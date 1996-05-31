Role in Cell Physiology, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction (J.E. Hesketh and I.F. Pryme). On the Role of the Cytoskeleton in Metabolic Compartmentation (C. Masters). Association of mRNAS and Polyribosomes with the Cytoskeleton: Potential Roles in Transport and Compartmentalization of mRNAS (J.E. Hesketh and I.F. Pryme). Specializations in Cytoskeletal Function during Early Development (D.G. Capco). Microtubule-Based Intracellular Transport of Organelles (H. Stebbings). Role of the Cytoskeleton in the Development of Epithelial Polarity (D. Drenckhahn, T. Jöns, B. Püschel, and F. Schmitz). Focal Adhesions and Integrin-Mediated Cell Signaling (S.M. Bockholt and K. Burridge). Interactions of Membrane Receptors and Cell Signaling Systems with the Cytoskeleton (C.A.C. Carraway and K.L. Carraway). Function of Microtubules in Protein Secretion and Organization of the Golgi Complex (J. Saraste and J. Thyberg).
This volume deals with functions of the cytoskeleton in different cellular processes such as cell compartmentation and organelle transport, secretion and cell attachment.
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1996
- Published:
- 31st May 1996
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540672
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781559386883
About the Editors
I.F. Pryme Editor
Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Bergen, Bergen, Norway
J.E. Hesketh Editor
Rowett Research Institute, Aberdeen, Scotland