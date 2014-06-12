Robotic Surgery in Otolaryngology (TORS), An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-3
1st Edition
Description
This edition of Otolaryngologic Clinics focuses on all aspects of robotic-assisted surgery in Otolaryngology including current, well-accepted techniques as well as emerging applications of the technology. Interest in TORS has increased dramatically as other applications of robotic surgery are explored including robotic-assisted approaches to the thyroid, anterior skull base, and neck. Each article in this edition of Oto Clinics highlights a specific application of robotic surgery in Otolaryngology and includes a detailed step-by-step approach with associated online videos. In depth discussion of indications, complications, and technical pearls accompany each article. TORS for Tonsil cancer; Base of tongue Cancer; Larynx cancer; Sleep apnea; Parapharyngeal spcae; and Benign lesions of the pharynx is presented along with Robotic approaches to anterior skull base and thyroid, Transaxillary robotic thyroidectomy; Transfacial robotic thyroidectomy; and Robotic approaches to the neck.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 12th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323299459
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323299275
About the Authors
Neil Gross Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor (Tenure Track), Department of Head and Neck Surgery, Division of Surgery, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX