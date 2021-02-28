Robotic Urology: The Next Frontier, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 48-1

Under the direction of New Consulting Editor, Dr. Kevin Loughlin, Guest Editors Drs. Jim C. Hu and Jonathan Shoag have put together a state-of-the-art monograph on robotics in urologic surgery. Not only do expert authors present current status and advances in this field, but they also look at what the future of robotic urologic surgery will mean for urologists and patients. Clinical review articles are devoted to the following topics: Robotic Ureteral Reconstruction; Robotic Prostatectomy: Technical Modifications that Improve Outcomes; Robotic Radical Cystectomy; Robotic Urology Training; Robotic Prostatectomy Quality Improvements; Robotic Lower Urinary Tract Reconstruction; Incorporating AI into GU Endoscopy; Competing Robotic Systems: A Preview; Robotic Intracorporeal Diversion; Robotic Reconstruction in Pediatric Urology; Robotic Partial Nephrectomy: Update on Techniques; Robotics in Male Infertility; Transperineal Biopsy; Robotic-Assisted Surgery for Upper-Tract TCC; and Retzius-Sparing Robotic Prostatectomy. Urologists will come away with the information they need to stay on top of advances in the area of robotic surgery.