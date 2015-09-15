Robertson on Library Security and Disaster Planning
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Introduction
- About the author
- Acknowledgments
- Section A: Safety and security
- 1: Unofficial wisdom: A review of occupational health and safety
- Abstract
- 1.1 The myth of the omnipotent committee
- 1.2 The myth of the omnipotent director
- 1.3 The Paper God
- 1.4 Mythical beast number one: The disaster plan
- 1.5 Mythical beast number two: The security plan
- 1.6 Mythical beast number three: The workplace violence program
- 1.7 Mythical beast number four: Accusations of alarmism
- 1.8 Mythical beast number five: Apathy
- 1.9 The myth of perfectable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning
- 1.10 Death, taxes, and leaky plumbing
- 1.11 The mystery of signage
- 1.12 Vertebral follies
- 1.13 The myth of the magical first aid kit
- 1.14 Obsessive focus
- 1.15 Men, their strength; women, their fragility; myths, their tenacity
- 1.16 The myth of the magical fire extinguisher
- 1.17 The bomb that didn’t go boom
- 1.18 Legends of causal folly
- 1.19 The perils of public washrooms
- 1.20 The myth of the OHS committee that finished its job
- 2: Our vision of things: Basic eye care for librarians
- Abstract
- 2.1 The maintenance of good general health
- 2.2 Regular eye examinations
- 2.3 The right corrective lenses
- 2.4 Proper hygiene and first aid
- 2.5 Enlarging fine print: Elementary, my dear…
- 2.6 Let there be the right level of light
- 2.7 The issue of color
- 2.8 Simple workstation ergonomics
- 2.9 Ocular R & R
- 2.10 Eye exercises
- 3: Stress? Settle for less
- Abstract
- 3.1 Improve your working environment
- 3.2 Use your working hours to your advantage
- 3.3 Make commuting as pleasurable as possible
- 3.4 Enhance your professional development
- 3.5 Improve your health and physical conditioning
- 3.6 Increase enjoyable family time
- 3.7 If single, accept and enjoy it
- 3.8 Investigate popular stressbusting methods
- 3.9 Walking: The librarian’s choice
- 4: The Elvis biography has just left the building, and nobody checked it out: A primer on library theft
- Abstract
- 4.1 Spot the crook
- 4.2 Why steal?
- 4.3 How it’s done
- 4.4 In the event of capture…
- 4.5 Preventive measures
- 4.6 On the move and on the make
- 5: The data backup process: An overview for saboteurs
- Abstract
- 5.1 Saboteur’s bane: High-quality off-site storage
- 6: What’s a little larceny between friends? Confessions of an info-thief
- Abstract
- 7: Clearing the air: Improving indoor air quality in libraries
- Abstract
- 7.1 Bacteria, etc.
- 7.2 Reactions
- 7.3 Improvements
- 7.4 Welcome to the Caribbean
- 8: Downsizing the binder: Effective security planning for libraries
- Abstract
- 8.1 A comforting—and false—sense of security
- 8.2 Fostering a security culture
- 8.3 Assessing and mitigating the risks
- 8.4 Keeping up with changing needs
- 9: Risks, rules, and enforcement: Enhancing child safety in the library
- Abstract
- 9.1 Safer than most places
- 9.2 “We all fall down”
- 9.3 Assessing the risks
- 9.4 A Code of Patron Conduct
- 9.5 The librarian as enforcer
- 10: Shelving and safety: An overview
- Abstract
- 11: “It’s not just the books!” Wheelchair patrons speak out
- Abstract
- 11.1 Safe spots
- 11.2 Library attitudes
- 11.3 Independence on wheels
- 11.4 When to ignore the rules
- 11.5 Individual respect
- 12: Beyond band-aid solutions: Dealing with medical emergencies in your library
- Abstract
- 12.1 Competent response
- 12.2 First aid policy
- 12.3 Attendants and kits
- 12.4 911: Don’t hesitate
- 13: Not for the squeamish: The dirty truth about your library
- Abstract
- 13.1 Caldecott readers and pets
- 13.2 Guilty as charged
- 13.3 Back to you
