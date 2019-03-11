Rodak's Hematology
6th Edition
Clinical Principles and Applications
Description
Make sure you are thoroughly prepared to work in a clinical lab. Rodak’s Hematology: Clinical Principles and Applications, 6th Edition uses hundreds of full-color photomicrographs to help you understand the essentials of hematology. This new edition shows how to accurately identify cells, simplifies hemostasis and thrombosis concepts, and covers normal hematopoiesis through diseases of erythroid, myeloid, lymphoid, and megakaryocytic origins. Easy to follow and understand, this book also covers key topics including: working in a hematology lab; complementary testing areas such as flow cytometry, cytogenetics, and molecular diagnostics; the parts and functions of the cell; and laboratory testing of blood cells and body fluid cells.
Key Features
- UPDATED nearly 700 full-color illustrations and photomicrographs make it easier for you to visualize hematology concepts and show what you’ll encounter in the lab, with images appearing near their mentions in the text to minimize flipping pages back and forth.
- UPDATED content throughout text reflects latest information on hematology.
- Instructions for lab procedures include sources of possible errors along with comments.
- Hematology instruments are described, compared, and contrasted.
- Case studies in each chapter provide opportunities to apply hematology concepts to real-life scenarios.
- Hematology/hemostasis reference ranges are listed on the inside front and back covers for quick reference.
- A bulleted summary makes it easy for you to review the important points in every chapter.
- Learning objectives begin each chapter and indicate what you should achieve, with review questions appearing at the end.
- A glossary of key terms makes it easy to find and learn definitions.
Table of Contents
Part I: Introduction to Hematology
1. An Overview of Clinical Laboratory Hematology
2. Quality Assurance in Hematology and Hemostasis Testing
Part II: Blood Cell Production, Structure, and Function
3. Cellular Structure and Function
4. Hematopoiesis
5. Erythrocyte Production and Destruction
6. Erythrocyte Metabolism and Membrane Structure and Function
7. Hemoglobin Metabolism
8. Iron Kinetics and Laboratory Assessment
9. Leukocyte Development, Kinetics, and Functions
10. Platelet Production, Structure, and Function
Part III: Laboratory Evaluation of Blood Cells
11. Manual, Semiautomated, and Point-of-Care Testing and Hematology
12. Automated Blood Cell Analysis
13. Examination of the Peripheral Blood Film and Correlation with the Complete Blood Count
14. Bone Marrow Examination
15. Body Fluid Analysis in the Hematology Laboratory
Part IV: Erythrocyte Disorders
16. Anemias: Red Blood Cell Morphology and Approach to Diagnosis
17. Disorders of Iron Kinetics and Heme Metabolism
18. Anemias Caused by Defects of DNA Metabolism
19. Bone Marrow Failure
20. Introduction to Increased Destruction of Erythrocytes
21. Intrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction
22. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Nonimmune Causes
23. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Immune Causes
24. Hemoglobinopathies (Structural Defects in Hemoglobin)
25. Thalassemias
Part V: Leukocyte Disorders
26. Non-Malignant Leukocyte Disorders
27. Intro to Hematologic Malignancies
28. Flow Cytometric Analysis in Hematologic Disorders
29. Molecular Diagnostics in the Clinical Laboratory
30. Cytogenetics
31. Acute Leukemias
32. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
33. Myelodysplastic Syndromes
34. Mature Lymphoid Neoplasms
Part VI: Hemostasis and Thrombosis
35. Normal Hemostasis and Coagulation
36. Hemorrhagic Disorders and Laboratory Assessment
37. Qualitative Disorders of Platelets and Vasculature
38. Thrombocytopenia and Thrombocytosis
39. Thrombotic Disorders and Laboratory Assessment
40. Antithrombotic Therapies and Their Laboratory Assessment
41. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis
42. Hemostasis and Coagulation Instrumentation
Part VII: Hematology and Hemostasis in Selected Populations
43. Hematology and Hemostasis in the Pediatric, Geriatric, and Pregnant Populations
Appendix
Answers
Glossary
List of Abbreviations and Formulas
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 11th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549653
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549646
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323549639
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323530453
About the Author
Elaine Keohane
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Clinical Laboratory and Medical Imaging Sciences, School of Health Professions, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey
Catherine Otto
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Clinical Laboratory and Medical Imaging Sciences, School of Health Professions, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey; Newark, New Jersey
Jeanine Walenga
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Thoracic-Cardiovascular Surgery, Pathology, and Physiology Co-Director, Hemostasis and Thrombosis Research Unit Health Sciences Division Stritch School of Medicine Loyola University Chicago Maywood, Illinois Laboratory Director, Clinical Coagulation Laboratory Director, Urinalysis and Medical Microscopy Associate Director, Point of Care & Referred Testing Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Loyola University Health System Maywood, Illinois