Role in Cell Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781559386883, 9780080540672

Role in Cell Physiology, Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: I.F. Pryme J.E. Hesketh
eBook ISBN: 9780080540672
Hardcover ISBN: 9781559386883
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 31st May 1996
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

Introduction (J.E. Hesketh and I.F. Pryme). On the Role of the Cytoskeleton in Metabolic Compartmentation (C. Masters). Association of mRNAS and Polyribosomes with the Cytoskeleton: Potential Roles in Transport and Compartmentalization of mRNAS (J.E. Hesketh and I.F. Pryme). Specializations in Cytoskeletal Function during Early Development (D.G. Capco). Microtubule-Based Intracellular Transport of Organelles (H. Stebbings). Role of the Cytoskeleton in the Development of Epithelial Polarity (D. Drenckhahn, T. Jöns, B. Püschel, and F. Schmitz). Focal Adhesions and Integrin-Mediated Cell Signaling (S.M. Bockholt and K. Burridge). Interactions of Membrane Receptors and Cell Signaling Systems with the Cytoskeleton (C.A.C. Carraway and K.L. Carraway). Function of Microtubules in Protein Secretion and Organization of the Golgi Complex (J. Saraste and J. Thyberg).

Description

This volume deals with functions of the cytoskeleton in different cellular processes such as cell compartmentation and organelle transport, secretion and cell attachment.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080540672
Hardcover ISBN:
9781559386883

About the Editors

I.F. Pryme Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway

J.E. Hesketh Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Rowett Research Institute, Aberdeen, Scotland

