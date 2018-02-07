Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323354783, 9780323547949

Roberts and Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care

7th Edition

Authors: James Roberts
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354783
eBook ISBN: 9780323547949
eBook ISBN: 9780323547956
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th February 2018
Page Count: 1500
Description

Comprehensive, detailed, and up to date, Roberts and & Hedges’ Clinical Procedures in Emergency Medicine and Acute Care, 7th Edition, provides highly visual coverage of both common and uncommon procedures encountered in emergency medicine and acute care practice. It clearly describes the ins and outs of every procedure you're likely to consider, such as how, why, when to, and when not to perform them, and recommends other emergency or acute care procedures that may be an option. Thoroughly revised and updated throughout, the 7th Edition remains the most well-known and trusted procedures manual in its field.

Key Features

  • Provides clear, detailed information for practitioners at all levels of experience – from trainees who are unfamiliar with a specific procedure to those with experience in the technique.

Table of Contents

Section I: Vital Signs and Patient Monitoring Techniques

Chapter 1. Vital Sign Measurement

Chapter 2. Devices for Assessing Oxygenation and Ventilation

Section II: Respiratory Procedures

Chapter 3. Basic Airway Management and Decision Making

Chapter 4. Tracheal Intubation

Chapter 5. Pharmacologic Adjuncts to Intubation

Chapter 6. Cricothyrotomy and Percutaneous Translaryngeal Ventilation

Chapter 7. Tracheostomy Care

Chapter 8. Mechanical Ventilation

Chapter 9. Thoracentesis

Chapter 10. Tube Thoracostomy

Section III: Cardiac Procedures

Chapter 11. Techniques for Supraventricular Tachycardias

Chapter 12. Defibrillation and Cardioversion

Chapter 13. Assessment of Implantable Devices

Chapter 14. Basic Electrocardiograph Techniques

Chapter 15. Emergency Cardiac Pacing

Chapter 16. Pericardiocentesis

Chapter 17. CPR and Artificial Perfusion during Cardiac Arrest

Chapter 18. Resuscitative Thoracotomy

Section IV: Vascular Techniques and Volume Support

Chapter 19. Pediatric Vascular Access and Blood Sampling Techniques

Chapter 20. Arterial Puncture and Cannulation

Chapter 21. Peripheral Intravenous Access

Chapter 22. Central Venous Catheterization and Central Venous Pressure Monitoring

Chapter 23. Venous Cutdown

Chapter 24. Indwelling Vascular Devices: Emergency Access and Management

Chapter 25. Intraosseous Infusion

　　Chapter 26. Alternative Methods of Drug Administration

Chapter 27. Autotransfusion

Chapter 28. Transfusion Therapy: Blood and Blood Products

　　

Section V: Anesthetic and Analgesic Techniques

Chapter 29. Local and Topical Anesthesia

Chapter 30. Regional Anesthesia of the Head and Neck

　　Chapter 31. Regional Anesthesia of the Thorax and Extremities

　　Chapter 32. Intravenous Regional Anesthesia

　　Chapter 33. Systemic Analgesia and Sedation for Procedures

　　

Section VI: Soft Tissue Procedures

Chapter 34. Principles of Wound Management

Chapter 35. Methods of Wound Closure

Chapter 36. Foreign Body Removal

Chapter 37. Incision and Drainage

Chapter 38. Burn Care Procedures

Section VII: Gastrointestinal Procedures

Chapter 39. Esophageal Foreign Bodies

Chapter 40. Nasogastric and Feeding Tube Placement

Chapter 41. Balloon Tamponade of Gastroesophageal Varices

Chapter 42. Decontamination of the Poisoned Patient

Chapter 43. Peritoneal Procedures

Chapter 44. Abdominal Hernia Reduction

Chapter 45. Anorectal Procedures

Section VIII: Musculoskeletal Procedures

Chapter 46. Prehospital Immobilzation

Chapter 47. Management of Amputations

　　Chapter 48. Extensor and Flexor Tendon Injuries in the Hand, Wrist, and Foot

Chapter 49. Management of Common Dislocations

Chapter 50. Splinting Techniques

Chapter 51. Podiatric Procedures

Chapter 52. Treatment of Bursitis, Tendinitis, and Trigger Points

Chapter 53. Arthrocentesis

Chapter 54. Compartment Syndrome Evaluation

　　

Section IX: Genitourinary Obstetric, and Gynecologic Procedures

Chapter 55. Urologic Procedures

Chapter 56. Emergency Childbirth

Chapter 57. Gynecologic Procedures

　　

Chapter 58. Examination of the Sexual Assault Victim

Section X: Neurologic Procedures

Chapter 59. Management of Increased Intracranial Pressure and Intracranial Shunts

Chapter 60. Spinal Puncture and Cerebrospinal Fluid Examination

Chapter 61. Special Neurologic Tests and Procedures

Section XI: Ophthalmologic, Otolaryngologic, and Dental Procedures

Chapter 62. Ophthalmologic Procedures

Chapter 63. Otolaryngologic Procedures

Chapter 64. Emergency Dental Procedures

Section XII: Special Procedures

Chapter 65. Procedures Pertaining to Hypothermia and Hyperthermia

Chapter 66. Ultrasound

Chapter 67. Bedside Laboratory and Microbiologic Procedures

Chapter 68. Standard Precautions and Infectious Exposure Management

Chapter 69. Physical and Chemical Restraint

Chapter 70. Noncardiac Implantable Devices

Chapter 71. Radiation in Pregnancy and Clinical Issues of Radiocontrast Agents

Chapter 72. Procedures in the Setting of Anticoagulation

Appendix I: Commonly Used Formulas and Calculations

About the Author

James Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Emergency Medicine, Vice Chair, Department of Emergency Medicine, Senior Consultant, Division of Toxicology, The Drexel University College of Medicine; Chairman, Department of Emergency Medicine, Director, Division of Medical Toxicology, Mercy Catholic Medical Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

