Robbins and Cotran Pathology Companion Workbook: Second South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Taken from the Robbins text and Klatt’s own extensive collection, these brilliantly illustrated flash cards present gross, photomicrographic, and radiologic images that allow you to test yourself on key pathologic information, facts, and functions. Each card features two clinical vignettes (700 cases in all), with images or diagrams, two to five questions, and an explanation to the questions on the opposite side.
Key Features
- Be as prepared as possible for your exams by studying clinical cases in a format that mimics the USMLE.
- Study efficiently and quickly look up key information with help from page references to the parent texts, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease and Robbins Basic Pathology.
Table of Contents
UNIT I General Pathology
1 Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic
Insult: Adaptation, Injury, and Death, Sheets
2 Acute and Chronic Inflammation, Sheets
3 Tissue Renewal, Repair, and Regeneration, Sheets
4 Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock, Sheets
5 Genetic Disorders, Sheets
6 Diseases of the Immune System, Sheets
7 Neoplasia, Sheets
8 Infectious Diseases, Sheets
9 Environmental and Nutritional Diseases, Sheets
10 Diseases of Infancy and Childhood, Sheets
UNIT II Systemic Pathology:
Diseases of Organ Systems
11 Blood Vessels, Sheets
12 The Heart, Sheets
13 Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus, Sheets
14 Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders, Sheets
15 The Lung, Sheets
16 Head and Neck, Sheets
17 The Gastrointestinal Tract, Sheets
18 Liver and Biliary Tract, Sheets
19 The Pancreas, Sheets
20 The Kidney, Sheets
21 The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System, Sheets
22 The Female Genital Tract, Sheets
23 The Breast, Sheets
24 The Endocrine System, Sheets
25 The Skin, Sheets
26 Bones, Joints, and Soft-Tissue Tumors, Sheets
27 Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle, Sheets
28 The Central Nervous System, Sheets
29 The Eye, Sheets
Details
- No. of pages:
- 714
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 15th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249031
About the Author
Edward Klatt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia
Richard Mitchell
Richard N Mitchell, MD, PhD, Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawrence J. Henderson Professor of Pathology and Health Sciences and Technology, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Staff Pathologist, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts