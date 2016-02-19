Rock & Minerals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302409, 9780080984117

Rock & Minerals

1st Edition

Authors: B. Simpson
eBook ISBN: 9780080984117
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th April 1983
Page Count: 310
Description

A textbook covering the essentials of crystallography, mineralogy, and the igneous, sedimentary and metamorphic rocks for first year undergraduates. It is also suitable for A-level students.

Readership

First year undergraduates, students on foundation courses, A-level students.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 The Structure of Matter

2 Crystallography

3 The Classification of Crystals

4 The Physical Properties of Minerals

5 The Rocks

6 Structure and Texture in Igneous Rocks

7 The Field Occurrence of Igneous Rocks

8 The Classification of the Igneous Rocks

9 The Rock Clans. The Granite Clan

10 The Syenite Clan

11 The Diorite Clan

12 The Gabbro Clan

13 The Ultrabasic Clan

14 Weathering

15 The Sedimentary Rocks

16 Structures in Sedimentary Rocks

17 The Clastic Sedimentary Rocks

18 The Calcareous Rocks

19 The Chemically Formed Sediments

20 The Carbonaceous Deposits

21 Pyroclastic Rocks

22 Metamorphism

Appendix Physical Properties of Selected Materials

Further Reading List

Index

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080984117

About the Author

B. Simpson

Affiliations and Expertise

University College of Swansea, Wales

Ratings and Reviews

