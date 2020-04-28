Robotic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-2

This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Robotic Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Julio Teixeira. Articles will include: History of Computer-assisted Surgery; Robotic Cardiac Surgery; Robotic Thoracic Surgery; Robotic Foregut Surgery; Robotic Liver Resection; Robotic Cholecystectomy; Robotic Pancreatic and Solid Surgery; Robotic Colorectal Surgery; Robotic Urology Surgery; Robotic Vental Hernia Surgery; Robotic Inguinal Hernia Surgery; Robotic Bariatric Surgery; Robotic Pediatric Surgery; Robotic Gynecological Surgery; Complications of Robotic Surgery; and more!