Rockbolting: Principles and Applications brings current theoretical and practical developments in the most widely used support device for underground rock excavations. Today, one cannot find any rock excavation project that does not use rockbolts for rock support. The worldwide annual assumption of rockbolts is in the billions, with pieces applied to mines, tunnels and other types of geotechnical projects for rock and soil reinforcement. The text is based on over 25 years of experience of the author both as academic and practitioner.

The book introduces the principles and background concepts of rock support, and then offers a comprehensive overview of the mechanics of rockbolting, as well as current rock bolt types such as mechanical, grouted, self-drilling, grouted cables, frictional and yield rockbolts. Installation and performance assessment are covered next including load-displacement curves and energy-absorption capacities.

Two chapters on design and quality control, respectively, cover failure mechanics, the selection process and the connections with other supporting devices. On quality control, the author explains the usual tests and displacement measurements. The final chapter brings current case studies that combine the concepts presented in the whole book. The book is a professional reference for engineers in the mining and geotechnical industries and can be used as research material for academics in rock mechanics and stability studies.