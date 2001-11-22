Robotics, Mechatronics, and Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Experimental Circuit Blocks for Designers
Accessible to all readers, including students of secondary school and amateur technology enthusiasts, Robotics, Mechatronics, and Artificial Intelligence simplifies the process of finding basic circuits to perform simple tasks, such as how to control a DC or step motor, and provides instruction on creating moving robotic parts, such as an "eye" or an "ear." Though many companies offer kits for project construction, most experimenters want to design and build their own robots and other creatures specific to their needs and goals. With this new book by Newton Braga, hobbyists and experimenters around the world will be able to decide what skills they want to feature in a project and then choose the right "building blocks" to create the ideal results.
In the past few years the technology of robotics, mechatronics, and artificial intelligence has exploded, leaving many people with the desire but not the means to build their own projects. The author's fascination with and expertise in the exciting field of robotics is demonstrated by the range of simple to complex project blocks he provides, which are designed to benefit both novice and experienced robotics enthusiasts. The common components and technology featured in the project blocks are especially beneficial to readers who need practical solutions that can be implemented easily by their own hands, without incorporating expensive, complicated technology.
- Accessible to technicians and hobbyists with many levels of experience, and written to provide inexpensive and creative fun with robotics
- Appeals to all sorts of technology enthusiasts, including those involved with electronics, computers, home automation, mechanics, and other areas
Skill Level 2
Table of Contents
Part 1 - FUNDAMENTS OF ROBOTICS AND MECHATRONICS (Purpose, History, Structure; Projects: Using Basic Blocks, Suggestions for Projects, Additional Information, Questionnaire); Part 2 - MOTION CONTROLS (Purpose, Theory, Characteristics, Basic Blocks--DC Motor Controls--Direction Indicators--Effects; Questionnaire); Part 3 -USING TRANSISTORS FOR THE CONTROL OF MOTORS, SOLENOIDS AND RELAYS (Purpose, Theory, The Relay, Basic Blocks Using Relays, The Transistor as Switch, Working with the Blocks, Suggestions for Projects, Additional Information, Questionnaire); Part 4 - H Bridges (Purpose, Theory, Half Bridge, Full Bridge, Practical Blocks--Bridge Controls using bipolar transistor, power FETs, Darlingtons, Logic, etc., Integrated H Bridges, Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions); Part 5 - LINEAR AND PWM POWER CONTROLS (Purpose, Theory, Two Types of Controls, Linear Controls, PWM, Two Forms of PWM, Basic Blocks--Electronic Rheostat, Linear Controls using transistor, power FETs, constant current sources--Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions); Part 6 - POWER CONTROLS USING THYRISTORS (Purpose, Theory, The SCR, Basic Blocks Using SCRs, Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions); Part 7 - SOLENOIDS - SERVOS - SHAPE MEMORY ALLOYS (Purpose, Theory--SMAs, The Solenoid, The Servo-Motor--, Practical Blocks, Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions Part 8 - STEPPER MOTORS (Purpose, Theory, How to Use Stepper Motors, Blocks Using Stepper Motors - Standard blocks, Step generators, Sequencers--, Additional Information, Suggestions For Projects; Part 9 - ON-OFF SENSORS (Purpose, Theory, Debouncing, Switches as Sensors, Reed Switches, Home-Made Sensors, Sequential Sensors, Basic Blocks -Contact Conditioners, Controlling Two Loads, High Power, Prority Switch, Missing Pulse Detector, etc., Suggestions for Projects, Additional Information, Questions; Part 10 - RESISTIVE SENSORS (Purpose, Theory, The LDR (CdS Cell), The NTC, Pressure Sensors, Potentiometer as Position Sensor, Touch Sensors, How to Use Resistive Sensors, Practical Blocks - Light and Temperature Sensors, Position Sensors, Differential Sensors, Light and Dark Activated Switches, Suggestions for Projects, 10.6 Questions) Part 11 - OPERATIONAL AMPLIFIERS AND COMPARATORS (Purpose, Theory, Operational Amplifiers and Comparators, The Window Comparator, How to Use Operational Amplifiers and Comparators, Power Supplies, Practical Blocks - Basic Comparators, Resistive Sensors with Comparators, Touch Sensors, Delayed Switches, Window Comparators, etc, Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions) Part 12 - REMOTE CONTROL AND REMOTE SENSING (Purpose, Theory, By Wires, By Light, By Infrared, By Sounds (supersound), By Radio, EMI, How to Choose and Use a Remote Control, Blocks - Remote Control Blocks using wires, sounds, light, radio, etc., Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions); Part 13 - LOGIC BLOCKS (Purpose, Theory, Gates, Inverters and Buffers, Monostable/Bistable, Counters and Decoders, VCO, Memory, How to Use, Blocks -Timing, Monostable, Bistable, Frequency Dividers, Programming with Diodes, Logic Switches, BCD Counter/Decoder, etc., Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions); Part 14 - INTELLIGENCE AND THE COMPUTER (Purpose, Theory, Intelligence by Hardware and by Software, Electronic Neurons - Neural Networks, Fuzzy Logic and Intelligent Software, Microcontrollers and Microprocessors, The Computer, Using Hardware, Blocks - Learning Circuits, Sample and Hold, Conditioned Circuits, Thermal Memory, Electronic Neurons, Interfaces, etc., Addiitional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions); Part 15 - LIGHT & SOUND EFFECTS - OTHER BLOCKS (Purpose, Theory, Light Effects, Sound Effects, Other Blocks - defense, power supplies, battery chargers, etc, Blocks - flashers, inverters, chargers, sequencers, sirens, etc., Additional Information, Suggestions for Projects, Questions)___________________________________________
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2001
- Published:
- 22nd November 2001
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080516387
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750673891
Newton C. Braga
Well-known expert on hobbyist electronics, and heavily published author (3 prior Newnes titles)
"Accessible to all enthusiasts at all levels, including students and amateur technology hobbyists, this book provides inexpensive and creative robotics projects. It covers a wide range of electronics disciplines, including interfacing with computers, home automation, mechanics, and more. The comprehensive project blocks make it possible for readers to pick and choose the circuit elements for individual robotic projects. From how to control a DC or stepper motor to instruction on creating moving robotic parts- this book covers it all.
...an exhaustive educational book covering Robotics, Mechatronics and Artificial Intelligence. With over 260 experimental circuit design blocks across 336 pages, the books starts from motion controls to review all the components that give robots their senses. Each component in play comes with a design illustration or some application guidance." --Electronic Product News, May 2002
"...this book simplifies the process of finding basic circuits to perform simple tasks such as how to control a DC or step motor, and offers instruction on creating moving robotic parts such as an eye or an ear." --Poptronics, June 2002