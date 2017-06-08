Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - Systemic Pathology- Vol 2: First Bangladesh Edition
1st Edition
Dependable, current, and complete, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, Volume 2 - Systemic Pathology is the perennially best-selling text that you’ll use long after your medical student days are behind you. A world-class author team headed by Drs. Vinay Kumar, Abul Abbas, and Jon Aster, delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. High-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more.
Volume 2 features on
- Rely on uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for course work.
- Simplify your study with an outstanding full-color, highly user-friendly design.
- 100 Short Answer Questions (SAQs) available online on MedEnact
Table of Contents
Systemic Pathology: Diseases of Organ Systems
11. Blood Vessels
12. The Heart
13. Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus
14. Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders
15. The Lung
16. Head and Neck
17. The Gastrointestinal Tract
18. Liver and Biliary Tract
19. The Pancreas
20. The Kidney
21. The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System
22. The Female Genital Tract
23. The Breast
24. The Endocrine System
25. The Skin
26. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors
27. Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle
28. The Central Nervous System
29. The Eye
- No. of pages:
- 929
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 8th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131251164
About the Author
Vinay Kumar
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Jon Aster
Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
