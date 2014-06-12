Robotic Surgery in Otolaryngology (TORS), An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-3

This edition of Otolaryngologic Clinics focuses on all aspects of robotic-assisted surgery in Otolaryngology including current, well-accepted techniques as well as emerging applications of the technology. Interest in TORS has increased dramatically as other applications of robotic surgery are explored including robotic-assisted approaches to the thyroid, anterior skull base, and neck. Each article in this edition of Oto Clinics highlights a specific application of robotic surgery in Otolaryngology and includes a detailed step-by-step approach with associated online videos. In depth discussion of indications, complications, and technical pearls accompany each article. TORS for Tonsil cancer; Base of tongue Cancer; Larynx cancer; Sleep apnea; Parapharyngeal spcae; and Benign lesions of the pharynx is presented along with Robotic approaches to anterior skull base and thyroid, Transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy; Transfacial robotic thyroidectomy; and Robotic approaches to the neck.