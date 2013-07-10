Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine
6th Edition
Description
Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine continues its long tradition of being the most well-known and trusted procedures manual in emergency medicine. The newly revised 6th edition of this classic medical reference has been thoroughly updated with step-by-step Review, Procedure, and Ultrasound Boxes covering the latest equipment, devices, drug therapies, and techniques you need to know for effective practice of emergency medicine. You'll access complete and detailed guidance on exactly when, how, and why to perform all of today’s common and uncommon procedures and get the best results.
Key Features
- Understand the ins and outs of every procedure you're likely to consider, such as how, why, when to, and when not to perform them, in addition to other emergency procedures that may be an option.
- Rapidly review the entire contents online, including brand-new videos of common and complex procedures, at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Section I Vital Signs and Patient Monitoring Techniques
1 Vital Sign Measurement
2 Devices for Assessing Oxygenation and Ventilation
Section II Respiratory Procedures
3 Basic Airway Management and Decision Making
4 Tracheal Intubation
5 Pharmacologic Adjuncts to Intubation
6 Cricothyrotomy and Percutaneous Translaryngeal Ventilation
7 Tracheostomy Care
8 Mechanical Ventilation
9 Thoracentesis
10 Tube Thoracostomy
Section III Cardiac Procedures
11 Techniques for Suproventricular Tachycardias
12 Defibrillation and Cardioversion
13 Assessment of Implantable Devices
14 Basic Electrocardiographic Techniques
15 Emergency Cardiac Pacing
16 Pericardiocentesis
17 Artificial Perfusion during Cardiac Arrest
18 Resuscitative Thoracotomy
Section IV Vascular Techniques and Volume Support
19 Pediatric Vascular Access and Blood Sampling Techniques
20 Arterial Puncture and Cannulation
21 Peripheral Intravenous Access
22 Central Venous Catheterization and Central Venous Pressure Monitoring
23 Venous Cutdown
24 Indwelling Vascular Devices: Emergency Access and Management
25 Intraosseous Infusion
26 Alternative Methods of Drug Administration
27 Autotransfusion
28 Transfusion Therapy: Blood & Blood Products
Section V Anesthetic and Analgesic Techniques
29 Local and Topical Anesthesia
30 Regional Anesthesia of the Head and Neck
31 Nerve Blocks of the Thorax and Extremities
32 Intravenous Regional Anesthesia
33 Systemic Analgesia and Sedation for Procedures
Section VI Soft Tissue Procedures
34 Principles of Wound Management
35 Methods of Wound Closure
36 Foreign Body Removal
37 Incision and Drainage
38 Burn Care Procedures
Section VII Gastrointestinal Procedures
39 Esophageal Foreign Bodies
40 Nasogastric and Feeding Tube Placement
41 Balloon Tamponade of Gastroesophageal Varices
42 Decontamination of the Poisoned Patient
43 Peritoneal Procedures
44 Abdominal Hernia Reduction
45 Anorectal Procedures
Section VIII Musculoskeletal Procedures
46 Prehospital Immobilization
47 Management of Amputations
48 Extensor and Flexor Tendon Injuries in the Hand, Wrist, and Foot
49 Management of Common Dislocations
50 Splinting Techniques
51 Podiatric Procedures
52 Treatment of Bursitis, Tendinitis and Trigger Points
53 Arthrocentesis
54 Compartment Syndrome Evaluation
Section IX Genitourinary, Obstetric, and Gynecologic Procedures
55 Urologic Procedures
56 Emergency Childbirth
57 Culdocentesis
58 Examination of the Sexual Assault Victim
Section X Neurologic Procedures
59 Management of Increased Intracranial Pressure and Intracranial Shunts
60 Spinal Puncture and Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination
61 Special Neurologic Tests and Procedures
Section XI Ophthalmologic, Otolaryngologic, and Dental Procedures
62 Ophthalmologic Procedures
63 Otolaryngologic Procedures
64 Emergency Dental Procedures
Section XII Special Procedures
65 Procedures Pertaining to Hypothermia and Hyperthermia
66 Ultrasound
67 Bedside Laboratory and Microbiologic Procedures
68 Standard Precautions and Infectious Exposure Management
69 Educational Aspects of Emergency Department Procedures
70 Physical and Chemical Restraint
71 Noncardiac Implantable Devices
72 Radiation in Pregnancy and Clinical Issues of Radiocontrast Agents
Appendix I Commonly Used Formulas and Calculations
Appendix 2 Medications and Equipment for Resuscitation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 10th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455748594
About the Author
James Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Senior Consultant, Division of Toxicology, The Drexel University College of Medicine; Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, Director, Division of Medical Toxicology, Mercy Catholic Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania