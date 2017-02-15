Robbins and Cotran Pathology Companion Workbook: Second South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249031

Robbins and Cotran Pathology Companion Workbook: Second South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Klatt Richard Mitchell
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249031
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Page Count: 714
Description

Taken from the Robbins text and Klatt’s own extensive collection, these brilliantly illustrated flash cards present gross, photomicrographic, and radiologic images that allow you to test yourself on key pathologic information, facts, and functions. Each card features two clinical vignettes (700 cases in all), with images or diagrams, two to five questions, and an explanation to the questions on the opposite side.

Key Features

  • Be as prepared as possible for your exams by studying clinical cases in a format that mimics the USMLE.

  • Study efficiently and quickly look up key information with help from page references to the parent texts, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease and Robbins Basic Pathology.

 

Table of Contents

UNIT I General Pathology

1 Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic

Insult: Adaptation, Injury, and Death, Sheets

2 Acute and Chronic Inflammation, Sheets

3 Tissue Renewal, Repair, and Regeneration, Sheets

4 Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock, Sheets

5 Genetic Disorders, Sheets

6 Diseases of the Immune System, Sheets

7 Neoplasia, Sheets

8 Infectious Diseases, Sheets

9 Environmental and Nutritional Diseases, Sheets

10 Diseases of Infancy and Childhood, Sheets

UNIT II Systemic Pathology:

Diseases of Organ Systems

11 Blood Vessels, Sheets

12 The Heart, Sheets

13 Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus, Sheets

14 Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders, Sheets

15 The Lung, Sheets

16 Head and Neck, Sheets

17 The Gastrointestinal Tract, Sheets

18 Liver and Biliary Tract, Sheets

19 The Pancreas, Sheets

20 The Kidney, Sheets

21 The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System, Sheets

22 The Female Genital Tract, Sheets

23 The Breast, Sheets

24 The Endocrine System, Sheets

25 The Skin, Sheets

26 Bones, Joints, and Soft-Tissue Tumors, Sheets

27 Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle, Sheets

28 The Central Nervous System, Sheets

29 The Eye, Sheets

About the Author

Edward Klatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia

Richard Mitchell

Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

