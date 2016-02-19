ROLE GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT NUTRIENT DEL

The Role of the Gastrointestinal Tract in Nutrient Delivery contains the proceedings of the third annual Bristol-Myers Symposium on Nutrition Research, held on December 1-2, 1983 in Washington, D.C. Contributors focus on the knowledge and research findings concerning the role of the gastrointestinal tract in nutrient delivery. This text is organized into 15 chapters and addresses topics such as gastrointestinal motility; hormonal regulation of growth and function; the mechanisms of digestion and absorption; and the diverse effects of intestinal contents on nutrient absorption and antigenic response. The discussion begins with an overview of the gastrointestinal tract, with emphasis on factors that affect the growth of gastrointestinal mucosa and the implications for nutrition. This book then turns to kinetic and biochemical parameters related to the development of several diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The reader is also introduced to the basic aspects of organization of the systems in which peptides act as regulators of digestion; the role of endogenous prostaglandins in the gastrointestinal tract; and gastric secretion. A chapter on the age-related functions of digestive tract organs concludes the book. This book will be of value to physicians and scientists as well as students and researchers who have an interest in the crucial role of the gastrointestinal tract in converting food into the nutrients the body uses to sustain its functions.

1 Regulation of Gastrointestinal Growth

I. Introduction

II. Trophic Action of Gastrointestinal Hormones: Physiological Significance

III. Characteristics of Gastrin's Trophic Action

IV. Mucosal Gastrin Receptor

V. Summary

References

2 Proliferation and Differentiation of Gastrointestinal Cells in Health and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Location of Proliferating and Differentiating Cells

III. Proliferation Kinetics of Normal Cells

IV. Proliferation Kinetics of Cells in Disease

References

3 Regulatory Peptides of the Gut

I. Introduction

II. Cellular Organization of Gut Peptide Control Systems

III. Chemical Identification, Characterization, and Biosynthesis

IV. Hormonal Mechanisms

V. Enteric Peptide-Producing Neurons

VI. Perspectives

References

4 Prostaglandins in Relation to the Gastrointestinal Tract

I. Introduction

II. Biosynthesis in Gastrointestinal Tissue

III. Gastric Antisecretory Actions

IV. Gastric Vasodilator Actions

V. Gastrointestinal Antiulcer and Protective Properties

VI. Prostaglandin Depletion and Gastric Damage

VII. Intestinal Motility and Secretion

VIII. Role in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

IX. Conclusions

References

5 Gastrointestinal Motility: The Regulation of Nutrient Delivery

I. Introduction

II. Mucosal Muscle Movements in the Small Intestine

III. Movements of the Muscularis Propria in the Small Intestine

IV. Movements of the Muscularis Propria of the Stomach

V. Movements of the Muscularis Propria of the Esophagus

VI. Some Motor Disorders That Impair Nutrient Delivery

References

6 Gastric Secretion

I. Functional Anatomy of the Stomach

II. Physiological Regulation of Human Gastric Secretion

III. Summary

References

7 Small Intestinal Absorption and Secretion in Health and Disease

I. Introduction

II. Sodium-Coupled Absorption of Water-Soluble Nutrients

III. Intestinal Secretion

IV. Fluid Absorption and Secretion in Health and Disease

References

8 Carbohydrate Absorption and Malabsorption

I. Introduction

II. Intraluminal Digestion of Starch

III. Intestinal Membrane Digestion of Oligosaccharides

IV. Mechanisms of Digestion for Glucose, Galactose, and Fructose

V. Rate-Limiting Steps in Digestion and Absorption

VI. Maldigestion and Malabsorption

VII. Summary

References

9 Fat Absorption and Malabsorption

I. Introduction

II. Intraluminal Digestion

III. Role of Bile Salts in Intraluminal Absorption

IV. Mucosal Phase of Absorption

V. Intestinal Lipoproteins

References

10 Integration of Energy Metabolism by the Liver

I. Introduction

II. General Properties of Metabolism

III. Unique Metabolic Events in the Fed State

IV. Unique Metabolic Events in the Postabsorptive State

V. Unique Metabolic Events in the Fasted State

VI. Hepatic Synthesis of Ketone Bodies

VII. Influence of Liver Disease on Energy Metabolism

References

11 Differences in Metabolic Handling of Orally versus Parenterally Administered Nutrients

I. Introduction

II. Utilization of Amino Acids

III. Utilization of Carbohydrate and Fat

IV. Utilization of Vitamins and Trace Elements

V. Purine Metabolism in the Mucosa

VI. Conclusions

References

12 Gut Bacterial Metabolism and Human Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Influence of Human Intestinal Microflora in Nutrition

III. Summary

References

13 Dietary Fiber and Nutrient Delivery

I. Introduction

II. Definitions

III. Functions of Dietary Fiber in Human Physiology

IV. Dietary Fiber and Disease

V. Therapeutic Implications

VI. Summary

References

14 Immunology and Allergic Responses of the Bowel

I. Intestinal Immune System

II. Food Allergies

III. Nutrition and the Immune Response

IV. Altered Immune Function in Intestinal Disease

V. Summary

References

15 Gastrointestinal Function and Aging

I. Introduction

II. Function of the Alimentary Organs

III. Digestion and Absorption of Macronutrients

IV. Absorption of Micronutrients

V. Circulatory Events

VI. Intestinal Morphology

VII. Conclusion

References

