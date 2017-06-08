Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - Systemic Pathology- Vol 2: First Bangladesh Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131251164

Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - Systemic Pathology- Vol 2: First Bangladesh Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
Paperback ISBN: 9788131251164
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 8th June 2017
Page Count: 929
Description

Dependable, current, and complete, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, Volume 2 - Systemic Pathology is the perennially best-selling text that you’ll use long after your medical student days are behind you. A world-class author team headed by Drs. Vinay Kumar, Abul Abbas, and Jon Aster, delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. High-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more.

Key Features

    Volume 2 features on

    • Rely on uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for course work.
    • Simplify your study with an outstanding full-color, highly user-friendly design.
    • 100 Short Answer Questions (SAQs) available online on MedEnact

    Table of Contents

    Systemic Pathology: Diseases of Organ Systems

    11. Blood Vessels

    12. The Heart

    13. Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus

    14. Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders

    15. The Lung

    16. Head and Neck

    17. The Gastrointestinal Tract

    18. Liver and Biliary Tract

    19. The Pancreas

    20. The Kidney

    21. The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System

    22. The Female Genital Tract

    23. The Breast

    24. The Endocrine System

    25. The Skin

    26. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

    27. Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle

    28. The Central Nervous System

    29. The Eye

    Details

    No. of pages:
    929
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Elsevier India 2017
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Elsevier India
    Paperback ISBN:
    9788131251164

    About the Author

    Vinay Kumar

    Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

    Abul Abbas

    Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

    Jon Aster

    Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

