Rockburst
1st Edition
Mechanisms, Monitoring, Warning, and Mitigation
Description
Rockburst: Mechanisms, Monitoring, Warning and Mitigation invites the most relevant researchers and practitioners worldwide to discuss the rock mechanics phenomenon related to increased stress and energy levels in intact rock introduced by drilling, explosion, blasting and other activities. When critical energy levels are reached, rockbursts can occur causing human and material losses in mining and tunneling environments. This book is the most comprehensive information source in English to cover rockbursts.
Comprised of four main parts, the book covers in detail the theoretical concepts related to rockbursts, and introduces the current computational modeling techniques and laboratory tests available. The second part is devoted to case studies in mining (coal and metal) and tunneling environments worldwide. The third part covers the most recent advances in measurement and monitoring. Special focus is given to the interpretation of signals and reliability of systems. The following part addresses warning and risk mitigation through the proposition of a single risk assessment index and a comprehensive warning index to portray the stress status of the rock and a successful case study. The final part of the book discusses mitigation including best practices for distressing and efficiently supporting rock.
Designed to provide the most comprehensive coverage, the book will provide practicing mining and tunneling engineers the theoretical background needed to better cope with the phenomenon, practical advice from case studies and practical mitigation actions and techniques. Academics in rock mechanics will appreciate this complete reference to rockburst, which features how to analyze stress signals and use computational modeling more efficiently.
Key Features
- Offers understanding of the fundamental theoretical concepts of rockbursts
- Explores how to analyze signals from current monitoring systems
- Shows how to apply mitigating techniques in current work
- Identifies characteristics that should be measured in order to detect rockburst risk
Readership
Mining Engineers, Geotechnical Engineers, Civil Engineers, and Researchers and graduate students in Rock Mechanics
Table of Contents
1. Description and engineering phenomenon of rockburst
2. Case histories of rockburst at tunnels
3. Case histories of rockburst at metal mines
4. Case histories of rockburst at coal mines
5. Laboratory experiment of rockburst evolution mechanism
6. Understanding of rockburst evolution process by in situ comprehensive monitoring in a deep tunnel
7. Understanding of rockburst evolution mechanism using numerical modelling
8. Monitoring systems in rockburst
9. Microsiesmic monitoring method of rockburst evolution process
10. Latest developments on analysis of data monitored
11. Assessment of rockburst risk
12. Warning of rockburst
13. Avoiding high stress concentration by making reasonable excavation
14. Destressing
15. Excavation vulnerability and selection of effective rock support to mitigate rockburst damage
16. Successful examples for mitigating rockburst
17. Mitigating rockburst effects for civil engineering infrastructure and buildings
18. Conclusions and Future Developments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128052051
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128050545
About the Author
Xia-Ting Feng
Received his PhD in rock mechanics from the Northeastern University, China, in 1992. Then he has been affiliated as Lecturer, Associate Professor (from 1993-1996) and Professor (from 1996-2001) at the same university, from September 1995 to March 1996 as a Visiting Researcher and from December 1996 to November 1997 as a ITIT Special Research Officer at National Institute for Resource and Environment, Tsukuba, Japan, and from May to November 1996 as a Research Officer at Department of Mining Engineering, the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa Prof. Feng is a member of the ISRM, through the Chinese Society for Rock Mechanics and Engineering (CSRME - ISRM National Group for China) (1995-present), President of International Society for Rock Mechanics (2011-present) and Vice President of Chinese Society for Rock Mechanics and Engineering (2012-present). He is also Editor-in-Chief of Chinese Journal of Rock Mechanics and Engineering, Associate Editor-in-Chief of Chinese Journal of Theoretical and Applied Mechanics (2011-present), Members of Editorial Board of International Journal of Rock Mechanics and Mining Sciences -Elsevier - (2003-present), Rock Mechanics and Rock Engineering – Springer - (2010-present), Geomechanics and Tunnelling – Wiley - and (2008-present), and Journal of Rock Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering – Elsevier - (2009-present), and Member of the Advisory Board of International Journal of Analytic and Numerical Methods in Geomechanics – Wiley - (2007-present). He has authored/co-authored six books and more than 200 technical papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Rock and Soil Mechanics, Chinese Academy of Sciences