Robinson's Current Therapy in Equine Medicine

Section I: Trauma

1. Trailer accidents

2. Pain management in the trauma patient

3. Internal hemorrhage and resuscitation

4. Thoracic and airway trauma

5. First aid care of limb injuries

6. Extensive skin loss/Degloving injury

7. Crush injuries and compartment syndrome

8. Penetrating Wounds of Synovial Structures

9. Acute neurological injury

10. Ocular trauma

11. Burn injuries

Section II: Pain control

12. Recognition of pain

13. Analgesic Pharmacology

14. Pain control for laminitis

15. Post-operative pain control

16. Spinal anesthesia and analgesia

17. Acupuncture for pain control

Section III: Sports medicine

18. Evaluation of the horse for poor performance

19. Cardiovascular disease in poor performance

20. Upper airway obstructions

21. Heat stress and hyperthermia

22. Managing back pain

23. Neck pain and stiffness

24. Electrotherapy in horse rehabilitation

25. Regenerative medicine in orthopedics

26. Impact of FEI rules on sport horse medication

27. Older horse sports medicine

28. Surfaces and injury

Section IV: Infectious disease

29. Biosecurity in hospitals

30. Biosecurity on horse farms

31. Managing an outbreak of infectious disease

32. PCR in infectious disease diagnosis and management

33. Antimicrobial update

34. African horse sickness

35. West Nile virus

36. Gamma herpesviruses (EHV5 and EHV2)

37. Equine alpha herpesviruses

38. Equine Rhinitis Virus Infection

39. World status of equine influenza: impact on vaccination

40. Rabies

41. Strangles

42. Leptospirosis

43. Screening herds for Lawsonia

44. Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis infection (local and systemic)

