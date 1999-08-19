Robinson's Genetics for Cat Breeders and Veterinarians
4th Edition
Description
Robinson's Genetics for Cat Breeders & Veterinarians 4th Edition is an essential purchase for all breeders of pedigreed cats, practising small animal veterinarians and veterinary undergraduates. This fully revised edition re-establishes Genetics for Cat Breeders as the text of choice in the field of feline genetics.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Reproduction and development; Principles of heredity; Impacts of heredity; Breeding systems; Breeding practices; Inbreeding; Coat inheritance; Colour inheritance; Genetics of colour variation and breeds; Genetic anomalies; Glossary; Bibliography; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 19th August 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750640695
About the Author
Carolyn Vella
Affiliations and Expertise
Licenced Judge, American Cat Fanciers' Association; Professional member of the Cat Writers' Association; Registered cat breeder
Lorraine Shelton
Affiliations and Expertise
Research scientist, Southern California, USA;
John McGonagle
Affiliations and Expertise
Licensed Judge, American Cat Fanciers' Association; Professional Member of the Cat Writers' Association, registered cat breeder
Terry Stanglein
Affiliations and Expertise
Practising Veterinarian, Northampton, PA