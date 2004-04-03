Robot Control 2003
1st Edition
7th IFAC Symposium - SYROCO 2003 - Part of IFAC
Table of Contents
MODELLING AND IDENTIFICATION
NONHOLONOMIC ROBOTS – THEORY
MOBILE ROBOTS – MOTION PLANNING
ROBOTIC MANIPULATORS
FLEXIBLE AND PARALLEL ROBOTS
UNMANNED SYSTEMS AND AUTONOMOUS ROBOTS
GRASP
MOBILE ROBOTS – DESIGN AND SENSORS
MULTI-ROBOT SYSTEMS AND COOPERATIVE ROBOTS
MEDICAL AND BIOLOGICAL ROBOTICS
MOBILE ROBOTS - CONTROL
MOBILE ROBOTS - APPLICATIONS
SPECIAL SESSION PAPERS
Description
SYROCO'2003 covered areas and aspects of robot control
Topics: Robot control techniques (adaptive, robust, learning) Modeling and identification Control of discrete / continuous-time robotic systems Non-holonomic robotic systems Intelligent control Control based on sensing Control design and architectures Force and compliance control Grasp control Flexible robots Micro robots Mobile robots Walking robots Humanoid robots Teleoperation and man / machine dynamic systems Multi-Robot-Systems, cooperative robots Applications: space, underwater, civil engineering, surgery, entertainment, mining, etc.
About the Editors
Jerzy Sasiadek Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Carleton University, Canada
Ignacy Duleba Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Wroclaw University of Technology, Institute of Engineering and Cybernetics, Wroclaw, Poland