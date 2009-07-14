Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology
3rd Edition
Description
This easy-to-use new edition of Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology helps you effectively master the most important principles and facts in pathology. More than 1,100 questions—many new to this edition—reinforce the fundamentals of gross and microscopic pathology as well as the latest findings in molecular biology and genetics. Based on two of the best-selling, most authoritative pathology textbooks—Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 8th Edition and Basic Pathology, 8th Edition—Robbins and Cotran Review of Pathology, 3rd Edition is an ideal aid for coursework, self-assessment, and examinations, including the USMLE Step 1 examination in pathology.
Key Features
- Offers questions in the clinical vignette style, emphasizing problem solving over rote memorization. Presented in both single-best-answer and extended-matching formats, they reflect levels of difficulty that prepare you for examinations.
- Provides an answer and a detailed explanation for every question at the end of each chapter.
- Includes page references and a parallel organization to both Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease and Robbins Basic Pathology, making additional information easy to locate.
- Presents correlative laboratory, radiologic, and physical diagnostic data to enhance your understanding of pathophysiology and integrate pathology with other medical disciplines.
- Uses numerous full-color illustrations to test your diagnostic skills.
- Delivers a final comprehensive exam of 50 questions on random exam topics that mimic the USMLE Step 1.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 14th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323286282
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703807
About the Authors
Edward Klatt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia
Vinay Kumar Author
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois