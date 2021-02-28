Robotic Urology: The Next Frontier, An Issue of Urologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323777834

Robotic Urology: The Next Frontier, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Editors: Jim C. Hu Jonathan Shoag
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323777834
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

Under the direction of New Consulting Editor, Dr. Kevin Loughlin, Guest Editors Drs. Jim C. Hu and Jonathan Shoag have put together a state-of-the-art monograph on robotics in urologic surgery. Not only do expert authors present current status and advances in this field, but they also look at what the future of robotic urologic surgery will mean for urologists and patients. Clinical review articles are devoted to the following topics: Robotic Ureteral Reconstruction; Robotic Prostatectomy: Technical Modifications that Improve Outcomes; Robotic Radical Cystectomy; Robotic Urology Training; Robotic Prostatectomy Quality Improvements; Robotic Lower Urinary Tract Reconstruction; Incorporating AI into GU Endoscopy; Competing Robotic Systems: A Preview; Robotic Intracorporeal Diversion; Robotic Reconstruction in Pediatric Urology; Robotic Partial Nephrectomy: Update on Techniques; Robotics in Male Infertility; Transperineal Biopsy; Robotic-Assisted Surgery for Upper-Tract TCC; and Retzius-Sparing Robotic Prostatectomy.  Urologists will come away with the information they need to stay on top of advances in the area of robotic surgery.

About the Editors

Jim C. Hu

Affiliations and Expertise

New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine,

Jonathan Shoag

Affiliations and Expertise

Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Hospital,

