Robotic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323296021, 9780323296014

Robotic Surgery, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics

1st Edition

Authors: Bernard Park
eBook ISBN: 9780323296014
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323296021
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics is devoted to "Robotic Surgery." Editor Bernard Park, MD of Hackensack University Medical Center brings together the top experts to review this important topic in thoracic surgery. Articles in this issue include: Robotic Thoracic Surgery: Technical Considerations and Learning Curve; VATS-based Approach for Robotic Lobectomy; Total Port Approach for Robotic Lobectomy; Long-term Results for Robotic Lobectomy for Lung Cancer; Robotic Segmentectomy and Pneumonectomy; Robotic Benign Esophageal Procedures; Robotic Esophagectomy (Ivor Lewis and McKeown Approaches); Robotic Thymectomy for Myasthenia Gravis; Robotic Thymectomy for Thymic Neoplasms; and Robotic versus Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery: Advantages and Disadvantages.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323296014
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323296021

About the Authors

Bernard Park Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Co-Chief, Thoracic Oncology, Hackensack University Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.