Rock Dynamics and Geophysical Exploration, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Chapter 1. Fundamental Equations
Introductory Remarks
The State of Stress
The State of Deformation
Equations of Motion
The Phenomenological Relation (Elastic Material)
The Phenomenological Relation (Kelvin Material)
Coordinate Systems
Chapter 2. Some Characteristic Features of Plane Waves (Elastic Medium)
Introduction
Basic Equations in Cartesian Coordinates
Plane Waves in the Half Space
Plane Waves in a Finite Medium
The Normal Reflection of a Stress Wave from a Free Plane Surface
Particle Velocity and its Reflection at a Free Plane Surface
Spalling
Chapter 3. Some Characteristic Features of Spherical Waves (Elastic Medium)
Introduction
Basic Equations
The Heaviside Function as Input Pulse
The Rectangular Input Pulse
The Sinusoidal Input Pulse
Chapter 4. Some Characteristic Features of a Cylindrical Wave (Elastic Medium)
Introduction
Basic Equations
The Inward-Moving Pulse (Solid Cylinder)
The Normal Reflection of a Cylindrical Wave
Chapter 5. The Harmonic Input Pulse (Elastic Medium)
Introduction
The Plane Case
The Cylindrical Case
The Spherical Case
Chapter 6. Characteristic Features of Plane Waves (Kelvin Medium)
Introduction
Basic Equations
The Heaviside Function as an Input Pulse
The Rectangular Input Pulse
The Finite Medium
Chapter 7. The Spherical Wave (Kelvin Medium)
Introduction
Basic Equations
The Heaviside Input Pulse
The Arbitrary Input Pulse
The Attenuation Curves
The "Signal" Velocity
Chapter 8. Experimental Study of Stress Waves in Rocks
General Remarks
Experimental Layout
Sources of Systematical Errors
Data Evaluation for a Standard Experiment (F33)
Uniqueness of a Standard Experiment
Chapter 9. Experimental Results Compared with Theory
Introductory Remarks
General Features of the Theoretical Results
Comparison Between Theory and Experiment
Detonation in Chambers
Chapter 10. Evaluation of Data
Introduction
The Radius a of the Spherical Cavity
The Non-Dimensional Impulse τ0 of the Input Pulse
Relation Between the Charge Factors and the Radius a
Evaluation of F47 (Numerical Example)
Evaluation of F46 (Numerical Example)
Chapter 11. Dispersion and Particle Acceleration: Application in the Evaluation of Data
Introduction
Dispersion
Complete Evaluation of an Experiment (F57)
Chapter 12. Surface Explosions
Introduction
Experimental Layout
The Confined Charges of F67
The Surface Explosion
The Surface Charges of F67
Particle Acceleration Data
Final Conclusions
Chapter 13. Some Practical Problems
Introduction
The Extrapolation Problem, 1
The Scaling Problem
The Extrapolation Problem, 2 (Safe Distances)
Chapter 14. Sensitivity Criteria for Tunnels
Introduction
Defining the Problem
The Collapse of a Tunnel
Wall Velocities
An Example
Appendix I. Evaluation of the Inverse Laplace Transform
Appendix II. Tables for Smax
Appendix III Tables for dS/dτ|max
References
Index
Description
Rock Dynamics and Geophysical Exploration: Introduction to Stress Waves in Rocks deals with a theoretical tool for predicting stress waves in rocks. The book considers both elastic and Kelvin type materials, and also explains some experiments of stress waves in rocks. The book reviews concepts in the analysis of stresses and deformations, the fundamental equations used to examine the propagation of stress waves in certain types of solids, and the characteristics features of plane waves in elastic mediums. The text explains wave propagation in rocks due to a detonating charge (resulting in stress waves with a spherical symmetry), the response of a cylinder to an outside excitation (resulting in a cylindrical wave), or a harmonically oscillating stress from an outside excitation (resulting in a harmonic input pulse). The text explains Kelvin materials as a generalization of the behavior of the material where a damping effect is incorporated with the elastic medium being studied. The book also compares experimental results of the application of stress waves in rocks with theory, and explains the sensitivity criteria for tunnels. The text cites as an example, the significance of the interaction between tunnels and shock waves before any tunnel expansion can be made by engineers. The book will prove valuable for geologists or for structural, civil, and mining engineers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1975
- Published:
- 1st January 1975
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444596277
Reviews
"There will be a demand for the book from universities libraries... for the serious student in its field of study, the book is a welcome and timely addition." --Engineering Geology