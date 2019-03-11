Rodak's Hematology

Part I: Introduction to Hematology

1. An Overview of Clinical Laboratory Hematology

2. Quality Assurance in Hematology and Hemostasis Testing

Part II: Blood Cell Production, Structure, and Function

3. Cellular Structure and Function

4. Hematopoiesis

5. Erythrocyte Production and Destruction

6. Erythrocyte Metabolism and Membrane Structure and Function

7. Hemoglobin Metabolism

8. Iron Kinetics and Laboratory Assessment

9. Leukocyte Development, Kinetics, and Functions

10. Platelet Production, Structure, and Function

Part III: Laboratory Evaluation of Blood Cells

11. Manual, Semiautomated, and Point-of-Care Testing and Hematology

12. Automated Blood Cell Analysis

13. Examination of the Peripheral Blood Film and Correlation with the Complete Blood Count

14. Bone Marrow Examination

15. Body Fluid Analysis in the Hematology Laboratory

Part IV: Erythrocyte Disorders

16. Anemias: Red Blood Cell Morphology and Approach to Diagnosis

17. Disorders of Iron Kinetics and Heme Metabolism

18. Anemias Caused by Defects of DNA Metabolism

19. Bone Marrow Failure

20. Introduction to Increased Destruction of Erythrocytes

21. Intrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction

22. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Nonimmune Causes

23. Extrinsic Defects Leading to Increased Erythrocyte Destruction-- Immune Causes

24. Hemoglobinopathies (Structural Defects in Hemoglobin)

25. Thalassemias

Part V: Leukocyte Disorders

26. Non-Malignant Leukocyte Disorders

27. Intro to Hematologic Malignancies

28. Flow Cytometric Analysis in Hematologic Disorders

29. Molecular Diagnostics in the Clinical Laboratory

30. Cytogenetics

31. Acute Leukemias

32. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

33. Myelodysplastic Syndromes

34. Mature Lymphoid Neoplasms

Part VI: Hemostasis and Thrombosis

35. Normal Hemostasis and Coagulation

36. Hemorrhagic Disorders and Laboratory Assessment

37. Qualitative Disorders of Platelets and Vasculature

38. Thrombocytopenia and Thrombocytosis

39. Thrombotic Disorders and Laboratory Assessment

40. Antithrombotic Therapies and Their Laboratory Assessment

41. Laboratory Evaluation of Hemostasis

42. Hemostasis and Coagulation Instrumentation

Part VII: Hematology and Hemostasis in Selected Populations

43. Hematology and Hemostasis in the Pediatric, Geriatric, and Pregnant Populations

Appendix

Answers

Glossary

List of Abbreviations and Formulas

Index