- 13.4 Food service
- 13.5 No respect for owls
- 13.6 Pandemic influenza
- 13.7 Helpful measures
- 13.8 Hand washing
- 13.9 Light and space
- 14: Senior security: Keeping the elderly safe
- Abstract
- 14.1 Physical threats
- 14.2 Watch yourself, son
- 14.3 Escorts and lighting
- 14.4 Nice toaster
- 14.5 Computers are safe
- 14.6 The errant card
- 14.7 A little help from a colleague
- 15: Stealing from library patrons: A helpful introduction
- Abstract
- 15.1 Avoid the rabble
- 15.2 Deep affection, continued
- 15.3 Getting out safely
- 15.4 Nature calls
- 15.5 Walkabouts
- 16: Into every professional life, a little moon will shine: Dealing with sub-problem patrons
- Abstract
- 16.1 Pass the earplugs
- 16.2 Moon shot
- 16.3 R & J
- 16.4 Sub-problem solutions
- 17: Wise to the forger’s tricks: Detecting bogus signatures and inscriptions in collectable books
- Abstract
- 17.1 An author’s inscription: What to look for
- 18: Know thy vendor: Getting the best in off-site records storage
- Abstract
- 18.1 City hall
- 18.2 Procrastination
- 18.3 Pigeons unacceptable
- 18.4 Additional services
- 18.5 Contract or con man
- 19: Healthy snacks, safe stacks: How one library enhanced its security
- Abstract
- 19.1 Anything can go
- 19.2 Temper, temper
- 19.3 Meeting set-up
- 19.4 Orientation and training
- 19.5 Exterior risks
- Section B: Disaster planning
- 20: Hoping for the best, preparing for the worst: A disaster planner’s experience
- Abstract
- 20.1 Emergency/disaster response—Please read this now
- 21: People, paper, data: Disaster planning for libraries
- Abstract
- 21.1 A sample library DRP
- 21.2 Fire
- 21.3 Flooding and leaks
- 21.4 Explosion
- 21.5 Bomb threat
- 21.6 Earthquake
- 21.7 Toxic spill
- 21.8 High winds/severe weather
- 21.9 General precautions
- 22: Investigating risk: Assessing and analyzing trouble before it strikes
- Abstract
- 22.1 Risky business
- 22.2 Smoking is bad for you
- 22.3 Assessing risk
- 22.4 From assessment to analysis
- 22.5 What’s the likelihood?
- 22.6 Dealing with villains
- 22.7 Be site-specific
- 23: A van and a plan: How consortium offices can contribute to disaster recovery
- Abstract
- 23.1 Scenario: Stormy weather
- 23.2 What now?
- 23.3 Desperately seeking assistance
- 23.4 Doing what comes naturally
- 23.5 Consortium offices first
- 23.6 Postdisaster services to libraries
- 23.7 Additional services
- 23.8 Public relations in hard times
- 23.9 In a pinch …
- 24: Lights out! Dealing with power outages in your library
- Abstract
- 24.1 Darkness visible
- 24.2 Backup generators
- 24.3 Electric doors
- 24.4 Let there be light
- 24.5 On the bright side
- 25: Water finds a way: Dealing with leaks and floods in your library
- Abstract
- 25.1 The human factor
- 25.2 A river runs through it
- 25.3 Planning, lack of
- 25.4 Know thy building
- 25.5 Bibliotriage
- 25.6 Remember Noah
- 25.7 Your strategic alliance with a moisture control vendor: What it involves
- 26: Postponing Alexandria: Dealing with catastrophes and disasters in your library
- Abstract
- 26.1 Writing on the wall
- 26.2 Risks and their effects
- 26.3 Mitigation measures
- 26.4 Response measures for life safety
- 26.5 Resumption measures
- 26.6 You’ve already made a start
- 27: Pandemic perspective: How an outbreak could affect libraries
- Abstract
- 27.1 Closed for business
- 27.2 Parking lot returns
- 27.3 Clean teams
- 27.4 Maintaining health
- 28: Disaster? No plan? What a library director should do
- Abstract
- 29: Out! A guide to emergency evacuations
- Abstract
- 29.1 Procedures
- 29.2 Time to go
- 29.3 Intelligent response
- 29.4 Burberry versus life
- 29.5 Real bombs are rare
- 29.6 Stay put
- 29.7 Extinguishers
- 30: Flood protection: Avoiding the wrong mix
- Abstract
- 30.1 Step 1: Identify the risks and their sources
