Rock & Minerals
1st Edition
Authors: B. Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9780080984117
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th April 1983
Page Count: 310
Description
A textbook covering the essentials of crystallography, mineralogy, and the igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rocks for first year undergraduates. It is also suitable for A-level students.
Readership
First year undergraduates, students on foundation courses, A-level students.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 The Structure of Matter
2 Crystallography
3 The Classification of Crystals
4 The Physical Properties of Minerals
5 The Rocks
6 Structure and Texture in Igneous Rocks
7 The Field Occurrence of Igneous Rocks
8 The Classification of the Igneous Rocks
9 The Rock Clans. The Granite Clan
10 The Syenite Clan
11 The Diorite Clan
12 The Gabbro Clan
13 The Ultrabasic Clan
14 Weathering
15 The Sedimentary Rocks
16 Structures in Sedimentary Rocks
17 The Clastic Sedimentary Rocks
18 The Calcareous Rocks
19 The Chemically Formed Sediments
20 The Carbonaceous Deposits
21 Pyroclastic Rocks
22 Metamorphism
Appendix Physical Properties of Selected Materials
Further Reading List
Index
About the Author
B. Simpson
Affiliations and Expertise
University College of Swansea, Wales
Ratings and Reviews
