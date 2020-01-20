Robbins Essentials of Pathology

The newest addition to the highly regarded Robbins family of pathology references, Robbins Essential Pathology is a concise resource that covers the core knowledge needed for coursework and exams in an integrated, multimedia format designed for today’s students. Ideal for use with an integrated medical curriculum, this easy-to-study multimedia package provides reliable Robbins content in a concentrated, highly efficient format, now fully integrated with interactive digital resources (cases, MCQs, images). Efficient, effective, and up to date, this new Robbins learning resource delivers the essential information you need to obtain a strong scientific foundation in pathology.