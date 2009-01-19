Rockwood and Matsen’s The Shoulder, 2 Volume Set - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416034278, 9781437720822

Rockwood and Matsen’s The Shoulder, 2 Volume Set

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Editors: Frederick Matsen Steven Lippitt
Authors: Michael Wirth Michael Wirth Steven Lippitt Charles Rockwood
eBook ISBN: 9781437720822
eBook ISBN: 9780323248648
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th January 2009
Page Count: 1704
Description

Significantly revised and updated, the new edition of this highly regarded reference on the shoulder continues to impress. A multitude of leading international authorities—30% new to this 4th edition—present today’s most comprehensive, in-depth view of the current state of shoulder practice, all in a beautifully illustrated, full-color 2-volume masterwork. They deliver the most up-to-date coverage of shoulder function and dysfunction, along with practical approaches for patient evaluation and balanced discussions of treatment alternatives—open and arthroscopic, surgical and nonsurgical. Greatly expanded and visually enhanced coverage of arthroscopy, as well as many new chapters, provide expert guidance on the latest minimally invasive approaches. New “Critical Points” summary boxes highlight key technical tips and pearls, and two DVDs deliver new videos that demonstrate how to perform open and arthroscopic procedures. And now, as an Expert Consult title, this thoroughly updated 4th edition comes with access to the complete fully searchable contents online, as well as videos of arthroscopic procedures from the DVDs—enabling you to consult it rapidly from any computer with an Internet connection.

Key Features

  • Includes tips and pearls from leaders in the field, as well as their proven and preferred methods.
  • Offers scientifically based coverage of shoulder function and dysfunction to aid in the decision-making process.
  • Provides a balance between open and arthroscopic techniques so you can chose the right procedures for each patient.

Details

No. of pages:
1704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437720822
eBook ISBN:
9780323248648

About the Editor

Frederick Matsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Washington, School of Medicine, Seattle, WA

Steven Lippitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeast Ohio Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine, Akron General Medical Center, Akron, OH

About the Author

Michael Wirth

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

Charles Rockwood

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman Emeritus, Department of Orthopaedics, The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, San Antonio, TX

