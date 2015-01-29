Robbins and Cotran Pathology Flash Cards
2nd Edition
Description
Taken from the Robbins text and Klatt’s own extensive collection, these brilliantly illustrated flash cards present gross, photomicrographic, and radiologic images that allow you to test yourself on key pathologic information, facts, and functions. Each card features two clinical vignettes (700 cases in all), with images or diagrams, two to five questions, and an explanation to the questions on the opposite side.
Key Features
- Be as prepared as possible for your exams by studying clinical cases in a format that mimics the USMLE.
- Study efficiently and quickly look up key information with help from page references to the parent texts, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease and Robbins Basic Pathology.
- Student Consult online version included with purchase.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 710
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 29th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455726875
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323357609
- ISBN:
- 9780323352222
About the Authors
Edward Klatt Author
Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia
Richard Mitchell Author
Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts