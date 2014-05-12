Robotic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Robotic Surgery." Editor Bernard Park, MD of Hackensack University Medical Center brings together the top experts to review this important topic in thoracic surgery. Articles in this issue include: Robotic Thoracic Surgery: Technical Considerations and Learning Curve; VATS-based Approach for Robotic Lobectomy; Total Port Approach for Robotic Lobectomy; Long-term Results for Robotic Lobectomy for Lung Cancer; Robotic Segmentectomy and Pneumonectomy; Robotic Benign Esophageal Procedures; Robotic Esophagectomy (Ivor Lewis and McKeown Approaches); Robotic Thymectomy for Myasthenia Gravis; Robotic Thymectomy for Thymic Neoplasms; and Robotic versus Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery: Advantages and Disadvantages.