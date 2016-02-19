Rock Dynamics and Geophysical Exploration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444412843, 9780444596277

Rock Dynamics and Geophysical Exploration, Volume 8

1st Edition

Authors: L.N. Persen
eBook ISBN: 9780444596277
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1975
Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1. Fundamental Equations

Introductory Remarks

The State of Stress

The State of Deformation

Equations of Motion

The Phenomenological Relation (Elastic Material)

The Phenomenological Relation (Kelvin Material)

Coordinate Systems

Chapter 2. Some Characteristic Features of Plane Waves (Elastic Medium)

Introduction

Basic Equations in Cartesian Coordinates

Plane Waves in the Half Space

Plane Waves in a Finite Medium

The Normal Reflection of a Stress Wave from a Free Plane Surface

Particle Velocity and its Reflection at a Free Plane Surface

Spalling

Chapter 3. Some Characteristic Features of Spherical Waves (Elastic Medium)

Introduction

Basic Equations

The Heaviside Function as Input Pulse

The Rectangular Input Pulse

The Sinusoidal Input Pulse

Chapter 4. Some Characteristic Features of a Cylindrical Wave (Elastic Medium)

Introduction

Basic Equations

The Inward-Moving Pulse (Solid Cylinder)

The Normal Reflection of a Cylindrical Wave

Chapter 5. The Harmonic Input Pulse (Elastic Medium)

Introduction

The Plane Case

The Cylindrical Case

The Spherical Case

Chapter 6. Characteristic Features of Plane Waves (Kelvin Medium)

Introduction

Basic Equations

The Heaviside Function as an Input Pulse

The Rectangular Input Pulse

The Finite Medium

Chapter 7. The Spherical Wave (Kelvin Medium)

Introduction

Basic Equations

The Heaviside Input Pulse

The Arbitrary Input Pulse

The Attenuation Curves

The "Signal" Velocity

Chapter 8. Experimental Study of Stress Waves in Rocks

General Remarks

Experimental Layout

Sources of Systematical Errors

Data Evaluation for a Standard Experiment (F33)

Uniqueness of a Standard Experiment

Chapter 9. Experimental Results Compared with Theory

Introductory Remarks

General Features of the Theoretical Results

Comparison Between Theory and Experiment

Detonation in Chambers

Chapter 10. Evaluation of Data

Introduction

The Radius a of the Spherical Cavity

The Non-Dimensional Impulse τ0 of the Input Pulse

Relation Between the Charge Factors and the Radius a

Evaluation of F47 (Numerical Example)

Evaluation of F46 (Numerical Example)

Chapter 11. Dispersion and Particle Acceleration: Application in the Evaluation of Data

Introduction

Dispersion

Complete Evaluation of an Experiment (F57)

Chapter 12. Surface Explosions

Introduction

Experimental Layout

The Confined Charges of F67

The Surface Explosion

The Surface Charges of F67

Particle Acceleration Data

Final Conclusions

Chapter 13. Some Practical Problems

Introduction

The Extrapolation Problem, 1

The Scaling Problem

The Extrapolation Problem, 2 (Safe Distances)

Chapter 14. Sensitivity Criteria for Tunnels

Introduction

Defining the Problem

The Collapse of a Tunnel

Wall Velocities

An Example

Appendix I. Evaluation of the Inverse Laplace Transform

Appendix II. Tables for Smax

Appendix III Tables for dS/dτ|max

References

Index

Description

Rock Dynamics and Geophysical Exploration: Introduction to Stress Waves in Rocks deals with a theoretical tool for predicting stress waves in rocks. The book considers both elastic and Kelvin type materials, and also explains some experiments of stress waves in rocks. The book reviews concepts in the analysis of stresses and deformations, the fundamental equations used to examine the propagation of stress waves in certain types of solids, and the characteristics features of plane waves in elastic mediums. The text explains wave propagation in rocks due to a detonating charge (resulting in stress waves with a spherical symmetry), the response of a cylinder to an outside excitation (resulting in a cylindrical wave), or a harmonically oscillating stress from an outside excitation (resulting in a harmonic input pulse). The text explains Kelvin materials as a generalization of the behavior of the material where a damping effect is incorporated with the elastic medium being studied. The book also compares experimental results of the application of stress waves in rocks with theory, and explains the sensitivity criteria for tunnels. The text cites as an example, the significance of the interaction between tunnels and shock waves before any tunnel expansion can be made by engineers. The book will prove valuable for geologists or for structural, civil, and mining engineers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444596277

Reviews

"There will be a demand for the book from universities libraries... for the serious student in its field of study, the book is a welcome and timely addition." --Engineering Geology

About the Authors

L.N. Persen Author

