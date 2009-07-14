This easy-to-use new edition of Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology helps you effectively master the most important principles and facts in pathology. More than 1,100 questions—many new to this edition—reinforce the fundamentals of gross and microscopic pathology as well as the latest findings in molecular biology and genetics. Based on two of the best-selling, most authoritative pathology textbooks—Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 8th Edition and Basic Pathology, 8th Edition—Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology, 3rd Edition is an ideal aid for coursework, self-assessment, and examinations, including the USMLE Step 1 examination in pathology.