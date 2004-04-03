Robot Control 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080440095, 9780080913353

Robot Control 2003

1st Edition

7th IFAC Symposium - SYROCO 2003 - Part of IFAC

Editors: Jerzy Sasiadek Ignacy Duleba
eBook ISBN: 9780080913353
Paperback ISBN: 9780080440095
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 3rd April 2004
Page Count: 618
Table of Contents

MODELLING AND IDENTIFICATION
NONHOLONOMIC ROBOTS – THEORY
MOBILE ROBOTS – MOTION PLANNING
ROBOTIC MANIPULATORS
FLEXIBLE AND PARALLEL ROBOTS
UNMANNED SYSTEMS AND AUTONOMOUS ROBOTS
GRASP
MOBILE ROBOTS – DESIGN AND SENSORS
MULTI-ROBOT SYSTEMS AND COOPERATIVE ROBOTS
MEDICAL AND BIOLOGICAL ROBOTICS
MOBILE ROBOTS - CONTROL
MOBILE ROBOTS - APPLICATIONS
SPECIAL SESSION PAPERS

Description

SYROCO'2003 covered areas and aspects of robot control
Topics: Robot control techniques (adaptive, robust, learning) Modeling and identification Control of discrete / continuous-time robotic systems Non-holonomic robotic systems Intelligent control Control based on sensing Control design and architectures Force and compliance control Grasp control Flexible robots Micro robots Mobile robots Walking robots Humanoid robots Teleoperation and man / machine dynamic systems Multi-Robot-Systems, cooperative robots Applications: space, underwater, civil engineering, surgery, entertainment, mining, etc.

Key Features

Provides the latest research on Robotics Contains contributions written by experts in the field. *Part of the IFAC Proceedings Series which provides a comprehensive overview of the major topics in control engineering.

Readership

Academic researchers and practitioners in the field of electrical and electronic engineering specializing in robot control systems

About the Editors

Jerzy Sasiadek Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Carleton University, Canada

Ignacy Duleba Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Wroclaw University of Technology, Institute of Engineering and Cybernetics, Wroclaw, Poland