- 30.2 Step 2: Mitigate the risks as much as possible
- 30.3 Step 3: Develop and maintain strategic alliances
- 30.4 Step 4: Develop flood safety procedures for employees
- 30.5 Step 5: Develop training and testing programs for employees
- 30.6 Step 6: Develop a postdisaster or operational resumption plan
- 30.7 Generic tabletop exercise: flooding at a large library
- 31: Surviving by committee
- Abstract
- 31.1 Agenda
- 31.2 Emergency response plan
- 31.3 Business resumption plan
- 31.4 Be brief
- 31.5 Six-week agenda
- 31.6 Characteristics of successful disaster planning committees
- 32: Emergency management training for your library: The joys of tabletopping
- Abstract
- 32.1 On shaky ground?
- 32.2 Winter weather
- 32.3 Snow days!
- 32.4 Practical concerns
- 32.5 Essential questions
- 32.6 Sample tabletop exercise: A burst pipe causes flooding
- 33: Gimme shelter: Extreme weather and your library
- Abstract
- 33.1 Freak weather
- 33.2 On the buses
- 33.3 Unromantic
- 33.4 Convenience
- 33.5 Great style
- Section C: Miscellaneous contributions
- 34: Bookstore disasters: Surviving the worst
- Abstract
- 35: A word from a pro: Protecting your store against book thieves
- Abstract
- 36: Sabotage for beginners: Destroying vital records
- Abstract
- 36.1 Saboteur’s bane: High-quality off-site storage
- 37: Success without college: How cheaters prosper using fraudulent credentials
- Abstract
- 38: Social engineers and their victims: Making the wrong contact
- Abstract
- 39: State of the art: Risks to valuable artworks and their owners
- Abstract
- 39.1 Poor storage
- 39.2 Inherent vice
- 39.3 Managing gallery risks
- 39.4 Smash-and-grabs
- 39.5 Professional management
- 39.6 Fraudster in action
- 40: Post-traumatic stress: Finding a way to heal
- Abstract
- Index
Description
Robertson on Library Security and Disaster Planning presents a collection of highly-cited, author published articles on security and disaster planning for libraries.
The book represents the only place where these articles are compiled, making it a go-to volume for practitioners. It includes topics covering all aspects of preparation and response, along with articles drawn from library journals, including Feliciter, Canadian Insurance, Disaster Recovery Journal, and Canadian Bookseller.
The book represents a wealth of the author's experience and expertise garnered during a distinguished career working with significant institutions on both their current security problems and their plans for future security.
Key Features
- Offers a unique and valuable collection of the author's articles on library security and disaster planning
- Accompanies, and complements, Disaster Planning for Libraries, a second title by the author
- Presents a range of security and disaster planning topics in an accessible, narrative style
- Represents the only resource that contains such a broad range of security and disaster planning topics
Readership
Librarians, Archivists, Records managers and other Information Professionals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 15th September 2015
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081000885
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081000779
About the Authors
Guy Robertson Author
Guy Robertson is adjunct professor at the University of British Columbia, a senior instructor at Langara College, and an instructor at the Justice Institute of British Columbia, Canada. Guy is noted for his research into book and manuscript theft, data loss and protection, and financial fraud and forgery. He has delivered keynote speeches, seminars, and workshops at conferences and has published widely on risk.
Affiliations and Expertise
Justice Institute of British Columbia, Canada; Adjunct professor, University of British Columbia; Senior instructor, Langara College