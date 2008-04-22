Robotics in Urologic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416024651, 9781437710656

Robotics in Urologic Surgery

1st Edition

Book with DVD

Authors: Joseph Smith Ashutosh Tewari
eBook ISBN: 9781437710656
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416024651
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd April 2008
Page Count: 208
Description

This new reference is devoted to the exploding area of robotic-assisted urologic surgery. It covers setting up robotics and instrumentation, as well as adapting laparoscopic equipment to this exciting new technology. It also guides you through a full range of robotic procedures including prostatectomy, which is experiencing significant success and patient satisfaction by using robotic technology, as well as nephrectomy, adrenalectomy, vasovasostomy, and pediatric procedures. Full color illustrations help familiarize you with the latest surgical techniques and instrumentation.

Key Features

  • Learn about the indications for robotic urologic surgery and the potential improvements in patient outcomes.
  • Covers all urologic procedures that are adaptable to robotic technology with chapters on cystectomy, nephrectomy, prostatectomy, vasovasostomy, and adrenalectomy.
  • Offers full color images of procedures to enhance surgical concepts.

Table of Contents

SECTION I: FOUNDATIONS

Chapter 1: Equipments and Technology in Robotics, P. Dasgupta/ K. Rose/B. Challacombe

Chapter 2: Anatomical Foundations, A. Takenaka/ A. Tewari

Chapter 3: Training in Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy: The Vattikuti Urology Institute Program, R. Sarle/K. Guru/J. Peabody

Chapter 4: Laparoscopic Foundations for Robotic Surgery, N. Hegarty/I. Gill

Chapter 5: Role of Patient Side Surgeon in Robotics, A. Hemal/R. Kumar

SECTION II: PROCEDURES

Chapter 6: Athermal Robotic Radical Prostatectomy – Technique and Results, A. Tewari/S.Rao/R. Ramanathan

Chapter 7: Vattikuti Institute Prostatectomy (VIP) Technique and Current Analysis of Results, K. Badani/M. Fumo/M. Menon

Chapter 8: Extraperitoneal Laparoscopic Robotic Assisted Radical Prostatectomy, A. Hoznek/L. Salomon/C. Abbou

Chapter 9: Principles of Open Radical Prostatectomy: Applied to Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy, J. Smith

Chapter 10: Establishment of a Robotic Prostatectomy Program, L. Schachter/M. Kaufman/D. Herrell

Chapter 11: Anatomic Foundations of Nerve Sparing in Radical Prostatectomy, A. Lunacek/C. Schwentner/W. Horninger/A. Tewari/G. Bartsch/H. Strasser

Chapter 12: Perioperative Outcomes of Robotic Radical Prostatectomy, S. Shah/V. Patel

Chapter 13: Oncological Outcomes of Robotic Radical Prostatectomy, J. Borin/D. Skarecky/T. Ahlering

Chapter 14: Robotic Versus Standard Laparoscopic Prostatectomy, J. Harmon/F. Rozet/E. Barret/G. Vallancien

Chapter 15: Robotic Radical Cystectomy, M. Fumo/K. Badani/ M. Menon

Chapter 16A: Robotic Renal Surgery: Pyeloplasty, J. Albani/D. Lee/R. Clayman

Chapter 16B: Robotic Renal Surgery: Partial Nephrectomy and Nephroplexy, R. Peschel/M. Gettman/A. Krambeck

Chapter 17: Miscellaneous Adult Robotic Surgery, J. Del Pizzo

Chapter 18: Robotically Assisted Techniques in Pediatric Urology, G. Barrisford/C. Peters

Chapter 19: Use of Robotics in Other Surgical Specialties, S. Moten/A. Kypson/ W. Chitwood

Chapter 20: Financial Considerations of Robotic-Assisted Prostatectomy, M. Kaufman/L. Schachter/D. Herrell

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710656
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416024651

About the Author

Joseph Smith

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Urologic Surgery, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee

Ashutosh Tewari

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell Institute of Robotic Surgery, Department of Urology, New York Weill Medical Center, New York, NY

