and Internet of Things (IoT). He has authored 2 books on Cloud Computing (Publisher- LAP Lambert, Germany, Co-author for 5 text books on (4 Fundamentals of Computer Science, 1 Free and Open Source Software). He has Edited 15 books (5 IGI Global, USA, 7 CRC Press, USA, 1 Springer & 2 Elsevier) on Bigdata, NoSQL Database and Blockchain Technology. He has authored 12 book Chapters, published 8 papers in various reputed Journals (2 IEEE, 1 Elsevier 5 others) and around 47 research papers in various IEEE conferences. He was Guest Editor for 4 Special Issues of indexed International Journals [SCOPUS & SCI Journal]. As of now, he has Organized 8 IEEE International Conference as Technical Chair in India. He is Editorial board member and reviewer for various Journals and International conferences, member of IEEE, the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, India and Associate Member, the Institution of Engineers, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, New Delhi, India
Peng Zhang Serial Volume Editor
Peng Zhang is a Computer Science PhD candidate at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA. She is a recipient of the Harold Stirling Vanderbilt Graduate Scholarship (very competitive). Her research has focused on model-drive design for engineering and health IT systems, combining IoT approaches with machine learning techniques to extract clinical insights from everyday devices and sensors, decentralized algorithms and protocols for facilitating and securing clinical communications, architecting Blockchain-based designs aimed to solve pressing healthcare challenges, and creating rapid prototypes to conduct empirical studies and analyses. She is also a Blockchain enthusiast and has been a consultant on various Blockchain related student projects at Vanderbilt, including healthcare-specific and supply risk management projects. Within the last two years, she has interned as a lead engineering researcher at three companies within the healthcare sector to experiment with machine learning and Blockchain solutions for healthcare.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN, USA