ROLE GASTROINTESTINAL TRACT NUTRIENT DEL

1st Edition
Description
The Role of the Gastrointestinal Tract in Nutrient Delivery contains the proceedings of the third annual Bristol-Myers Symposium on Nutrition Research, held on December 1-2, 1983 in Washington, D.C. Contributors focus on the knowledge and research findings concerning the role of the gastrointestinal tract in nutrient delivery. This text is organized into 15 chapters and addresses topics such as gastrointestinal motility; hormonal regulation of growth and function; the mechanisms of digestion and absorption; and the diverse effects of intestinal contents on nutrient absorption and antigenic response. The discussion begins with an overview of the gastrointestinal tract, with emphasis on factors that affect the growth of gastrointestinal mucosa and the implications for nutrition. This book then turns to kinetic and biochemical parameters related to the development of several diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. The reader is also introduced to the basic aspects of organization of the systems in which peptides act as regulators of digestion; the role of endogenous prostaglandins in the gastrointestinal tract; and gastric secretion. A chapter on the age-related functions of digestive tract organs concludes the book. This book will be of value to physicians and scientists as well as students and researchers who have an interest in the crucial role of the gastrointestinal tract in converting food into the nutrients the body uses to sustain its functions.
1 Regulation of Gastrointestinal Growth
I. Introduction
II. Trophic Action of Gastrointestinal Hormones: Physiological Significance
III. Characteristics of Gastrin's Trophic Action
IV. Mucosal Gastrin Receptor
V. Summary
2 Proliferation and Differentiation of Gastrointestinal Cells in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Location of Proliferating and Differentiating Cells
III. Proliferation Kinetics of Normal Cells
IV. Proliferation Kinetics of Cells in Disease
3 Regulatory Peptides of the Gut
I. Introduction
II. Cellular Organization of Gut Peptide Control Systems
III. Chemical Identification, Characterization, and Biosynthesis
IV. Hormonal Mechanisms
V. Enteric Peptide-Producing Neurons
VI. Perspectives
4 Prostaglandins in Relation to the Gastrointestinal Tract
I. Introduction
II. Biosynthesis in Gastrointestinal Tissue
III. Gastric Antisecretory Actions
IV. Gastric Vasodilator Actions
V. Gastrointestinal Antiulcer and Protective Properties
VI. Prostaglandin Depletion and Gastric Damage
VII. Intestinal Motility and Secretion
VIII. Role in Inflammatory Bowel Disease
IX. Conclusions
5 Gastrointestinal Motility: The Regulation of Nutrient Delivery
I. Introduction
II. Mucosal Muscle Movements in the Small Intestine
III. Movements of the Muscularis Propria in the Small Intestine
IV. Movements of the Muscularis Propria of the Stomach
V. Movements of the Muscularis Propria of the Esophagus
VI. Some Motor Disorders That Impair Nutrient Delivery
6 Gastric Secretion
I. Functional Anatomy of the Stomach
II. Physiological Regulation of Human Gastric Secretion
III. Summary
7 Small Intestinal Absorption and Secretion in Health and Disease
I. Introduction
II. Sodium-Coupled Absorption of Water-Soluble Nutrients
III. Intestinal Secretion
IV. Fluid Absorption and Secretion in Health and Disease
8 Carbohydrate Absorption and Malabsorption
I. Introduction
II. Intraluminal Digestion of Starch
III. Intestinal Membrane Digestion of Oligosaccharides
IV. Mechanisms of Digestion for Glucose, Galactose, and Fructose
V. Rate-Limiting Steps in Digestion and Absorption
VI. Maldigestion and Malabsorption
VII. Summary
9 Fat Absorption and Malabsorption
I. Introduction
II. Intraluminal Digestion
III. Role of Bile Salts in Intraluminal Absorption
IV. Mucosal Phase of Absorption
V. Intestinal Lipoproteins
10 Integration of Energy Metabolism by the Liver
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Metabolism
III. Unique Metabolic Events in the Fed State
IV. Unique Metabolic Events in the Postabsorptive State
V. Unique Metabolic Events in the Fasted State
VI. Hepatic Synthesis of Ketone Bodies
VII. Influence of Liver Disease on Energy Metabolism
11 Differences in Metabolic Handling of Orally versus Parenterally Administered Nutrients
I. Introduction
II. Utilization of Amino Acids
III. Utilization of Carbohydrate and Fat
IV. Utilization of Vitamins and Trace Elements
V. Purine Metabolism in the Mucosa
VI. Conclusions
12 Gut Bacterial Metabolism and Human Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Influence of Human Intestinal Microflora in Nutrition
III. Summary
13 Dietary Fiber and Nutrient Delivery
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Functions of Dietary Fiber in Human Physiology
IV. Dietary Fiber and Disease
V. Therapeutic Implications
VI. Summary
14 Immunology and Allergic Responses of the Bowel
I. Intestinal Immune System
II. Food Allergies
III. Nutrition and the Immune Response
IV. Altered Immune Function in Intestinal Disease
V. Summary
15 Gastrointestinal Function and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Function of the Alimentary Organs
III. Digestion and Absorption of Macronutrients
IV. Absorption of Micronutrients
V. Circulatory Events
VI. Intestinal Morphology
VII. Conclusion
Index
- 290
- English
- © Academic Press 1984
- 28th January 1984
- Academic Press
- 9780323140461
Morris Green
Perry W. Lesh Professor of Pediatrics, Indiana University School of Medicine, James Whitcomb Riley Hospital for Children, Indianapolis, IN