45. Equine protozoal myelitis

46. Rickettsial Diseases

47. Vaccination programs

Section V: Respiratory disease

48. Diagnostic procedures for lower airway disease

49. Investigating respiratory disease outbreaks

50. Diseases of the nasal cavity and paranasal sinuses

51. Dynamic endoscopy

52. Recurrent laryngeal neuropathy

53. Laryngeal Ultrasound

54. Dorsal displacement of the soft palate

55. Pharyngeal collapse

56. How to manage air quality in stables

57. Hemoptysis and epistaxis

58. EIPH

59. RAO and IAD

60. Severe pneumonia and ARDS

61. Hypertrophic Osteopathy

Section VI: Gastrointestinal disease

62. Donkey dental disease

63. Esophageal disease

64. Gastric ulcers

65. Gastric impaction

66. Hepatic diseases in the horse

67. Anterior enteritis

68. Acute equine colitis

69. Antimicrobial-associated diarrhea

70. Imaging, endoscopy, and other diagnostic procedures for the acute abdomen

71. Managing colic in the field

72. Infiltrative Bowel Diseases of the Horse

73. Diagnostic approach to protein-losing enteropathies

74. Medical Management of Large (Ascending) Colon Colic

75. Small bowel colic

76. Donkey colic

77. Parasite screening and control

78. Adhesions

79. Lawsonia infection and proliferative enteropathy

80. Peritonitis

Section VII: Neurology

81. Brainstem

82. Cervical vertebral stabilization

83. Cranial nerves

84. CSF standing tap

85. Dysphagia

86. Horner's syndrome

87. Seizure disorders

88. Forebrain disease

89. Equine Neuroaxonal Dystrophy

90. Neurological herpesvirus

91. Neurologic consequences of Lyme disease

92. Neuromuscular diseases

93. Sleep disorders and alterations in mentation

94. Cervical vertebral canal endoscopy

95. Diagnosis of ventral cranial trauma

Section VIII: Oncology

96. Lymphoma

97. Paraneoplastic syndromes

98. Squamous cell carcinoma of the penis and prepuce

99. Equine sarcoid

100. Splenic tumors and other soft tissue tumors

101. Mammary tumors

Section IX: Urinary tract disease

102. Examination of the urinary system

103. Polyuria polydipsia

104. Urinary Incontinence

105. Congenital disorders of the urinary tract

106. Urinary tract infection and bladder displacement

107. Ureteral disease

108. Urolithiasis

109. Hematuria

110. Acute Kidney Injury

111. Chronic Kidney Disease

Section X: Hematology

112. Anemia

113. Equine infectious anemia

114. Piroplasmosis

115. Blood transfusion and transfusion reactions

116. Foal Immunodeficiency Syndrome

117. Hemolytic disorders

118. Disorders of platelets

119. Evaluation of hemostasis

Section XI: Cardiovascular

120. Congenital cardiovascular conditions

121. Investigation of cardiac arrhythmias

122. Cardiac murmurs

123. Pericardial disease

Section XII: Dermatology

124. Draft horse lymphedema

125. Melanoma

126. Skin grafting

127. Blistering mucosal diseases

128. Photosensitivity

129. Atopy

130. Tick and mite diseases

131. Ventral dermatitits

132. Hypersensitivity diseases

133. Immune-mediated skin disorders

134. Congential skin disorders

Section XIII: Endocrine and metabolic disease

135. Equine metabolic syndrome

136. Pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (pergolide)

137. Dyslipidemias

138. Older horse endocrinopathies

139. Equine Intestinal Hyperammonemia

Section XIV: Ophthalmology

140. Examination of the eye

141. Genetics of eye disease

142. Cataract

143. Management of corneal ulcer

144. Glaucoma

145. Fungal keratitis

146. Immune-mediated keratopathies

147. Eyelid Lacerations

148. A diagnostic approach to ocular discharge

149. Ocular Squamous cell carcinoma

150. Recurrent uveitis

Section XV: Reproduction

151. Emergencies in stallions

152. Breeding Management of the Older Breeding Stallion with Declining Testicular Function

153. Diagnosing and managing the cryptorchid

154. Scrotal hernia in stallions

155. Low sperm count; diagnosis and management of semen for breeding

156. Factors affecting fertility rate when using cooled transported semen

157. Cryopreservation of stallion semen

158. Prepartum emergencies in broodmares

159. Postpartum emergencies in broodmares

160. Uterine tears

161. Ovarian abnormalities

162. Hormone therapy

163. Bacterial endometritis

164. Fungal endometritis

165. Mating-induced endometritis

166. Uteropexy in older mares

167. Embryo transfer

168. Placentitides

169. Inducing parturition

170. Field dystocia

171. Retained fetal membranes

Section XVI: The Foal

172. Diagnostic evaluation of the compromised neonatal foal

173. Diarrhea in foals

174. Hemopoietic disorders in foals

175. Perinatal asphyxia syndrome

176. Screening for R Equi

177. Sepsis and the SIRS in neonatal foals

178. Use of fresh and frozen blood products in foals

179. Hernia management

180. Gastroduodenal Ulcer Syndrome in Foals

181. Colic in young horses

182. Anesthesia in foals

183. Lameness Originating in the Hoof of Foals

184. Uroperitoneum

185. Idiopathic hypocalcemia

Section XVII: Musculoskeletal

186. Managing orthopedic infections

187. Joint disease treatment

188. Shoulder injuries

189. Corrective shoeing for tendon and ligament injury

190. Digital flexor tendon laceration and rupture

191. Phalangeal subchondral bone cysts

192. MRI of the Fetlock

193. Meniscal and cruciate injuries

194. Injured suspensory ligament

195. Sessamoid fracture

196. Wounds of the foot

197. Keratoma

198. Canker

199. Navicular Disease and Injuries of the Podotrochlear Apparatus

200. Managing acute laminitis

201. Chronic laminitis management

202. Stress fracture diagnosis in racehorses

203. Prevention of musculoskeletal injury in Thoroughbreds

204. Bandaging and casting

205. Silicosis and the Osteoporosis Syndrome

Section XVIII: General

206. Aged horse health and welfare

207. Fluid therapy in the field

208. Protecting the abused/neglected horse

209. Postanesthetic Myelopathy

210. Resident farm veterinary practice

211. Common toxins in equine practice

212. Genetic diseases

Appendix 1: Table of Common Drugs and Approximate Doses

Appendix 2: Donkey Drug Formulary