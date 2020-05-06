Robbins Essential Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323640251

Robbins Essential Pathology

1st Edition

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon.C. Aster Andrea Deyrup
Paperback ISBN: 9780323640251
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th May 2020
Page Count: 368
Description

The newest addition to the highly regarded Robbins family of pathology references, Robbins Essential Pathology is a concise resource that covers the core knowledge needed for coursework and exams in an integrated, multimedia format designed for today’s students. Ideal for use with an integrated medical curriculum, this easy-to-study multimedia package provides reliable Robbins content in a concentrated, highly efficient format, now fully integrated with interactive digital resources (cases, MCQs, images). Efficient, effective, and up to date, this new Robbins learning resource delivers the essential information you need to obtain a strong scientific foundation in pathology.

Table of Contents

  1. Cell Injury and Cell Death
    2. Inflammation and Repair
    3. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolism, and Shock
    4. Diseases of the Immune System
    5. Neoplasia
    6. Genetic Disorders 
    7. Disease of Blood Vessels 
    8. Heart
    9. Hematopoietic and Lymphoid Systems
    10. Lung and Upper Respiratory Tract
    11. Kidney
    12. Gastrointestinal System
    13. Liver, Biliary System, and Pancreas
    14. Male Genital Tract, Prostate, and Bladder
    15. Female Genital Tract and Breast
    16. Endocrine System
    17. Disorders of the Nervous system
    18. Musculoskeletal System and Skin 
    19. Environmental Disease

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
6th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323640251

About the Author

Vinay Kumar

Dr Vinay Kumar has been part of the Faculty at the Department of Biotechnology, Savitribai Phule Pune University since 2009. He received his PhD in Biotechnology and his research interests include stress molecular biology, natural products, plant biotechnology and environmental biotechnology. He has published 39 articles, edited 4 books and contributed to 17 book chapters.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr Vinay Kumar has been part of the Faculty at the Department of Biotechnology, Savitribai Phule Pune University since 2009.

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Jon.C. Aster

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical of School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.

Andrea Deyrup

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA

