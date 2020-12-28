COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Robotics in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323778381

Robotics in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 53-6

1st Edition

Editors: Umamaheswar Duvvuri Arun Sharma Erica R. Thaler
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323778381
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Umamaheswar Duvvuri, Arun Sharma, and Erica Thaler, is devoted to Robotics in Otolaryngology. This issue is one of six selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Sujana S. Chandrasekhar. Articles in this important issue include: Past, present and future of Robotic Surgical Systems; History and acceptance of TORS; Current indications for TORS in OP cancer; Role of TORS for workup of unknown primary SCCa; TORS and de-escalation of cancer treatment; Pediatric Applications of TORS; TORS for OSA; Robotic thyroidectomy; Robotic Neck Dissection; Robotic management of salivary glands; Robotic Ear Surgery; Robotic skull base surgery; Salvage Surgery for TORS; Complications of TORS; QOL implications after TORS for OP CA; and Cost Considerations for Robotic Surgery.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th December 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323778381

About the Editors

Umamaheswar Duvvuri

Arun Sharma

Erica R. Thaler

