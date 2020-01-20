Robbins Essentials of Pathology
1st Edition
Description
The newest addition to the highly regarded Robbins family of pathology references, Robbins Essential Pathology is a concise resource that covers the core knowledge needed for coursework and exams in an integrated, multimedia format designed for today’s students. Ideal for use with an integrated medical curriculum, this easy-to-study multimedia package provides reliable Robbins content in a concentrated, highly efficient format, now fully integrated with interactive digital resources (cases, MCQs, images). Efficient, effective, and up to date, this new Robbins learning resource delivers the essential information you need to obtain a strong scientific foundation in pathology.
Table of Contents
- Cell Injury and Cell Death
2. Inflammation and Repair
3. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolism, and Shock
4. Diseases of the Immune System
5. Neoplasia
6. Genetic Disorders
7. Disease of Blood Vessels
8. Heart
9. Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems
10. Lung and Upper Respiratory Tract
11. Kidney
12. Gastrointestinal System
13. Liver, Biliary System, and Pancreas
14. Male Genital Tract, Prostate, and Bladder
15. Female Genital Tract and Breast
16. Endocrine System
17. Disorders of the Nervous system
18. Musculoskeletal System and Skin
19. Environmental Disease
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 20th January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323640251
About the Author
Vinay Kumar
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Jon.C. Aster
MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical of School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.
Andrea Deyrup
Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA