Robotics and Digital Guidance in ENT-H&N Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9782294760129, 9782294756719

Robotics and Digital Guidance in ENT-H&N Surgery

1st Edition

Rapport SFORL 2017

Authors: Bertrand Lombard Philippe Céruse
eBook ISBN: 9782294756719
Hardcover ISBN: 9782294760129
Imprint: Elsevier Masson
Published Date: 26th May 2017
Page Count: 264
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Using the past to understand the present (historical perspectives)
Chapter 2. Principles of surgical navigation
Chapter 3. Surgical navigation applied to ENT
Chapter 4. Fundamentals of Surgical Robotics
Chapter 5. Surgical Robots at Work
Chapter 6. The da Vinci® system: a technical analysis
Chapter 7. TORS with the da Vinci® system
Chapter 8. Other ENT applications of the da Vinci® system
Chapter 9. Alternative solutions for TORS
Chapter 10. Robot-assisted endo- and trans-nasal surgery
Chapter 11. Robot-assisted otological surgery
Chapter 12. Robot-assisted micro-surgery
Chapter 13. Surgical simulation and training for ENT surgery)
Chapter 14. Surgical robotics: safety, economics, legal and ethics

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
French
Copyright:
© Elsevier Masson 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Masson
eBook ISBN:
9782294756719
Hardcover ISBN:
9782294760129

About the Author

Bertrand Lombard

Philippe Céruse

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.