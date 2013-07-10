Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781455706068, 9781455748594

Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine

6th Edition

Authors: James Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9781455748594
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th July 2013
Page Count: 1560
Description

Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine continues its long tradition of being the most well-known and trusted procedures manual in emergency medicine. The newly revised 6th edition of this classic medical reference has been thoroughly updated with step-by-step Review, Procedure, and Ultrasound Boxes covering the latest equipment, devices, drug therapies, and techniques you need to know for effective practice of emergency medicine. You'll access complete and detailed guidance on exactly when, how, and why to perform all of today’s common and uncommon procedures and get the best results.

Key Features

  • Understand the ins and outs of every procedure you're likely to consider, such as how, why, when to, and when not to perform them, in addition to other emergency procedures that may be an option.
  • Rapidly review the entire contents online, including brand-new videos of common and complex procedures, at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Section I Vital Signs and Patient Monitoring Techniques

1 Vital Sign Measurement

2 Devices for Assessing Oxygenation and Ventilation

Section II Respiratory Procedures

3 Basic Airway Management and Decision Making

4 Tracheal Intubation

5 Pharmacologic Adjuncts to Intubation

6 Cricothyrotomy and Percutaneous Translaryngeal Ventilation

7 Tracheostomy Care

8 Mechanical Ventilation

9 Thoracentesis

10 Tube Thoracostomy

Section III Cardiac Procedures

11 Techniques for Suproventricular Tachycardias

12 Defibrillation and Cardioversion

13 Assessment of Implantable Devices

14 Basic Electrocardiographic Techniques

15 Emergency Cardiac Pacing

16 Pericardiocentesis

17 Artificial Perfusion during Cardiac Arrest

18 Resuscitative Thoracotomy

Section IV Vascular Techniques and Volume Support

19 Pediatric Vascular Access and Blood Sampling Techniques

20 Arterial Puncture and Cannulation

21 Peripheral Intravenous Access

22 Central Venous Catheterization and Central Venous Pressure Monitoring

23 Venous Cutdown

24 Indwelling Vascular Devices: Emergency Access and Management

25 Intraosseous Infusion

26 Alternative Methods of Drug Administration

27 Autotransfusion

28 Transfusion Therapy: Blood & Blood Products

Section V Anesthetic and Analgesic Techniques

29 Local and Topical Anesthesia

30 Regional Anesthesia of the Head and Neck

31 Nerve Blocks of the Thorax and Extremities

32 Intravenous Regional Anesthesia

33 Systemic Analgesia and Sedation for Procedures

Section VI Soft Tissue Procedures

34 Principles of Wound Management

35 Methods of Wound Closure

36 Foreign Body Removal

37 Incision and Drainage

38 Burn Care Procedures

Section VII Gastrointestinal Procedures

39 Esophageal Foreign Bodies

40 Nasogastric and Feeding Tube Placement

41 Balloon Tamponade of Gastroesophageal Varices

42 Decontamination of the Poisoned Patient

43 Peritoneal Procedures

44 Abdominal Hernia Reduction

45 Anorectal Procedures

Section VIII Musculoskeletal Procedures

46 Prehospital Immobilization

47 Management of Amputations

48 Extensor and Flexor Tendon Injuries in the Hand, Wrist, and Foot

49 Management of Common Dislocations

50 Splinting Techniques

51 Podiatric Procedures

52 Treatment of Bursitis, Tendinitis and Trigger Points

53 Arthrocentesis

54 Compartment Syndrome Evaluation

Section IX Genitourinary, Obstetric, and Gynecologic Procedures

55 Urologic Procedures

56 Emergency Childbirth

57 Culdocentesis

58 Examination of the Sexual Assault Victim

Section X Neurologic Procedures

59 Management of Increased Intracranial Pressure and Intracranial Shunts

60 Spinal Puncture and Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination

61 Special Neurologic Tests and Procedures

Section XI Ophthalmologic, Otolaryngologic, and Dental Procedures

62 Ophthalmologic Procedures

63 Otolaryngologic Procedures

64 Emergency Dental Procedures

Section XII Special Procedures

65 Procedures Pertaining to Hypothermia and Hyperthermia

66 Ultrasound

67 Bedside Laboratory and Microbiologic Procedures

68 Standard Precautions and Infectious Exposure Management

69 Educational Aspects of Emergency Department Procedures

70 Physical and Chemical Restraint

71 Noncardiac Implantable Devices

72 Radiation in Pregnancy and Clinical Issues of Radiocontrast Agents

Appendix I Commonly Used Formulas and Calculations

Appendix 2 Medications and Equipment for Resuscitation

About the Author

James Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Senior Consultant, Division of Toxicology, The Drexel University College of Medicine; Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, Director, Division of Medical Toxicology, Mercy Catholic Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

