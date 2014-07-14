Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781455726134, 9780323357739

Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease

9th Edition

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
Hardcover ISBN: 9780808924500
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455726134
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266161
eBook ISBN: 9780323357739
eBook ISBN: 9780323296465
eBook ISBN: 9780323296359
eBook ISBN: 9780323353885
eBook ISBN: 9780323296397
eBook ISBN: 9780323313094
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th July 2014
Page Count: 1408
Table of Contents

General Pathology

1. Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic Insults: Adaptation, Injury, and Death

2. Acute and Chronic Inflammation

3. Tissue Renewal, Repair, and Regeneration

4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock

5. Genetic Disorders

6. Diseases of the Immune System

7. Neoplasia

8. Infectious Diseases

9. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

10. Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

Systemic Pathology: Diseases of Organ Systems

11. Blood Vessels

12. The Heart

13. Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus

14. Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders

15. The Lung

16. Head and Neck

17. The Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Liver and Biliary Tract

19. The Pancreas

20. The Kidney

21. The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System

22. The Female Genital Tract

23. The Breast

24. The Endocrine System

25. The Skin

26. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

27. Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle

28. The Central Nervous System

29. The Eye

Description

Dependable, current, and complete, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 9th Edition is the perennially best-selling text that you’ll use long after your medical student days are behind you. A world-class author team headed by Drs. Vinay Kumar, Abul Abbas, and Jon Aster, delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. High-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more.

Key Features

    • Rely on uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for course work.
    • Simplify your study with an outstanding full-color, highly user-friendly design.

    About the Authors

    Vinay Kumar Author

    Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

    Abul Abbas Author

    Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

    Jon Aster Author

    Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

