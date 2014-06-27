Robinson's Current Therapy in Equine Medicine
7th Edition
Table of Contents
Section I: Trauma
1. Trailer accidents
2. Pain management in the trauma patient
3. Internal hemorrhage and resuscitation
4. Thoracic and airway trauma
5. First aid care of limb injuries
6. Extensive skin loss/Degloving injury
7. Crush injuries and compartment syndrome
8. Penetrating Wounds of Synovial Structures
9. Acute neurological injury
10. Ocular trauma
11. Burn injuries
Section II: Pain control
12. Recognition of pain
13. Analgesic Pharmacology
14. Pain control for laminitis
15. Post-operative pain control
16. Spinal anesthesia and analgesia
17. Acupuncture for pain control
Section III: Sports medicine
18. Evaluation of the horse for poor performance
19. Cardiovascular disease in poor performance
20. Upper airway obstructions
21. Heat stress and hyperthermia
22. Managing back pain
23. Neck pain and stiffness
24. Electrotherapy in horse rehabilitation
25. Regenerative medicine in orthopedics
26. Impact of FEI rules on sport horse medication
27. Older horse sports medicine
28. Surfaces and injury
Section IV: Infectious disease
29. Biosecurity in hospitals
30. Biosecurity on horse farms
31. Managing an outbreak of infectious disease
32. PCR in infectious disease diagnosis and management
33. Antimicrobial update
34. African horse sickness
35. West Nile virus
36. Gamma herpesviruses (EHV5 and EHV2)
37. Equine alpha herpesviruses
38. Equine Rhinitis Virus Infection
39. World status of equine influenza: impact on vaccination
40. Rabies
41. Strangles
42. Leptospirosis
43. Screening herds for Lawsonia
44. Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis infection (local and systemic)
45. Equine protozoal myelitis
46. Rickettsial Diseases
47. Vaccination programs
Section V: Respiratory disease
48. Diagnostic procedures for lower airway disease
49. Investigating respiratory disease outbreaks
50. Diseases of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses
51. Dynamic endoscopy
52. Recurrent laryngeal neuropathy
53. Laryngeal Ultrasound
54. Dorsal displacement of the soft palate
55. Pharyngeal collapse
56. How to manage air quality in stables
57. Hemoptysis and epistaxis
58. EIPH
59. RAO and IAD
60. Severe pneumonia and ARDS
61. Hypertrophic Osteopathy
Section VI: Gastrointestinal disease
62. Donkey dental disease
63. Esophageal disease
64. Gastric ulcers
65. Gastric impaction
66. Hepatic diseases in the horse
67. Anterior enteritis
68. Acute equine colitis
69. Antimicrobial-associated diarrhea
70. Imaging, endoscopy, and other diagnostic procedures for the acute abdomen
71. Managing colic in the field
72. Infiltrative Bowel Diseases of the Horse
73. Diagnostic approach to protein-losing enteropathies
74. Medical Management of Large (Ascending) Colon Colic
75. Small bowel colic
76. Donkey colic
77. Parasite screening and control
78. Adhesions
79. Lawsonia infection and proliferative enteropathy
80. Peritonitis
Section VII: Neurology
81. Brainstem
82. Cervical vertebral stabilization
83. Cranial nerves
84. CSF standing tap
85. Dysphagia
86. Horner's syndrome
87. Seizure disorders
88. Forebrain disease
89. Equine Neuroaxonal Dystrophy
90. Neurological herpesvirus
91. Neurologic consequences of Lyme disease
92. Neuromuscular diseases
93. Sleep disorders and alterations in mentation
94. Cervical vertebral canal endoscopy
95. Diagnosis of ventral cranial trauma
Section VIII: Oncology
96. Lymphoma
97. Paraneoplastic syndromes
98. Squamous cell carcinoma of the penis and prepuce
99. Equine sarcoid
100. Splenic tumors and other soft tissue tumors
101. Mammary tumors
Section IX: Urinary tract disease
102. Examination of the urinary system
103. Polyuria polydipsia
104. Urinary Incontinence
105. Congenital disorders of the urinary tract
106. Urinary tract infection and bladder displacement
107. Ureteral disease
108. Urolithiasis
109. Hematuria
110. Acute Kidney Injury
111. Chronic Kidney Disease
Section X: Hematology
112. Anemia
113. Equine infectious anemia
114. Piroplasmosis
115. Blood transfusion and transfusion reactions
116. Foal Immunodeficiency Syndrome
117. Hemolytic disorders
118. Disorders of platelets
119. Evaluation of hemostasis
Section XI: Cardiovascular
120. Congenital cardiovascular conditions
121. Investigation of cardiac arrhythmias
122. Cardiac murmurs
123. Pericardial disease
Section XII: Dermatology
124. Draft horse lymphedema
125. Melanoma
126. Skin grafting
127. Blistering mucosal diseases
128. Photosensitivity
129. Atopy
130. Tick and mite diseases
131. Ventral dermatitits
132. Hypersensitivity diseases
133. Immune-mediated skin disorders
134. Congential skin disorders
Section XIII: Endocrine and metabolic disease
135. Equine metabolic syndrome
136. Pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (pergolide)
137. Dyslipidemias
138. Older horse endocrinopathies
139. Equine Intestinal Hyperammonemia
Section XIV: Ophthalmology
140. Examination of the eye
141. Genetics of eye disease
142. Cataract
143. Management of corneal ulcer
144. Glaucoma
145. Fungal keratitis
146. Immune-mediated keratopathies
