Robotics in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-6
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Umamaheswar Duvvuri, Arun Sharma, and Erica Thaler, is devoted to Robotics in Otolaryngology. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include: Past, present and future of Robotic Surgical Systems; History and acceptance of TORS; Current indications for TORS in OP cancer; Role of TORS for workup of unknown primary SCCa; TORS and de-escalation of cancer treatment; Pediatric Applications of TORS; TORS for OSA; Robotic thyroidectomy; Robotic Neck Dissection; Robotic management of salivary glands; Robotic Ear Surgery; Robotic skull base surgery; Salvage Surgery for TORS; Complications of TORS; QOL implications after TORS for OP CA; and Cost Considerations for Robotic Surgery.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323778381
About the Editors
Umamaheswar Duvvuri
Arun Sharma
Erica R. Thaler
