Robbins and Cotran Pathology Flash Cards - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323352222, 9781455726875

Robbins and Cotran Pathology Flash Cards

2nd Edition

Authors: Edward Klatt Richard Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9781455726875
eBook ISBN: 9780323357609
ISBN: 9780323352222
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th January 2015
Page Count: 710
Description

Taken from the Robbins text and Klatt’s own extensive collection, these brilliantly illustrated flash cards present gross, photomicrographic, and radiologic images that allow you to test yourself on key pathologic information, facts, and functions. Each card features two clinical vignettes (700 cases in all), with images or diagrams, two to five questions, and an explanation to the questions on the opposite side.

Key Features

  • Be as prepared as possible for your exams by studying clinical cases in a format that mimics the USMLE.
  • Study efficiently and quickly look up key information with help from page references to the parent texts, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease and Robbins Basic Pathology.
  • Student Consult online version included with purchase.

Details

About the Authors

Edward Klatt Author

Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia

Richard Mitchell Author

Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

