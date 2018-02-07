Comprehensive, detailed, and up to date, Roberts and & Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care, 7th Edition, provides highly visual coverage of both common and uncommon procedures encountered in emergency medicine and acute care practice. It clearly describes the ins and outs of every procedure you're likely to consider, such as how, why, when to, and when not to perform them, and recommends other emergency or acute care procedures that may be an option. Thoroughly revised and updated throughout, the 7th Edition remains the most well-known and trusted procedures manual in its field.