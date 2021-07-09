Rockwood and Matsen's The Shoulder

PART I. Introduction

1. Opinion Editorial — What Should Be Our Teaching Legacy

PART II. Anatomy and Evaluation

2. Developmental Anatomy

3. Gross Anatomy of the Shoulder [ONLINE ONLY]

4. Clinical Evaluation of Shoulder Problems [ONLINE ONLY]

5. Radiographic Evaluation of Shoulder Problems [ONLINE ONLY]

PART III. Shoulder Conditions in Children

6. Shoulder Conditions in Children

PART IV. Shoulder Problems of Athletes

7. Throwing Athletes

8. Nonthrowing Athletes

9. Arthroscopic Surgery for Biceps-Labral Complex Disease

10. Tendon Tears in Athletes: Pectoralis Major, and Latissimus Dorsi and Teres Major

PART V. Shoulder Arthroscopy

11. Opinion Editorial — The Development of Shoulder Arthroscopy: Achieving a Paradigm Shift in Orthopedic Surgery

PART VI. Tumors of the Shoulder

12. Tumors and Related Conditions

PART VII. Fractures of the Scapula, Clavicle, and Humerus

PART VII. (PLACEHOLDER for previous edition figures)

Section A. Fractures

13. Fractures of the Scapula

14. Fractures of the Clavicle

15. Fractures of the Proximal Humerus

Section B. Expert Commentary

16. Opinion Editorial — Fractures of the Proximal Humerus

PART VIII: Shoulder Stiffness

17. General Principles of Shoulder Stiffness

18. Primary Idiopathic Shoulder Stiffness: Frozen Shoulder

19. Acquired Shoulder Stiffness

PART IX: Acromioclavicular and Sternoclavicular Joint Conditions

PART IX: (PLACEHOLDER for Previous Edition Figures)

Section A. Disorders of the Acromioclavicular Joint

20. Relevant Anatomy, Biomechanics, and Classification of AC Joint Disorders

21. Epidemiology, Clinical Presentation/Evaluation, Imaging, and Nonoperative Management of AC Joint Disorders (Atraumatic and Traumatic)

22. Open Management of Atraumatic and Traumatic Disorders of the AC Joint: Indications, Techniques, and Outcomes

23. Arthroscopic and Arthroscopic-Assisted Management of Atraumatic and Traumatic Disorders of the AC Joint: Indications, Techniques, and Outcomes

24. Complications Associated with Nonoperative and Operative Management

Section B. Disorders of the Sternoclavicular Joint

25. Relevant Anatomy, Biomechanics, and Classification of SC Joint Disorders

26. Epidemiology, Clinical Presentation/Evaluation, Imaging, and Nonoperative Management of SC Joint Disorders (Atraumatic and Traumatic)

27. Open Management of Atraumatic Disorders of the SC Joint: Indications, Techniques, Outcomes, and Complications

28. Arthroscopic and Arthroscopic-Assisted Management of Atraumatic Disorders of the SC Joint: Indications, Techniques, and Outcomes

29. Open Management of Traumatic Disorders of the SC Joint: Indications, Techniques, Outcomes, and Complications

PART X. Glenohumeral Instability

PART X. (PLACEHOLDER for Previous Edition Figures)

Section A. Anterior Instability

30. Anterior Instability — Epidemiology, History, PE, Imaging and Nonoperative Treatment

31. Anterior Instability — Arthroscopic Surgery and Outcomes

32. Anterior Instability — Open Surgery: Primary and Revision with Outcomes

33. Anterior Instability — Bone Augmentation Surgery: Primary and Revision with Outcomes

Section B. Posterior Instability

34. Posterior Instability — Epidemiology, History, Physical Examination, Imaging, and Nonoperative Treatment

35. Posterior Instability — Operative Technique and Surgical Outcomes

36. Posterior Instability — Open and Bone Augmentation Surgery

Section C. Multidirectional Instability

37. Multidirectional Instability — Epidemiology, History, Physical Examination, Imaging, and Nonoperative Treatment

38. Multidirectional Instability — Arthroscopic Treatment and Outcomes

39. Multidirectional Instability — Open Inferior Capsular Shift

40. Multidirectional Instability — Rehabilitation and Return to Sport

Section D. Expert Commentary

41. Opinion Editorial — Concavity Compression

42. Opinion Editorial — Glenohumeral Instability in the Young Patient

43. Opinion Editorial — First-Time Shoulder Dislocation: My Approach

44. Opinion Editorial — Use and Abuse of the Latarjet Procedure

45. Opinion Editorial — Soft Tissue Bankart: Still the Gold Standard to Me

PART XI: Sepsis

46. Sepsis Background

47. Molecular Mechanisms and Pathogenesis of Shoulder Sepsis

48. Clinical Management of Shoulder Sepsis

PART XII: Shoulder Ultrasound

49. The 13-Point Shoulder Examination

PART XIII. Rotator Cuff Lesions

PART XIII. (PLACEHOLDER for Previous Edition Figures)

Section A. The Rotator Cuff

50. Structure and Function of the Rotator Cuff

51. Epidemiology and Natural History of Rotator Cuff Disease

52. Evaluation of Rotator Cuff Pathology: History, Examination, and Imaging

53. Nonoperative Management of Rotator Cuff Disease

54. Rotator Cuff Repair: Tear Classification, Operative Techniques and Outcomes

55. Rehabilitation After Rotator Cuff Repair

56. Approach to the Irreparable Cuff Tear and Failed Cuff Repair

Section B. Expert Commentary

57. Opinion Editorial — Lessons Learned Treating Patients with Failed Rotator Cuff Repairs

PART XIV: Nerve Problems About the Shoulder

Section A. Nerve Problems

58. Nerve Problems Related to the Shoulder

Section B. Expert Commentary

59. Opinion Editorial — Paralysis and Nerve Injuries Around the Shoulder

PART XV: Glenohumeral Arthritis

Section A. Arthritis

60. Evaluation and Management of Glenohumeral Arthritis

61. The Role of Arthroscopy in the Evaluation and Management of Glenohumeral Arthritis

Section B. Expert Commentary

62. Opinion Editorial — Defining the Ideal Indications and Surgical Technique for an Anatomic TSA for Primary Osteoarthritis of the Shoulder

63. Opinion Editorial — Reconstructing the Glenoid in Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

64. Opinion Editorial — Bone Grafts in Shoulder Arthroplasty: What Is Their Role

65. Opinion Editorial — Trials and Tribulations of Bringing the Reverse to the United States

66. Opinion Editorial — Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty: Tips to Facilitate Component Removal and Reconstruction

PART XVI: Occupational Shoulder Problems

67. Occupational Shoulder Problems

PART XVII: Assessing the Effectiveness of Treatment

68. Assessing the Effectiveness of Treatment

PART XVIII. Concluding Remarks

69. Opinion Editorial — A Framework for Innovation in Shoulder Surgery

70. Opinion Editorial — Treating Patients with Shoulder Problems: Technique vs. Technology