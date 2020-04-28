Robotic Surgery, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 100-2
1st Edition
Editors: Julio Teixeira
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708470
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description
This issue of Surgical Clinics of North America focuses on Robotic Surgery, and is edited by Dr. Julio Teixeira. Articles will include: History of Computer-assisted Surgery; Robotic Cardiac Surgery; Robotic Thoracic Surgery; Robotic Foregut Surgery; Robotic Liver Resection; Robotic Cholecystectomy; Robotic Pancreatic and Solid Surgery; Robotic Colorectal Surgery; Robotic Urology Surgery; Robotic Vental Hernia Surgery; Robotic Inguinal Hernia Surgery; Robotic Bariatric Surgery; Robotic Pediatric Surgery; Robotic Gynecological Surgery; Complications of Robotic Surgery; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708470
About the Editors
Julio Teixeira Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.