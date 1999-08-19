Robinson's Genetics for Cat Breeders and Veterinarians - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780750640695

Robinson's Genetics for Cat Breeders and Veterinarians

4th Edition

Authors: Carolyn Vella Lorraine Shelton John McGonagle Terry Stanglein
Paperback ISBN: 9780750640695
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 19th August 1999
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Robinson's Genetics for Cat Breeders & Veterinarians 4th Edition is an essential purchase for all breeders of pedigreed cats, practising small animal veterinarians and veterinary undergraduates. This fully revised edition re-establishes Genetics for Cat Breeders as the text of choice in the field of feline genetics.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Reproduction and development; Principles of heredity; Impacts of heredity; Breeding systems; Breeding practices; Inbreeding; Coat inheritance; Colour inheritance; Genetics of colour variation and breeds; Genetic anomalies; Glossary; Bibliography; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780750640695

About the Author

Carolyn Vella

Affiliations and Expertise

Licenced Judge, American Cat Fanciers' Association; Professional member of the Cat Writers' Association; Registered cat breeder

Lorraine Shelton

Affiliations and Expertise

Research scientist, Southern California, USA;

John McGonagle

Affiliations and Expertise

Licensed Judge, American Cat Fanciers' Association; Professional Member of the Cat Writers' Association, registered cat breeder

Terry Stanglein

Affiliations and Expertise

Practising Veterinarian, Northampton, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.