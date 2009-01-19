Rockwood and Matsen’s The Shoulder, 2 Volume Set
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Significantly revised and updated, the new edition of this highly regarded reference on the shoulder continues to impress. A multitude of leading international authorities—30% new to this 4th edition—present today’s most comprehensive, in-depth view of the current state of shoulder practice, all in a beautifully illustrated, full-color 2-volume masterwork. They deliver the most up-to-date coverage of shoulder function and dysfunction, along with practical approaches for patient evaluation and balanced discussions of treatment alternatives—open and arthroscopic, surgical and nonsurgical. Greatly expanded and visually enhanced coverage of arthroscopy, as well as many new chapters, provide expert guidance on the latest minimally invasive approaches. New “Critical Points” summary boxes highlight key technical tips and pearls, and two DVDs deliver new videos that demonstrate how to perform open and arthroscopic procedures. And now, as an Expert Consult title, this thoroughly updated 4th edition comes with access to the complete fully searchable contents online, as well as videos of arthroscopic procedures from the DVDs—enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.
Key Features
- Includes tips and pearls from leaders in the field, as well as their proven and preferred methods.
- Offers scientifically based coverage of shoulder function and dysfunction to aid in the decision-making process.
- Provides a balance between open and arthroscopic techniques so you can chose the right procedures for each patient.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 19th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437720822
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248648
About the Editor
Frederick Matsen
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Washington, School of Medicine, Seattle, WA
Steven Lippitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeast Ohio Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, Akron General Medical Center, Akron, OH
About the Author
Michael Wirth
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Michael Wirth
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX
Steven Lippitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Northeast Ohio Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, Akron General Medical Center, Akron, OH
Charles Rockwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman Emeritus, Department of Orthopaedics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX