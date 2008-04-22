Robotics in Urologic Surgery

This new reference is devoted to the exploding area of robotic-assisted urologic surgery. It covers setting up robotics and instrumentation, as well as adapting laparoscopic equipment to this exciting new technology. It also guides you through a full range of robotic procedures including prostatectomy, which is experiencing significant success and patient satisfaction by using robotic technology, as well as nephrectomy, adrenalectomy, vasovasostomy, and pediatric procedures. Full color illustrations help familiarize you with the latest surgical techniques and instrumentation.