147. Eyelid Lacerations
148. A diagnostic approach to ocular discharge
149. Ocular Squamous cell carcinoma
150. Recurrent uveitis
Section XV: Reproduction
151. Emergencies in stallions
152. Breeding Management of the Older Breeding Stallion with Declining Testicular Function
153. Diagnosing and managing the cryptorchid
154. Scrotal hernia in stallions
155. Low sperm count; diagnosis and management of semen for breeding
156. Factors affecting fertility rate when using cooled transported semen
157. Cryopreservation of stallion semen
158. Prepartum emergencies in broodmares
159. Postpartum emergencies in broodmares
160. Uterine tears
161. Ovarian abnormalities
162. Hormone therapy
163. Bacterial endometritis
164. Fungal endometritis
165. Mating-induced endometritis
166. Uteropexy in older mares
167. Embryo transfer
168. Placentitides
169. Inducing parturition
170. Field dystocia
171. Retained fetal membranes
Section XVI: The Foal
172. Diagnostic evaluation of the compromised neonatal foal
173. Diarrhea in foals
174. Hemopoietic disorders in foals
175. Perinatal asphyxia syndrome
176. Screening for R Equi
177. Sepsis and the SIRS in neonatal foals
178. Use of fresh and frozen blood products in foals
179. Hernia management
180. Gastroduodenal Ulcer Syndrome in Foals
181. Colic in young horses
182. Anesthesia in foals
183. Lameness Originating in the Hoof of Foals
184. Uroperitoneum
185. Idiopathic hypocalcemia
Section XVII: Musculoskeletal
186. Managing orthopedic infections
187. Joint disease treatment
188. Shoulder injuries
189. Corrective shoeing for tendon and ligament injury
190. Digital flexor tendon laceration and rupture
191. Phalangeal subchondral bone cysts
192. MRI of the Fetlock
193. Meniscal and cruciate injuries
194. Injured suspensory ligament
195. Sessamoid fracture
196. Wounds of the foot
197. Keratoma
198. Canker
199. Navicular Disease and Injuries of the Podotrochlear Apparatus
200. Managing acute laminitis
201. Chronic laminitis management
202. Stress fracture diagnosis in racehorses
203. Prevention of musculoskeletal injury in Thoroughbreds
204. Bandaging and casting
205. Silicosis and the Osteoporosis Syndrome
Section XVIII: General
206. Aged horse health and welfare
207. Fluid therapy in the field
208. Protecting the abused/neglected horse
209. Postanesthetic Myelopathy
210. Resident farm veterinary practice
211. Common toxins in equine practice
212. Genetic diseases
Appendix 1: Table of Common Drugs and Approximate Doses
Appendix 2: Donkey Drug Formulary
Description
With coverage of current issues and the latest therapeutic advances, Robinson’s Current Therapy in Equine Medicine, Volume 7 provides a concise, all-new reference for the management of equine disorders and conditions. Chapters emphasize the practical aspects of diagnosis and treatment and provide details for therapeutic regimens. This new volume brings you thorough coverage and authoritative advice on selected topics in areas that have seen significant advances in the last five years. Cutting-edge topics include emerging and exotic infectious diseases that may endanger horses in North America; biosecurity strategies; imaging updates; medical genetics; multimodal pain management; and regenerative, geriatric, and oncologic medicine. A logical body-system organization will save you time in finding the information you need. From well-known editors Kim Sprayberry and N. Edward Robinson, with chapters written by nearly 200 equine experts, this invaluable reference provides unparalleled guidance on the latest issues in equine medicine.
Key Features
- Key topics include all-new coverage of the latest developments in imaging, biosecurity strategies for individual horse owners and owners of commercial farms and stables, diseases affecting horses at various ages, and a review of colic and other GI tract conditions.
- A recognized panel of nearly 200 expert contributors represents thriving private equine practices, referral hospitals, and academia, and provides insight on challenges, developments, and differing perspectives from around the world.
- A succinct approach is used to discuss pathophysiology and diagnosis, but therapeutics are covered in detail.
- The Current Therapy format focuses on emerging trends, treatment protocols, and diagnostic updates new to the field, providing timely information on the latest advances in equine medicine.
- A body systems organization makes it easy to find solutions for specific disorders.
- Suggested readings at the end of each chapter cite peer-reviewed articles and other sources for further research and study.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1024
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 27th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455745555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745562
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242165
About the Authors
Kim Sprayberry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Lexington, Kentucky
N. Edward Robinson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Matilda R. Wilson Professor, Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA