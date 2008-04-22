Robotics in Urologic Surgery
This new reference is devoted to the exploding area of robotic-assisted urologic surgery. It covers setting up robotics and instrumentation, as well as adapting laparoscopic equipment to this exciting new technology. It also guides you through a full range of robotic procedures including prostatectomy, which is experiencing significant success and patient satisfaction by using robotic technology, as well as nephrectomy, adrenalectomy, vasovasostomy, and pediatric procedures. Full color illustrations help familiarize you with the latest surgical techniques and instrumentation.
- Learn about the indications for robotic urologic surgery and the potential improvements in patient outcomes.
- Covers all urologic procedures that are adaptable to robotic technology with chapters on cystectomy, nephrectomy, prostatectomy, vasovasostomy, and adrenalectomy.
- Offers full color images of procedures to enhance surgical concepts.
SECTION I: FOUNDATIONS
Chapter 1: Equipments and Technology in Robotics, P. Dasgupta/ K. Rose/B. Challacombe
Chapter 2: Anatomical Foundations, A. Takenaka/ A. Tewari
Chapter 3: Training in Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy: The Vattikuti Urology Institute Program, R. Sarle/K. Guru/J. Peabody
Chapter 4: Laparoscopic Foundations for Robotic Surgery, N. Hegarty/I. Gill
Chapter 5: Role of Patient Side Surgeon in Robotics, A. Hemal/R. Kumar
SECTION II: PROCEDURES
Chapter 6: Athermal Robotic Radical Prostatectomy – Technique and Results, A. Tewari/S.Rao/R. Ramanathan
Chapter 7: Vattikuti Institute Prostatectomy (VIP) Technique and Current Analysis of Results, K. Badani/M. Fumo/M. Menon
Chapter 8: Extraperitoneal Laparoscopic Robotic Assisted Radical Prostatectomy, A. Hoznek/L. Salomon/C. Abbou
Chapter 9: Principles of Open Radical Prostatectomy: Applied to Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy, J. Smith
Chapter 10: Establishment of a Robotic Prostatectomy Program, L. Schachter/M. Kaufman/D. Herrell
Chapter 11: Anatomic Foundations of Nerve Sparing in Radical Prostatectomy, A. Lunacek/C. Schwentner/W. Horninger/A. Tewari/G. Bartsch/H. Strasser
Chapter 12: Perioperative Outcomes of Robotic Radical Prostatectomy, S. Shah/V. Patel
Chapter 13: Oncological Outcomes of Robotic Radical Prostatectomy, J. Borin/D. Skarecky/T. Ahlering
Chapter 14: Robotic Versus Standard Laparoscopic Prostatectomy, J. Harmon/F. Rozet/E. Barret/G. Vallancien
Chapter 15: Robotic Radical Cystectomy, M. Fumo/K. Badani/ M. Menon
Chapter 16A: Robotic Renal Surgery: Pyeloplasty, J. Albani/D. Lee/R. Clayman
Chapter 16B: Robotic Renal Surgery: Partial Nephrectomy and Nephroplexy, R. Peschel/M. Gettman/A. Krambeck
Chapter 17: Miscellaneous Adult Robotic Surgery, J. Del Pizzo
Chapter 18: Robotically Assisted Techniques in Pediatric Urology, G. Barrisford/C. Peters
Chapter 19: Use of Robotics in Other Surgical Specialties, S. Moten/A. Kypson/ W. Chitwood
Chapter 20: Financial Considerations of Robotic-Assisted Prostatectomy, M. Kaufman/L. Schachter/D. Herrell
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 22nd April 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710656
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416024651
Joseph Smith
Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee
Ashutosh Tewari
Cornell Institute of Robotic Surgery, Department of Urology, New York Weill Medical Center, New York, NY